Oasis Midstream Partners LP Announces Quarter Ended June 30, 2019 Earnings

HOUSTON, Aug. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Oasis Midstream Partners LP (NYSE: OMP) ("OMP" or the "Partnership") today announced financial and operating results for the second quarter of 2019.

2Q 2019 Highlights:

Declared the quarterly cash distribution of $0.49 per unit, an approximate 5% increase from 1Q 2019.

per unit, an approximate 5% increase from 1Q 2019. Net income was $49.0 million and net cash from operating activities was $56.0 million .

and net cash from operating activities was . Delivered $61.9 million of Adjusted EBITDA (1) and $36.1 million of net Adjusted EBITDA to the Partnership (1) .

of Adjusted EBITDA and of net Adjusted EBITDA to the Partnership . Generated $28.8 million of DCF (1) , resulting in distribution coverage of 1.7x.

of DCF , resulting in distribution coverage of 1.7x. Experienced operational downtime at the Wild Basin gas processing complex, which was fully restored beginning mid-July. Crude oil and natural gas volumes were adversely impacted by the downtime, resulting in lower than anticipated Adjusted EBITDA, DCF and distribution coverage. Adjusting for downtime, OMP would have realized distribution coverage of approximately 1.9x.

Exceeded guidance related to water service volumes. Volumes increased 13% from 2Q 2018 to 52.4 MBowpd in Bobcat DevCo and 3% from 2Q 2018 to 143.7 MBowpd in Beartooth DevCo.

Increased third-party natural gas volumes in Bighorn DevCo by approximately 94% from 1Q 2019 to 59.3 MMscfpd (30% of total natural gas volumes of 201.6 MMscfpd).

(1) Non-GAAP measure. See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below for definitions of all non-GAAP measures included herein and reconciliations to the most directly comparable measures under United States generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP").

"Oasis Midstream Partners remains on track to deliver our targeted 20% annual growth in distributions per unit while simultaneously increasing coverage in coming quarters," said Taylor Reid, Chief Executive Officer of OMP. "We successfully delivered a strong second quarter performance, despite operational downtime at our gas complex. Our resilient financial results highlight the strength and diversity of our portfolio, with strong performance in most commodities offsetting transitory weakness in natural gas. Our coverage outlook remains strong and on track to range from 1.9x to 2.0x exiting 2019. We are ahead of schedule on most infrastructure projects and we continue to build out our Panther DevCo, which will support growth for years to come while maintaining strong coverage."

Outlook Update

Estimate 2019 Adjusted EBITDA, net to the Partnership, to be $154 million to $161 million , including 2Q 2019 performance.

, including 2Q 2019 performance. Estimate gross Adjusted EBITDA by DevCo in 2019 – Bighorn DevCo: $74 million to $76 million , Bobcat DevCo: $124 million to $127 million , Beartooth DevCo: $61 million to $64 million , and Panther DevCo: $1 million to $3 million .

to , Bobcat DevCo: to , Beartooth DevCo: to , and Panther DevCo: to . Panther DevCo is expected to be assigned to OMP by September 1, 2019 .

. Anticipate distribution coverage for 3Q 2019 of 1.8x to 1.9x and 4Q 2019 of 1.9x to 2.0x, unchanged from last update.

Updated 2019 CapEx plan to a range of $203 million to $214 million , net to OMP. Incremental spending primarily relates to capturing third-party business, incremental plant costs, and an acceleration of certain gathering infrastructure from 2020 to 2019. CapEx in 3Q 2019 is expected to increase compared to 2Q 2019 with the closing of the Panther DevCo assignment.

to , net to OMP. Incremental spending primarily relates to capturing third-party business, incremental plant costs, and an acceleration of certain gathering infrastructure from 2020 to 2019. CapEx in 3Q 2019 is expected to increase compared to 2Q 2019 with the closing of the Panther DevCo assignment. Expect maintenance CapEx for full year 2019 to range between 6% of Adjusted EBITDA and 8% of Adjusted EBITDA, with 3Q 2019 around 10% of Adjusted EBITDA.

