Oasis Midstream Partners LP Announces First Quarter 2021 Results, Increases Distribution and Updates 2021 Outlook

HOUSTON, May 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Oasis Midstream Partners LP (NASDAQ: OMP) ("OMP" or the "Partnership") today announced financial and operating results for the first quarter of 2021, declared its first quarter 2021 distribution and updated its 2021 outlook.

1Q21 Operational and Financial Highlights:

Acquired remaining interests in Bobcat DevCo and Beartooth DevCo from Oasis Petroleum and eliminated IDRs (the "Simplification");

Completed private placement of $450 .0MM in aggregate principal amount of 8.00% senior unsecured notes due 2029;

.0MM in aggregate principal amount of 8.00% senior unsecured notes due 2029; Recently signed multiple incremental third-party contracts and continue to work a robust pipeline of new opportunities in the Williston and Permian Basins;

Strong operational performance and recent acquisition lead to 1Q21 results above expectations and first distribution increase since 4Q19 - declaring $0.55 per unit cash distribution;

per unit cash distribution; Net income was $42 .9MM and net cash from operating activities was $39 .4MM;

.9MM and net cash from operating activities was .4MM; Adjusted EBITDA (1) was $56 .5MM and distributable cash flow (1) ("DCF") was $33 .0MM. Pro forma for the Simplification, DCF would have been approximately $45 .2MM, resulting in coverage of 1.7x (1) ;

was .5MM and distributable cash flow ("DCF") was .0MM. Pro forma for the Simplification, DCF would have been approximately .2MM, resulting in coverage of 1.7x ; Margins improved sequentially leading to better profitability across commodity streams;

ESG focus capturing approximately 99% of Oasis Petroleum's gas volumes in Wild Basin.

(1) Non-GAAP measure. See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below for definitions of all non-GAAP measures included herein and reconciliations to the most directly comparable financial measures under United States generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). Pro forma calculations can be found within the appendix of the Partnership's investor presentation on its website: www.oasismidstream.com

Chief Executive Officer, Taylor Reid, commented, "Oasis Midstream Partners had an impressive first quarter as cost control and efficiencies improved profitability and led the company to exceed expectations. Additionally, OMP simplified its financial structure while improving its scale and financial outlook through the purchase of remaining interests in the Bobcat and Beartooth DevCos. This accretive transaction combined with a strong sponsor program and third party opportunities positioned OMP to increase its distribution for the first time since 2019. Congratulations to the team for their exceptional efforts which supports our continued success. OMP is in a strong competitive position which supports our outlook for years to come."

Operational and Financial Update

The following table presents select operational and financial data for the three months ended March 31, 2021:



OMP Ownership(1)

Gross

Net

















(In millions) Bighorn DevCo









Operating income 100%

$ 16.9



$ 16.9

Depreciation and amortization 100%

2.5



2.5

Total CapEx 100%

0.1



0.1

Bobcat DevCo









Operating income 35.3%

$ 23.5



$ 8.3

Depreciation and amortization 35.3%

4.0



1.4

Total CapEx 35.3%

0.5



0.2

Beartooth DevCo









Operating income 70%

$ 7.1



$ 5.0

Depreciation and amortization 70%

2.3



1.6

Total CapEx(2) 70%

(0.4)



(0.3)

Panther DevCo









Operating income 100%

$ 1.2



$ 1.2

Depreciation and amortization 100%

0.2



0.2

Total CapEx(2) 100%

(0.1)



(0.1)

Total OMP









DevCo operating income



$ 48.7



$ 31.4

Public company expenses



1.6



1.6

Partnership operating income



47.1



29.8

Depreciation and amortization



9.0



5.7

Equity-based compensation expense



0.5



0.5

Maintenance CapEx



0.3



0.2

Expansion CapEx(3)



231.4



231.3

Total CapEx



231.7



231.5





__________________ (1) Ownership interest prior to the closing of the Simplification on March 30, 2021. (2) Negative amounts reflect differences between the estimated capital expenditures accrued in a reporting period and actual capital expenditures recognized in a subsequent reporting period. (3) Includes $231.5MM cash distribution to Oasis Petroleum associated with the Simplification composed of the following: (i) $229.0MM cash component of the purchase price, (ii) $10.1MM upward adjustment to the purchase price related to the expanded project dedication to OMP in South Nesson and (iii) $7.6MM downward adjustment to the purchase price related to activity between the effective date of January 1, 2021 and the close date of March 30, 2021.

