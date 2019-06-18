Oasis Loss Modeling Framework Available On Fractal Advanced Insurance Decision Platform

LONDON, June 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Fractal Industries, Inc., an intelligent decision platform provider, today announced that it will add support for the open source catastrophe modeling tool known as Oasis Loss Modelling Framework (Oasis LMF) to the Fractal Advanced Insurance Decision Platform (AIDP). Insurers, reinsurers, brokers and financial institutions using the Fractal AIDP will be able to access and operate select Oasis LMF catastrophe models to improve exposure management and catastrophe risk modeling.

Fractal AIDP is a cloud-based decision-support system designed to help (re)insurers, and ILS market participants profitably understand, model, manage and transfer risk. It also provides real-time aggregation tools, data enrichment, distributed stochastic simulations and capital analysis. AIDP supports insurance, reinsurance or retrocession views of risk and can integrate vendor models (now including Oasis LMF), Fractal models, and client models within the underwriting process.

"Fractal AIDP adds to the choice for exposure managers and modelers wanting to use the Oasis framework to leverage the latest analytics technology and data sources on an enterprise-class SaaS platform," said Dickie Whitaker, CEO, Oasis LMF. "Working with leading technology providers like Fractal is a critical step towards improving the way the world models, plans for and recovers from natural catastrophes."

"Fractal's AIDP delivers unparalleled capability for understanding complex systems and assets driving risk in today's most important emerging areas of risk quantification, management and transfer," said Jason Crabtree, CEO, Fractal Industries. "Adding support for the Oasis LMF models further demonstrates Fractal's commitment to leadership in advanced analytics and modeling for the Insurance industry."

About Oasis

Oasis LMF is a not-for-profit company which promotes links across the global community interested in catastrophe modelling from academia, business and government. It is owned by its members from the insurance and reinsurance industry and based in London. Find out more:

https://oasislmf.org/the-wave

About Fractal Industries Inc.

Fractal Industries is a world leader in applying artificial intelligence to solve complex, real-world problems at petabyte scale. Its flagship offering, Fractal OS™, is a world-class Data Analytics-as-a-Service platform that blends capabilities ranging from data fusion, analytics, and reporting to advanced algorithms, simulations, and machine learning to drive optimization and enable timely, deeply insightful decision-making across the enterprise, especially for cyber-risk, insurance, and quant-finance use cases. Headquartered in Reston, VA, Fractal Industries also has offices in New York and London. www.fractalindustries.com