OMP continues to pursue incremental third-party business in both the Williston and Delaware basins.

Operational and Financial Update

The following table presents select operational and financial data for the periods presented:



Three Months Ended June 30, 2019

OMP

Ownership(1)

Gross

Net





(In millions) Bighorn DevCo









Operating income 100 %

$ 13.1

$ 13.1 Depreciation and amortization 100 %

3.0

3.0 Total CapEx 100 %

5.8

5.8 Bobcat DevCo









Operating income 32.5 %

$ 26.0

$ 7.6 Depreciation and amortization 32.5 %

3.2

1.0 Total CapEx(2) 32.5 %

63.7

60.0 Beartooth DevCo









Operating income 70 %

$ 15.0

$ 10.5 Depreciation and amortization 70 %

2.4

1.6 Total CapEx 70 %

7.0

4.9 Total OMP









DevCo operating income



$ 54.1

$ 31.2 Public company expenses



0.8

0.8 Partnership operating income



53.3

30.4 Depreciation and amortization



8.6

5.6 Equity-based compensation expense



0.1

0.1 Capitalized interest



0.2

0.2 Total CapEx(3)



76.7

70.9 Maintenance CapEx



7.2

3.2 Expansion CapEx



69.5

67.7



__________________ (1) Represents OMP's ownership in each DevCo as of June 30, 2019. (2) Pursuant to the 2019 Capital Expenditures Arrangement, OMP is funding up to $80.0 million of expansion capital expenditures to Bobcat DevCo that Oasis Petroleum would otherwise be required to contribute to Bobcat DevCo during the 2019 calendar year. See "2019 Capital Expenditures Arrangement" below. (3) Includes capitalized interest recorded on OMP Operating LLC of $0.2 million for the three months ended June 30, 2019.

The following table shows actual volumes for the second quarter of 2019, provides volumes guidance for the third quarter of 2019 and updates volumes guidance for the full year 2019:





Metric

2Q19 Actual

3Q19 Guidance

FY19 Guidance Bighorn DevCo















Crude oil service volumes

MBopd

51.8

43 - 48

46 - 49 Natural gas service volumes

MMscfpd

201.6

220 - 235

215 - 225 Bobcat DevCo















Crude oil service volumes

MBopd

41.3

38 - 43

39 - 42 Natural gas service volumes

MMscfpd

241.7

270 - 290

260 - 270 Water service volumes

MBowpd

52.4

47 - 50

49 - 52 Beartooth DevCo















Water service volumes

MBowpd

143.7

110 - 120

120 - 130

2019 Capital Expenditures Arrangement

On February 22, 2019, the Partnership entered into a capital expenditures arrangement with Oasis Petroleum (the "2019 Capital Expenditures Arrangement"). Pursuant to this arrangement, in exchange for increasing its percentage ownership interest in Bobcat DevCo, the Partnership will cover up to $80.0 million of the capital contributions that Oasis Petroleum would otherwise be required to contribute to Bobcat DevCo during the 2019 calendar year. This arrangement provides an opportunity for the Partnership to increase its scale in an accretive manner while lowering the capital requirements of its sponsor. During the six months ended June 30, 2019, the Partnership made capital contributions to Bobcat DevCo pursuant to the 2019 Capital Expenditures Arrangement of $52.8 million, and the Partnership's ownership interest in Bobcat DevCo increased from 25% as of December 31, 2018 to 32.5% as of June 30, 2019. The Partnership's average ownership interest in Bobcat DevCo during the second quarter of 2019 was approximately 31.2%.

Liquidity and CapEx

As of June 30, 2019, the Partnership had cash and cash equivalents of $6.2 million, $408.0 million of borrowings outstanding under its revolving credit facility and an $8.2 million outstanding letter of credit under its revolving credit facility. The Partnership's unused borrowing capacity as of June 30, 2019 was $58.8 million.