Updated 2021 EBITDA and CapEx Outlook

Raising FY2021 EBITDA guidance to $220MM – $232MM to reflect our strong performance in 1Q21 (assuming Simplification occurred on January 1, 2021 );

); 2Q21 EBITDA is expected to range between $52MM – $55MM, consistent with prior expectations and in line with Oasis Petroleum's volume forecast;

FY2021 CapEx is expected to be $53MM – $58MM, with the reduction from prior guidance reflecting approximately $10 .1MM of 1Q21 capital expenditures which were settled in the Simplification purchase price;

.1MM of 1Q21 capital expenditures which were settled in the Simplification purchase price; 2Q21 CapEx is expected to be $12MM – $15MM;

FY2021 maintenance CapEx as a percent of EBITDA is expected to range 7% – 8%;

Distribution coverage is expected to approximate 1.3x in 2Q21;

Oasis's Williston acquisition announced on May 3, 2021 provides additional optionality for Oasis Midstream Partners and Oasis does not intend to slow development in OMP dedicated areas.

The following table presents throughput volumes for the first quarter of 2021, as well as updated guidance for the second quarter of 2021 and full-year 2021:





Metric

1Q21 Actual

2Q21 Guidance

FY21 Guidance Bighorn DevCo















Crude oil service volumes

MBopd

27.6

23 - 25

27 - 29 Natural gas service volumes

MMscfpd

205.7

180 - 190

185 - 195 Bobcat DevCo















Crude oil service volumes

MBopd

19.7

14 - 17

19 - 21 Natural gas service volumes

MMscfpd

248.0

225 - 235

235 - 245 Water service volumes

MBowpd

43.0

33 - 35

36 - 38 Beartooth DevCo















Water service volumes

MBowpd

71.3

75 - 80

70 - 74 Panther DevCo















Crude oil service volumes

MBopd

9.1

9 - 11

12 - 15 Water service volumes

MBowpd

28.5

25 - 27

28 - 30

Simplification

On March 30, 2021, OMP successfully closed the acquisition of all remaining interests in Bobcat DevCo LLC ("Bobcat DevCo") and Beartooth DevCo LLC ("Beartooth DevCo") from Oasis Petroleum Inc. ("Oasis Petroleum"), as well as eliminated the Partnership's incentive distribution rights ("IDRs") in exchange for total consideration of $512.5MM, consisting of $231.5MM cash and 14.8MM common units. The Simplification also included a right of first refusal in favor of OMP with respect to midstream opportunities in the Painted Woods and City of Williston operating areas of Oasis Petroleum.

Liquidity

As of March 31, 2021, the Partnership had cash and cash equivalents of $7.2MM and $234.0MM of borrowings outstanding and $5.5MM of outstanding letters of credit under its revolving credit facility (the "Revolving Credit Facility"). At March 31, 2021, the aggregate commitments under the Revolving Credit Facility were $450.0MM, and the Partnership had an unused borrowing capacity of $210.5MM.

Quarterly Distribution

On May 3, 2021, the board of directors of OMP GP LLC (the "General Partner") declared the quarterly cash distribution for the first quarter of 2021 of $0.55 per unit, payable on May 27, 2021 to unitholders of record as of May 17, 2021.

