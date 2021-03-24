Oasis Digital Studios and McCartney Multimedia team up with renowned artist May Pang to drop iconic digital artwork NFTs of John Lennon's "Lost Weekend"

Oasis presents exclusive limited-edition series of AR and cinematically enhanced, iconic, NFTs representing pop-culture and music history.

TORONTO and VANCOUVER, BC and ERIE, Pa. and LOS ANGELES, March 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Liquid Avatar Technologies Inc. (CSE: LQID / OTC:TRWRF / FRA:4T51) ("Liquid Avatar Technologies" or the "Company",), a global blockchain, digital identity and fintech solutions company together with ImagineAR Inc. (CSE:IP /OTCQB:IPNFF), an Augmented Reality platform company, are excited to announce that Oasis Digital Studios ("Oasis") together with McCartney Multimedia, Inc. is excited to announce that renowned photographer, artist and former music executive, May Pang (www.maypang.com), is bringing her personal and exclusive collection of John Lennon's Lost Weekend photographs featuring her intimate 18 months with the rock 'n' roll icon to the Non-Fungible Token (NFT) collector market through Oasis Digital Studios.

A must for art, pop-culture, and music fans, starting in April, May Pang, represented by Oasis and McCartney Multimedia, will begin dropping these limited series NFTs bringing her personally unique artwork and immersive experiences to collectors. A pre-sale list has been established at www.oasisdigitalstudios.com

"I am thrilled to be working with David and his team at Oasis Digital Studios along with Ruth and McCartney Multimedia, Inc for this new NFT platform to bring a new perspective to my personal and private photographic collection of my time with John. Now let's Rock'n'Roll!" commented May Pang, Artist

In September 1973, while separated from 2nd wife Yoko, May Pang and John Lennon left New York for Los Angeles to promote Mind Games and began an 18-month relationship, which John affectionately and publicly referred to this period of his life as his "Lost Weekend".

While there, Lennon was inspired to embark on two recording projects: to make an album of the old rock 'n' roll songs that inspired him to become a musician. In October 1973, Lennon collaborated with Phil Spector to record the oldies album, Rock 'n' Roll, which Lennon would ultimately complete with the same musicians he used on Walls and Bridges.

Pang also arranged for Julian Lennon to visit his father for the first time in almost three years and Julian began to see his father more regularly. Lennon bought Julian a Gibson Les Paul guitar and a drum machine for Christmas in 1973 and encouraged Julian's interest in music by showing him some chords.

In March 1974, Lennon began producing Harry Nilsson's Pussy Cats album, thus named to counter the "bad boy" image the pair had earned in the media at Los Angeles famed music club, The Troubadour. At that time, Lennon thought it would be a good idea for the musicians to live under one roof. to ensure they would get to the studio on time, so Nilsson rented a beach house in Santa Monica, for himself, May, Lennon, Klaus Voormann, Ringo Starr, and Keith Moon to live in.

During this period, Pang encouraged Lennon to reach out to family and friends. He and Paul McCartney mended fences and played together for the first and only time after the breakup of the Beatles, which became the bootleg album A Toot and a Snore in '74.

In May 1974, Lennon and Pang returned to live in Manhattan. While visiting Mick Jagger at Andy Warhol's compound in Montauk, New York, Lennon, and Pang saw a Scottish-style cottage for sale close to the Montauk Point Lighthouse. Lennon asked a real estate broker to put in an offer for it in January 1975. In the same month, Lennon and Pang were also planning on visiting Paul and Linda McCartney in New Orleans, where Wings were recording the Venus and Mars album, but Lennon reconciled with Yoko in February, just before the planned visit, thus ending the relationship with Pang.

Pang received an RIAA gold record award for her work on Walls and Bridges and continued her work as production coordinator of Lennon's Rock 'n' Roll album, where she was credited as "Mother Superior". Pang also worked on albums by Nilsson, Starr, Elton John, and David Bowie.

"I have known May for many years and always been an admirer of her spirit and energy, not to mention her eye for taking a great photograph. McCartney Multimedia is honoured to be representing this historically significant art in the new digital universe," said Ruth McCartney, Digital Diva, and founder of McCartney Multimedia.

ABOUT MAY PANG

May Pang was born in 1950, the daughter of Chinese immigrants, she grew up in New York's Spanish Harlem. May is best known for her 18-month relationship with John Lennon, often referred to as "The Lost Weekend" and her subsequent marriage to music producer, Tony Visconti. May is also a successful photographer, author and jewelry designer with her work represented around the world. Her intimate and truthful portraits of John Lennon during their time together are of significant importance, with rare images of John and his first son, Julian. In addition to working for Apple Records and Lennon, May also worked in music publishing / A & R for Island Records and United Artists. In 2010 May launched her own line of Feng Shui jewelry and subsequently the Linda Mai collection, an exquisite range inspired by her mother's extraordinary dress sense and jewelry designs, crafted entirely from vintage Swarovski crystals that her mother used back in the day.

