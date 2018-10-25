OANDA welcomes industry leader Tim Howkins to the Board of Directors

NEW YORK, Oct. 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- A global leader in online multi-asset trading services and currency data and analytics, OANDA recently announced the appointment of industry leader Tim Howkins as Chairman to its Board of Directors, adding a wealth of industry-specific expertise to OANDA's advisory team.

Howkins has worked with entrepreneurial high-growth businesses for close to 35 years. He is best known for his 16-year career with IG Group, having initially joined the firm as CFO before assuming the role of CEO. During his nine-year tenure at the helm, Howkins steered the business through an unprecedented period of global transformation, driving significant growth in shareholder value and quadrupling earnings per share.

Howkins commented, "I am delighted to be joining OANDA at such an exciting time in the company's 22-year history. Throughout my career in the FX and CFD industry, I have long admired OANDA as one of the most ethical firms in the industry, with a proven track record in treating clients fairly and placing their interests first. I am excited at the prospect of helping OANDA grow to be one of the largest global firms in the sector."

Chief Executive Officer of OANDA, Vatsa Narasimha added, "We are extremely pleased to welcome Tim to the OANDA Board. A seasoned professional, his in-depth knowledge and unparalleled expertise in the market will be a tremendous asset to the firm as we look for new growth opportunities in the future."

Howkins' appointment to the OANDA Group Corporation Board of Directors follows the successful completion of CVC Capital Partners' acquisition of OANDA, which was completed on 15 October 2018.

About OANDA

Founded in 1996, OANDA was the first company to share exchange rate data free of charge on the Internet, launching an FX trading platform that helped pioneer the development of web-based currency trading five years later. Today, the firm provides online multi-asset trading, currency data and analytics to retail and corporate clients, demonstrating an unrivalled expertise in foreign exchange. With regulated entities in six of the world's most active financial markets, OANDA remains dedicated to transforming the business of foreign exchange. For more information, please visit oanda.com or follow us on Twitter, Facebook or YouTube.

About CVC Capital Partners

CVC Capital Partners ("CVC") is a leading private equity and investment advisory firm. Founded in 1981, CVC today has a network of 23 offices and approximately 450 employees throughout Asia, Europe and the U.S. To date, CVC has secured commitments of over $110 billion from some of the world's leading institutional investors across its private equity and credit strategies. In total, CVC currently manages c. $70 billion of assets. Today, funds managed or advised by CVC are invested in 61 companies worldwide, employing c.270,000 people in numerous countries. Together, these companies have combined annual sales of over $60 billion. For further information about CVC please visit: www.cvc.com

SOURCE OANDA

Related Links

http://www.oanda.com/