Qualified Notice

This release is intended to be a qualified notice under Treasury Regulation Section 1.1446-4(b). Brokers and nominees should treat one hundred percent (100.0%) of the Partnership's distributions to non-U.S. investors as being attributable to income that is effectively connected with a United States trade or business. Accordingly, the Partnership's distributions to non-U.S. investors are subject to federal income tax withholding at the highest applicable effective tax rate.

Conference Call Information

Investors, analysts and other interested parties are invited to listen to the webcast and call:

Date:

Tuesday, May 4, 2021 Time:

11:30 a.m. Central Time Live Webcast:

https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/1777/41194 Website:

www.oasismidstream.com





Or:









Dial-in:

888-317-6003 Intl. Dial in:

412-317-6061 Conference ID:

1930450

A recording of the conference call will be available beginning at 1:30 p.m. Central Time on the day of the call and will be available until Wednesday, May 12, 2021 by dialing:

Replay dial-in:

877-344-7529 Intl. replay:

412-317-0088 Replay code:

10156063

The conference call will also be available for replay for approximately 30 days at www.oasismidstream.com. Please note the conference call originally scheduled for Thursday May 6th is cancelled.

Contact:

Oasis Midstream Partners LP

Bob Bakanauskas, (281) 404-9600

Director, Investor Relations

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included in this press release that address activities, events or developments that the Partnership expects, believes or anticipates will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements. Without limiting the generality of the foregoing, forward-looking statements contained in this press release specifically include the expectations of plans, strategies, objectives and anticipated financial and operating results of the Partnership, including the Partnership's capital expenditure levels and other guidance included in this press release. These statements are based on certain assumptions made by the Partnership based on management's experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions, anticipated future developments and other factors believed to be appropriate. Such statements are subject to a number of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of the Partnership, which may cause actual results to differ materially from those implied or expressed by the forward-looking statements. These include, but are not limited to, developments in the global economy, particularly the public health crisis related to the novel coronavirus 2019 ("COVID-19") pandemic and the adverse impact thereof on demand for crude oil and natural gas and our customers' demand for our services. Because considerable uncertainty exists with respect to the future pace and extent of a global economic recovery from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, we cannot predict whether or when economic activities will return to normalized levels.

Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which such statement is made and the Partnership undertakes no obligation to correct or update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

About Oasis Midstream Partners LP

Oasis Midstream Partners LP is a leading fee-based master limited partnership formed by its sponsor, Oasis Petroleum Inc., to own, develop, operate and acquire a diversified portfolio of midstream assets in North America that are integral to the crude oil and natural gas operations of Oasis Petroleum Inc. and are strategically positioned to capture volumes from other producers. For more information, please visit the Partnership's website at www.oasismidstream.com.

OASIS MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED)







March 31, 2021

December 31, 2020









(In thousands, except unit data) ASSETS





Current assets





Cash and cash equivalents $ 7,158



$ 5,147

Accounts receivable 3,658



4,295

Accounts receivable – Oasis Petroleum 82,732



66,283

Inventory 6,986



6,986

Prepaid expenses 4,565



3,695

Other current assets 140



649

Total current assets 105,239



87,055

Property, plant and equipment 1,181,003



1,180,819

Less: accumulated depreciation, amortization and impairment (249,838)



(240,877)

Total property, plant and equipment, net 931,165



939,942

Operating lease right-of-use assets 1,403



1,643

Other assets 3,514



2,053

Total assets $ 1,041,321



$ 1,030,693

LIABILITIES AND EQUITY





Current liabilities





Accounts payable $ 1,021



$ 2,226

Accounts payable – Oasis Petroleum 27,264



28,074

Accrued liabilities 22,344



17,931

Accrued interest payable 496



360

Current operating lease liabilities 954



945

Other current liabilities 471



471

Total current liabilities 52,550



50,007

Long-term debt 674,238



450,000

Asset retirement obligations 791



774

Operating lease liabilities 491



733

Other liabilities 5,403



5,521

Total liabilities 733,473



507,035

Equity





Limited partners





Common units (48,627,680 and 20,061,366 issued and outstanding at March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively) 307,848