Quarterly Distribution

On May 29, 2019, the Partnership paid the quarterly cash distribution of $0.47 per unit related to the first quarter of 2019. On August 6, 2019, the Board of Directors of the General Partner declared the quarterly cash distribution for the second quarter of 2019 of $0.49 per unit. In addition, the General Partner will receive a cash distribution of $0.5 million attributable to the incentive distribution rights related to the earnings for the second quarter of 2019. These distributions will be payable on August 28, 2019 to unitholders of record as of August 16, 2019.

Qualified Notice

This release is intended to be a qualified notice under Treasury Regulation Section 1.1446-4(b). Brokers and nominees should treat one hundred percent (100.0%) of the Partnership's distributions to non-U.S. investors as being attributable to income that is effectively connected with a United States trade or business. Accordingly, the Partnership's distributions to non-U.S. investors are subject to federal income tax withholding at the highest applicable effective tax rate.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included in this press release that address activities, events or developments that the Partnership expects, believes or anticipates will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements. Without limiting the generality of the foregoing, forward-looking statements contained in this press release specifically include the expectations of plans, strategies, objectives and anticipated financial and operating results of the Partnership, including the Partnership's capital expenditure levels and other guidance included in this press release. These statements are based on certain assumptions made by the Partnership based on management's experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions, anticipated future developments and other factors believed to be appropriate. Such statements are subject to a number of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of the Partnership, which may cause actual results to differ materially from those implied or expressed by the forward-looking statements. These include, but are not limited to, the Partnership's ability to integrate acquisitions into its existing business, the ability to consummate the Delaware Midstream Opportunity and realize the anticipated benefits therefrom, changes in crude oil and natural gas prices, weather and environmental conditions, the timing of planned capital expenditures, availability of acquisitions, uncertainties in the estimates of proved reserves and forecasted production results of the Partnership's customers, operational factors affecting the commencement or maintenance of producing wells, the condition of the capital markets generally, as well as the Partnership's ability to access them, the proximity to and capacity of transportation facilities, and uncertainties regarding environmental regulations or litigation and other legal or regulatory developments affecting the Partnership's business and other important factors. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties occur, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, the Partnership's actual results and plans could differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements.

Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which such statement is made and the Partnership undertakes no obligation to correct or update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

About Oasis Midstream Partners LP

Oasis Midstream Partners LP is a growth-oriented, fee-based master limited partnership formed by its sponsor, Oasis Petroleum Inc. to own, develop, operate and acquire a diversified portfolio of midstream assets in North America that are integral to the crude oil and natural gas operations of Oasis Petroleum Inc. and are strategically positioned to capture volumes from other producers. For more information, please visit the Partnership's website at www.oasismidstream.com.

OASIS MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED)





June 30, 2019

December 31, 2018

(In thousands, except unit data) ASSETS





Current assets





Cash and cash equivalents $ 6,246

$ 6,649 Accounts receivable 6,010

2,481 Accounts receivable - Oasis Petroleum 80,088

80,805 Prepaid expenses 1,267

1,418 Other current assets —

22 Total current assets 93,611

91,375 Property, plant and equipment 1,060,379

933,155 Less: accumulated depreciation and amortization (80,160)

(62,730) Total property, plant and equipment, net 980,219

870,425 Operating lease right-of-use assets 3,642

— Other assets 3,385

2,452 Total assets $ 1,080,857

$ 964,252 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY





Current liabilities





Accounts payable $ 1,522

$ 2,180 Accounts payable - Oasis Petroleum 34,873

33,014 Accrued liabilities 56,930

57,657 Accrued interest payable 293

442 Current operating lease liabilities 2,051

— Other current liabilities 610

— Total current liabilities 96,279

93,293 Long-term debt 408,000

318,000 Asset retirement obligations 1,564

1,514 Operating lease liabilities 1,597

— Other liabilities 553

— Total liabilities 507,993

412,807 Equity





Limited partners





Common units (20,045,196 and 20,029,026 issued and outstanding at June 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively) 205,009

