Oasis and CloudNine Partner to Deliver CloudNine's Popular eDiscovery Software in the Cloud

LOS ANGELES and HOUSTON, Aug. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today at ILTACON 2019 in Orlando, Oasis and CloudNine® announced their new partnership and the opportunities it provides to the electronic discovery (eDiscovery) community. Oasis, a well-known IaaS (Infrastructure-as-a-Service) provider, is now delivering three eDiscovery software platforms - CloudNine Explore™, LAW™ and Concordance® - in the fully managed Oasis private cloud. CloudNine Review™ delivery is near completion and will be available in the Oasis environment in Q4, 2019.

Together, Oasis and CloudNine provide a scalable, turnkey eDiscovery software platform that is cost-effective. With Oasis, CloudNine's software applications are now available with a reduced IT burden, quicker deployments, lower cost-of-entry, rapid scalability, SLA-backed reliability, and world-class security.

"CloudNine and the applications they now manage have been a backbone of this industry for decades," said Brandon Law, CEO of Oasis. "Now, as the world moves to the cloud, we're excited to take our favorite applications like Concordance, LAW and Explore to the next level."

Brad Jenkins, co-founder and board member at CloudNine, commented, "We chose to partner with Oasis because of their deep knowledge in infrastructure management and cyber security as well as their specific expertise in the intricacies of electronic discovery. Furthermore, Oasis has built an excellent reputation, having supported over 50 legal service providers with infrastructure and eDiscovery software over the last seven years, which gives us and our clients great confidence in their reliability."

CloudNine (booth # 624) and Oasis will both be available for meetings at ILTACON 2019 on Monday, Aug. 19, through Thursday, Aug. 22.

About CloudNine Discovery: Founded in 2002 and based in Houston, CloudNine (www.cloudnine.com) is a technology company with expertise in simplifying the data discovery process. Through its on- and off-premise software brands, including CloudNine Explore™, LAW™, Concordance® and Review™, the company helps its more than 1,000 legal and corporate customers gain insight and intelligence on electronic data. CloudNine has been highlighted by industry experts in reports, reviews, and surveys including Gartner, 451 Research, Blue Hill Research, Corporate Counsel Magazine, the New York Journal, and Texas Lawyer. CloudNine also publishes the eDiscovery Daily blog, a popular, trusted source for legal industry information. For more information, email info@cloudnine.com.

About Oasis Discovery: Oasis provides secure, private cloud solutions specifically designed for electronic discovery. Since 2012, Oasis has been delivering a fully integrated solution that includes data center, server infrastructure, software administration and all the service layers in between.

Oasis has earned a reputation as the "vendor to the vendors" by supporting over 50 legal server providers with infrastructure and software solutions from behind the scenes. The company is based in Los Angeles. Learn more at oasisdiscovery.com or contact info@oasisdiscovery.com.

For more information, contact:

Christy Burke, President, Burke & Company PR

Phone: 917.623.5096

Email: cburke@burke-company.com

Maribel Rivera, Marketing Director, Oasis Discovery

Phone: 347.871.6632

Email: mr@oasisdiscovery.com

SOURCE Oasis Discovery

Related Links

http://oasisdiscovery.com

