Oakworth Capital Bank Announces Entrance into Middle Tennessee Market with Greer Redden as Market Leader

Greer Redden will lead the Oakworth team in the market. Greer has significant experience in the financial services industry having held positions with Citigroup Smith Barney, U.S. Trust/Bank of America Private Wealth Management, and Independence Trust Company which later merged with Argent Financial Group. "Greer's experience and reputation in Nashville will enhance our ability to deliver our unique value proposition to the Middle Tennessee market," said Forest Whatley, managing director responsible for markets.

"The decision to expand our presence into Middle Tennessee was a logical progression for Oakworth," said Scott B. Reed, senior managing director and chief executive officer. "We look for great leaders who believe in our core purpose and share our values (Golden Rule, Character, Innovative & Creative Spirit, Professionalism, and Work Ethic). Greer certainly fits that description and will be a dynamic leader in this great market."

The new office will be located at 5511 Virginia Way, Brentwood, TN 37027. The office should be open during the fourth quarter of this year.

About Oakworth Capital Bank

Oakworth Capital Bank provides commercial and private banking, wealth management and advisory services to successful businesses, families and individuals. Oakworth serves its valued clients across the United States from its headquarters in Birmingham, Alabama, as well as an office in Mobile. For more information about Oakworth Capital Bank and its unique approach, please visit www.oakworthcapital.com.