192,581 Subordinated units (13,750,000 units issued and outstanding at June 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018) 52,233

45,937 General Partner 491

112 Total partners' equity 257,733

238,630 Non-controlling interests 315,131

312,815 Total equity 572,864

551,445 Total liabilities and equity $ 1,080,857

$ 964,252

OASIS MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (UNAUDITED)



Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2019

2018

2019

2018

(In thousands, except per unit data) Revenues













Midstream services – Oasis Petroleum $ 71,452

$ 60,715

$ 146,314

$ 118,344 Midstream services – third parties 1,825

663

2,952

957 Product sales – Oasis Petroleum 24,348

3,909

40,000

7,393 Product sales – third parties 19

1,271

29

1,285 Total revenues 97,644

66,558

189,295

127,979 Operating expenses













Costs of product sales 12,022

1,641

20,087

2,761 Operating and maintenance 16,003

14,693

34,853

30,689 Depreciation and amortization 8,562

6,659

17,491

13,023 General and administrative 7,809

5,897

16,529

12,047 Total operating expenses 44,396

28,890

88,960

58,520 Operating income 53,248

37,668

100,335

69,459 Other expense













Interest expense, net of capitalized interest (4,209)

(183)

(7,957)

(445) Other expense (4)

—

(4)

— Total other expense (4,213)

(183)

(7,961)

(445) Net income 49,035

37,485

92,374

69,014 Less: Net income attributable to non-controlling interests 22,837

25,041

44,633

46,616 Net income attributable to Oasis Midstream Partners LP 26,198

12,444

47,741

22,398 Less: Net income attributable to General Partner 491

—

729

— Net income attributable to limited partners $ 25,707

$ 12,444

$ 47,012

$ 22,398 Earnings per limited partner unit













Common units – basic and diluted $ 0.76

$ 0.45

$ 1.39

$ 0.81 Weighted average number of limited partner units outstanding













Common units – basic 20,024

13,750

20,020

13,750 Common units – diluted 20,034

13,761

20,037

13,761

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Cash Interest, Adjusted EBITDA and Distributable Cash Flow are supplemental non-GAAP financial measures that are used by management and external users of the Partnership's financial statements, such as industry analysts, investors, lenders and rating agencies. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for interest expense, net income (loss), operating income (loss), net cash provided by (used in) operating activities or any other measures prepared under United States generally accepted accounting principles, or GAAP. Because Cash Interest, Adjusted EBITDA and Distributable Cash Flow exclude some but not all items that affect interest expense, net income and net cash provided by operating activities and may vary among companies, the amounts presented may not be comparable to similar metrics of other companies.

Cash Interest

Cash Interest is defined as interest expense plus capitalized interest less amortization of deferred financing costs included in interest expense. Cash Interest is not a measure of interest expense as determined by GAAP. Management believes that the presentation of Cash Interest provides useful additional information to investors and analysts for assessing the interest charges incurred on the Partnership's debt, excluding non-cash amortization, and the Partnership's ability to maintain compliance with its debt covenants.

The following table presents a reconciliation of the GAAP financial measure of interest expense, net of capitalized interest, to the non-GAAP financial measure of Cash Interest for the periods presented:



Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2019

2018

2019

2018

(In thousands) Interest expense, net of capitalized interest $ 4,209

$ 183

$ 7,957

$ 445 Capitalized interest 153

1,362

188

2,197 Amortization of deferred financing costs (226)

(117)

(417)

(233) Cash Interest 4,136

1,428

7,728

2,409 Less: Cash Interest attributable to non-controlling interests(1) (3)

—

(5)

— Cash Interest attributable to Oasis Midstream Partners LP $ 4,133

$ 1,428

$ 7,723

$ 2,409



__________________ (1) Amounts represent Cash Interest attributable to non-controlling interests associated with finance leases.