193,536

Subordinated units (Zero units issued and outstanding at March 31, 2021 and 13,750,000 units issued and outstanding at December 31, 2020) —



44,030

General Partner —



1,027

Total partners' equity 307,848



238,593

Non-controlling interests —



285,065

Total equity 307,848



523,658

Total liabilities and equity $ 1,041,321



$ 1,030,693



OASIS MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (UNAUDITED)



Three Months Ended March 31,

2021

2020









(In thousands, except per unit data) Revenues





Midstream services – Oasis Petroleum $ 67,163



$ 81,993

Midstream services – third parties 900



3,846

Product sales – Oasis Petroleum 32,281



20,788

Product sales – third parties 29



—

Total revenues 100,373



106,627

Operating expenses





Costs of product sales 22,776



8,432

Operating and maintenance 13,106



16,840

Depreciation and amortization 8,985



10,197

Impairment —



101,767

General and administrative 8,450



8,451

Total operating expenses 53,317



145,687

Operating income (loss) 47,056



(39,060)

Other expenses





Interest expense, net of capitalized interest (4,061)



(30,257)

Other expense (69)



(42)

Total other expense, net (4,130)



(30,299)

Net income (loss) 42,926



(69,359)

Less: Net income attributable to non-controlling interests 17,025



2,040

Net income (loss) attributable to Oasis Midstream Partners LP 25,901



(71,399)

Less: Net income attributable to General Partner —



1,008

Net income (loss) attributable to limited partners $ 25,901



$ (72,407)

Earnings (loss) per limited partner unit





Common units – basic $ 0.72



$ (2.14)

Common units – diluted 0.72



(2.14)

Weighted average number of limited partner units outstanding





Common units – basic 22,052



20,041

Common units – diluted 22,056



20,041



Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Cash Interest, Adjusted EBITDA and DCF are supplemental non-GAAP financial measures that are used by management and external users of the Partnership's financial statements, such as industry analysts, investors, lenders and rating agencies. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for interest expense, net income, operating income, net cash provided by operating activities or any other measures prepared under GAAP. Because Cash Interest, Adjusted EBITDA and DCF exclude some but not all items that affect interest expense, net income and net cash provided by operating activities and may vary among companies, the amounts presented may not be comparable to similar metrics of other companies.

Cash Interest

Cash Interest is defined as interest expense plus capitalized interest less amortization of deferred financing costs included in interest expense. Cash Interest is not a measure of interest expense as determined by GAAP. Management believes that the presentation of Cash Interest provides useful additional information to investors and analysts for assessing the interest charges incurred on the Partnership's debt, excluding non-cash amortization, and the Partnership's ability to maintain compliance with its debt covenants.

The following table presents a reconciliation of the GAAP financial measure of interest expense, net of capitalized interest, to the non-GAAP financial measure of Cash Interest for the periods presented:



Three Months Ended March 31,

2021

2020









(In thousands) Interest expense, net of capitalized interest $ 4,061



$ 30,257

Capitalized interest —



249

Amortization of deferred financing costs (1,333)



(271)

Cash Interest $ 2,728



$ 30,235

Less: Cash Interest attributable to non-controlling interests(1) (3)



(3)

Cash Interest attributable to Oasis Midstream Partners LP $ 2,725



$ 30,232



__________________ (1) Prior to the closing of the Simplification on March 30, 2021.

Adjusted EBITDA

Adjusted EBITDA is a supplemental non-GAAP financial measure that is used by management and external users of the Partnership's financial statements, such as industry analysts, investors, lenders and rating agencies. The Partnership defines Adjusted EBITDA as earnings before interest expense (net of capitalized interest), income taxes, depreciation, amortization, equity-based compensation expenses and other similar non-cash adjustments. Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered an alternative to net income, net cash provided by operating activities or any other measure of financial performance or liquidity presented in accordance with GAAP. Management believes that the presentation of Adjusted EBITDA provides information useful to investors and analysts for assessing the Partnership's results of operations, financial performance and its ability to generate cash from its business operations without regard to its financing methods or capital structure, coupled with the Partnership's ability to maintain compliance with its debt covenants. The GAAP measures most directly comparable to Adjusted EBITDA are net income and net cash provided by operating activities.