ABOUT NFTs

A Non-Fungible Token, or NFT is a digital asset that represents a wide range of tangible and intangible assets like digital and conventional artwork, collectibles, memorabilia, and other items. However, unlike typical NFTs which are generally digital video or images that represent "moments in time" like an NBA Top Shot or piece of artwork, Oasis will be creating and deploying embedded AR "triggers" in each Oasis supported NFT, and to support and introduce NFT programs, brands, and participants. This will allow users to engage in enabled immersive and "living" shareable experiences through the Liquid Avatar Mobile App and AR enabled websites.

ABOUT OASIS

Oasis brings together leading individuals and organizations in blockchain technology, computer graphics, augmented reality, entertainment, art, sports, gaming, music, media, comic book, memorabilia, and pop culture arenas to support the fast-paced emergence of the NFT marketplace.

The Oasis business model is to create an ongoing partnership with artists, sports personalities, talent, brands, and organizations, and share in the ongoing revenue of the initial sale and any residual sales, creating potential royalty-type revenue relationships. The initial program offerings will consist of digital artwork, with the expected expansion to trading cards, limited editions, and series, and physical product programs.

The Oasis AR Enhanced NFT experience will be available exclusively through the Liquid Avatar Mobile App, which features the ability for user to create digital icons that allow users to manage, control and create value from their biometrically verified digital identity, and is available in the Google Play and Apple App Store.

About McCartney Multimedia, Inc. - https://mccartney-multimedia.com/mccartney-multimedia-inc

McCartney Multimedia, Inc. is a full-service Creative Digital Agency. As early pioneers in web design since 1995, McCartney now offers branding, web development, identity development, hosting, social media strategy and management, creative marketing campaigns, digital PR, database design, e-commerce, video production and mobile app creation and NFTs.

McCartney's other endeavors include McCartney Studios, that brings together Dr. Angie McCartney, Ruth McCartney and Martin Nethercutt who have backgrounds in the music and entertainment industries, the division reps, directors, DPs Eps and creatives and has over a dozen show in development on their slate. Today, McCartney Studios focuses on storytelling, branding and visual media while the McCartney Group GmbH, based in Vienna, Austria specializes in European Sports and Artists management.

For more information, please visit: https://mccartney-multimedia.com/

About ImagineAR – www.imaginear.com

ImagineAR Inc. (CSE: IP) (OTC: IPNFF) is an augmented reality (AR) platform, ImagineAR.com, that enables businesses of any size to create and implement their own AR campaigns with no programming or technology experience. Every organization, from professional sports franchises to small retailers, can develop interactive AR campaigns that blend the real and digital worlds. Customers simply point their mobile device at logos, signs, buildings, (products, landmarks and more to instantly engage videos, information, advertisements, coupons, 3D holograms and any interactive content all hosted in the cloud and managed using a menu-driven portal. Integrated real-time analytics means that all customer interaction is tracked and measured in real-time. The AR Enterprise platform supports both IOS and Android mobile devices and upcoming wearable technologies. The AR Platform is available as an SDK Plug-in for existing mobile apps.

All trademarks of the property of respective owners.

About Liquid Avatar Technologies Inc. – www.liquidavatartechnologies.com

Liquid Avatar Technologies Inc., through its wholly owned subsidiary KABN Systems North America Inc. focuses on the verification, management and monetization of Self Sovereign Identity, empowering users to control and benefit from the use of their online identity.

The Liquid Avatar Mobile App, available in the Apple App Store and Google Play is a verified Self Sovereign Identity platform that empowers users to create high quality digital icons representing their online personas. These icons allow users to manage and control their digital identity and Verifiable Access and Identity Credentials, and to use Liquid Avatars to share public and permission based private data when they want and with whom they want. www.liquidavatar.com

KABN North America has a suite of revenue generating programs that support the Liquid Avatar program, including KABN KASH a cash back and reward program that has over 400 leading online merchants and coming soon, an integrated offering engine. In Canada, KABN also has the KABN Visa Card, a "challenger banking" platform that allows users to manage and control a range of financial services for traditional and digital currencies. The Company is currently exploring expansion of the KABN Visa program to other geographic regions, including the USA.

Oasis Digital Studios is a creative and development agency that supports a wide range of artists, talent, brands, and enterprises with Non-Fungible Token (NFT) solutions.

Liquid Avatar Technologies Inc. is publicly listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) under the symbol "LQID" (CSE:LQID).

The Company also trades in the US under the symbol "TRWRF" and in Frankfurt under the symbol "4T51"

If you have not already joined our mailing list and would like to receive updates on Liquid Avatar Technologies Inc., please click here to join!

For more information, please visit www.liquidavatartechnologies.com

For more information, please visit www.liquidavatartechnologies.com

