Oakworth Capital Bank Announces Launch of Guided Planning Solutions (GPS)

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., June 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Oakworth Capital Bank is proud to announce it has launched the Guided Planning Solutions (GPS) service to its clients. GPS is Oakworth Capital Bank's customized financial planning process designed to provide clients with guidance and put them in the best position to reach their personal financial goals and dreams. GPS will be led by Mac Frasier, CFP®. Mr. Frasier brings over 15 years of financial planning experience into his role as the Director of Planning.