Distributable Cash Flow ("DCF") and Free Cash Flow ("FCF")

DCF and FCF are supplemental non-GAAP financial measures that are used by management and external users of the Partnership's financial statements, such as industry analysts, investors, lenders and rating agencies. The Partnership defines DCF as Adjusted EBITDA attributable to the Partnership less Cash Interest attributable to the Partnership and maintenance capital expenditures attributable to the Partnership. The Partnership defines FCF as DCF less expansion capital expenditures attributable to the Partnership and unitholder distributions. DCF and FCF should not be considered alternatives to net income, net cash provided by operating activities or any other measure of financial performance or liquidity presented in accordance with GAAP. Management believes that the presentation of DCF and FCF provide information useful to investors and analysts for assessing the Partnership's results of operations, financial performance and ability to generate cash from its business operations without regard to its financing methods or capital structure, coupled with the Partnerships ability to make distributions to its unitholders. The GAAP measures most directly comparable to DCF and FCF are net income and net cash provided by operating activities.

The following table presents reconciliations of the GAAP financial measures of net income (loss) and net cash provided by operating activities to the non-GAAP financial measures of Adjusted EBITDA, DCF and FCF for the periods presented:



Three Months Ended March 31,

2021

2020









(In thousands) Net income (loss) $ 42,926



$ (69,359)

Depreciation and amortization 8,985



10,197

Impairment —



101,767

Equity-based compensation expenses 487



66

Interest expense, net of capitalized interest 4,061



30,257

Adjusted EBITDA 56,459



72,928

Less: Adjusted EBITDA attributable to non-controlling interests(1) 20,572



26,538

Adjusted EBITDA attributable to Oasis Midstream Partners LP 35,887



46,390

Cash interest attributable to Oasis Midstream Partners LP 2,725



30,232

Maintenance capital expenditures attributable to Oasis Midstream Partners LP 174



1,433

Distributable Cash Flow 32,988



14,725

Expansion capital expenditures attributable to Oasis Midstream Partners LP 231,314



15,566

LP distributions 18,267



18,258

GP distributions 1,027



1,027

Free Cash Flow $ (217,620)



$ (20,126)









Net cash provided by operating activities $ 39,441



$ 61,665

Interest expense, net of capitalized interest 4,061



30,257

Changes in working capital 14,290



(18,723)

Other non-cash adjustments (1,333)



(271)

Adjusted EBITDA 56,459



72,928

Less: Adjusted EBITDA attributable to non-controlling interests(1) 20,572



26,538

Adjusted EBITDA attributable to Oasis Midstream Partners LP 35,887



46,390

Cash interest attributable to Oasis Midstream Partners LP 2,725



30,232

Maintenance capital expenditures attributable to Oasis Midstream Partners LP 174



1,433

Distributable Cash Flow 32,988



14,725

Expansion capital expenditures attributable to Oasis Midstream Partners LP 231,314



15,566

LP distributions 18,267



18,258

GP distributions 1,027



1,027

Free Cash Flow $ (217,620)



$ (20,126)









Distributions declared





Limited partners $ 26,745



$ 18,258

Incentive distribution rights —



1,027

Total distributions $ 26,745



$ 19,285









DCF coverage ratio 1.2 x

0.8 x

__________________ (1) Prior to the closing of the Simplification on March 30, 2021.

SOURCE Oasis Midstream Partners LP

Related Links

www.oasismidstream.com