Adjusted EBITDA

Adjusted EBITDA is defined as earnings before interest expense (net of capitalized interest), income taxes, depreciation, amortization, equity-based compensation expenses and other similar non-cash adjustments. Adjusted EBITDA attributable to Oasis Midstream Partners LP is defined as Adjusted EBITDA less Adjusted EBITDA attributable to Oasis Petroleum's retained interests in two of the Partnership's DevCos, Bobcat DevCo and Beartooth DevCo. Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered an alternative to net income, net cash provided by operating activities or any other measure of financial performance or liquidity presented in accordance with GAAP. Management believes that the presentation of Adjusted EBITDA provides information useful to investors and analysts for assessing the Partnership's results of operations, financial performance and the Partnership's ability to generate cash from its business operations without regard to the Partnership's financing methods or capital structure, coupled with the Partnership's ability to maintain compliance with its debt covenants. The GAAP measures most directly comparable to Adjusted EBITDA are net income and net cash provided by operating activities.

Distributable Cash Flow ("DCF")

DCF is defined as Adjusted EBITDA attributable to Oasis Midstream Partners LP less Cash Interest attributable to Oasis Midstream Partners LP and maintenance capital expenditures attributable to Oasis Midstream Partners LP. DCF should not be considered an alternative to net income, net cash provided by operating activities or any other measure of financial performance or liquidity presented in accordance with GAAP. Management believes that the presentation of DCF provides information useful to investors and analysts for assessing the Partnership's results of operations, financial performance and the Partnership's ability to generate cash from its business operations without regard to the Partnership's financing methods or capital structure, coupled with the Partnership's ability to make distributions to its unitholders. The GAAP measures most directly comparable to DCF are net income and net cash provided by operating activities.

The following table presents reconciliations of the GAAP financial measures of net income and net cash provided by operating activities to the non-GAAP financial measures of Adjusted EBITDA and DCF for the periods presented:



Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2019

2018

2019

2018

(In thousands) Net income $ 49,035

$ 37,485

$ 92,374

$ 69,014 Depreciation and amortization 8,562

6,659

17,491

13,023 Equity-based compensation expense 100

103

219

166 Interest expense, net of capitalized interest 4,209

183

7,957

445 Adjusted EBITDA 61,906

44,430

118,041

82,648 Less: Adjusted EBITDA attributable to non-controlling interests 25,836

28,015

50,483

52,511 Adjusted EBITDA attributable to Oasis Midstream Partners LP 36,070

16,415

67,558

30,137 Less:













Cash Interest attributable to Oasis Midstream Partners LP 4,133

1,428

7,723

2,409 Maintenance capital expenditures attributable to Oasis Midstream Partners LP 3,167

497

4,834

1,293 Distributable Cash Flow attributable to Oasis Midstream Partners LP $ 28,770

$ 14,490

$ 55,001

$ 26,435















Net cash provided by operating activities $ 56,043

$ 41,396

$ 112,093

$ 116,147 Interest expense, net of capitalized interest 4,209

183

7,957

445 Changes in working capital 1,880

2,841

(1,592)

(33,840) Other non-cash adjustments (226)

10

(417)

(104) Adjusted EBITDA 61,906

44,430

118,041

82,648 Less: Adjusted EBITDA attributable to non-controlling interests 25,836

28,015

50,483

52,511 Adjusted EBITDA attributable to Oasis Midstream Partners LP 36,070

16,415

67,558

30,137 Less:













Cash Interest attributable to Oasis Midstream Partners LP 4,133

1,428

7,723

2,409 Maintenance capital expenditures attributable to Oasis Midstream Partners LP 3,167

497

4,834

1,293 Distributable Cash Flow attributable to Oasis Midstream Partners LP $ 28,770

$ 14,490

$ 55,001

$ 26,435















Distributions declared













Limited partners $ 16,560

$ 11,287

$ 32,443

$ 22,090 Incentive distribution rights 491

—

729

— Total distributions $ 17,051

$ 11,287

$ 33,172

$ 22,090















DCF coverage ratio 1.7x

1.3x

1.7x

1.2x

































