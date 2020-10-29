Oakworth Capital Bank named #1 Best Bank to Work For - Third Year in a Row

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Oct. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- For the third consecutive year, Oakworth Capital Bank has been named the #1 Best Bank to Work For by American Banker out of all banks in the United States. The Best Banks to Work For program, which was initiated in 2013 by American Banker and Best Companies Group, identifies, recognizes and honors U.S. banks for outstanding associate satisfaction. Full results of this year's program are available at American Banker and in the November issue of American Banker Magazine.

"This ranking is a direct reflection of the work of our associates," said Scott B. Reed, senior managing director and chief executive officer of Oakworth Capital Bank. "Being named the #1 Best Bank to Work For is an incredible achievement on its own. To be named #1 for the third consecutive year is objective evidence of our outstanding culture. Our associates are the best in the business and our core purpose and values shine through once again."

"One of the critical factors in a bank's success is how it treats its employees. This year's list honors those institutions which have gone above and beyond to invest in employees' personal and professional growth," said Alan Kline, editor in chief of American Banker.

Determining the Best Banks to Work For involves a two-step process. The first step involves an evaluation of participating companies' workplace policies, practices, and demographics. In the second step, employee surveys are conducted to directly assess the experiences and attitudes of individual employees with respect to their workplace. The combined scores determine the top banks and the final ranking. To go directly to a full list of this year's winning banks, click here.

