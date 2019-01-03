THE COLONY, Texas, Jan. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Oana Gabriela Borcoci is recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Platinum Lifetime Member in the field of Telecommunications in recognition of her role as Head of Company Control HUB Americas at Ericsson, covering responsibilities for North, Latin and South America.

As a leading provider in information and technology, Ericsson is comprised with over 40% of the world's mobile traffic. For over 140 years, the company has utilized the latest innovations in technology and cutting edge, revolutionary ideas to transform the IT world. With a comprehensive assortment of services, Ericsson specializes in network, digital services, managed services and emerging businesses. With global communications at the forefront of their company's values, their improvements has led to a huge impact to people, businesses, and the society as we know it.



With over twenty two years of experience in the field of telecommunications under her belt, Oana Gabriela Borcoci is revered for her outstanding contributions to the industry. Having served in her current capacity as Head of Company Control HUB Americas at Ericsson for the past three years, Borcoci has attained extensive experience in all facets of company and business control, CFO function, Company Control HUBs implementation across the globe and people management.



While pursuing her educational endeavors, Borcoci attained her Master of Engineering degree from the University Politehnica of Bucharest in Romania. Borcoci also earned her Master of Business Administration Degree from the Open University Business School located in the UK.



To further enhance her professional development, Borcoci is an esteemed member of several prominent organizations including the Alumni Association for The Open University Business School.



Charitable to various organizations, Borcoci is an active volunteer with daycare locally for her children.

