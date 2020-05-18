Oasis Midstream Partners LP Announces Quarter Ended March 31, 2020 Earnings and Updated 2020 Outlook

HOUSTON, May 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Oasis Midstream Partners LP (Nasdaq: OMP) ("OMP" or the "Partnership") today announced financial and operating results for the first quarter of 2020 and updated its 2020 outlook.

Highlights

Delivered net cash from operating activities of $61.7 million .

. Adjusted EBITDA (1) was $72.9 million and Adjusted EBITDA attributable to Oasis Midstream Partners LP (1) was $46.4 million .

was and Adjusted EBITDA attributable to Oasis Midstream Partners LP was . Capital expenditures decreased approximately 30% from 4Q19 to $24.7 million in 1Q20.

in 1Q20. Exceeded the high-end of 1Q20 volumes guidance ranges across most commodity streams.

Natural gas processing volumes increased 25% from 1Q19 to 242.4 MMscfpd. Third party gas processing volumes increased approximately 140% from 1Q19 and were approximately 30% of total gas processing volumes in 1Q20.

Beartooth DevCo water volumes increased approximately 6% from 4Q19 to 133.4 MBowpd.

Commenced third-party produced water gathering and disposal services in Wild Basin.

Declared the 1Q20 quarterly cash distribution of $0.54 per unit.

(1) Non-GAAP measure. See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below for definitions of all non-GAAP measures included herein and reconciliations to the most directly comparable financial measures under United States generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP").

Chief Executive Officer, Taylor Reid commented, "During these unprecedented times, Oasis Midstream Partners is chiefly focused on the health and safety of our employees, contractors, and communities. Like Oasis Petroleum, we are aligning our operations and capital spending plan with the current market reality. I am extremely proud of our team, not only because we exceeded both operating and financial objectives in the first quarter, but also because we have rapidly adapted to the new environment we are facing. During the first quarter of 2020, we exceeded guidance across most commodity streams, which in combination with exceptional cost control led us to exceed our EBITDA expectations. Due to challenging macro conditions, OMP is now watching customers curtail volumes, which puts significant downward pressure on our second quarter of 2020 volumes and cash flow. OMP expects to manage its cost structure tightly and will make decisions on its distribution plans in light of the conditions that unfold for the remainder of the year."

Outlook Update

OMP plans to significantly reduce its 2020E capital expenditures ("CapEx"). The original 2020 plan called for $110 million to $120 million of gross midstream CapEx with $68 million to $75 million net to OMP. The updated 2020 plan expects $35 million to $40 million of gross midstream CapEx with $22.2 million to $26.5 million net to OMP.

to of gross midstream CapEx with to net to OMP. The updated 2020 plan expects to of gross midstream CapEx with to net to OMP. Activity will be reduced across all of OMP's DevCos with remaining spending concentrated in Bobcat DevCo and Panther DevCo. OMP currently expects the capital curtailments will offset the cash flow loss from reduced volumes and activity in 2020.

The Partnership will continue to communicate with its customer base and is well positioned to further adjust its capital program, as needed.

OMP is suspending volume and EBITDA guidance given ongoing uncertainty, continued market volatility and the uncertainty around the size and duration of volume curtailments over the coming months.

Operational and Financial Update

The following table presents select operational and financial data:



1Q20

OMP Ownership(1)

Gross

Net

















(In millions) Bighorn DevCo









Operating income 100 %

$ 1.3



$ 1.3

Depreciation, amortization and impairment 100 %

21.7



21.7

Total CapEx 100 %

3.6



3.6

Bobcat DevCo









Operating income 35.3 %

$ 12.4



$ 4.4

Depreciation, amortization and impairment 35.3 %

21.3



7.5

Total CapEx 35.3 %

11.8



4.2

Beartooth DevCo









Operating income (loss) 70 %

$ (19.9)



$ (13.9)

Depreciation, amortization and impairment 70 %

35.7



25.0

Total CapEx(2) 70 %

(0.6)



(0.4)

Panther DevCo









Operating income (loss) 100 %

(32.1)



(32.1)

Depreciation, amortization and impairment 100 %

33.3



33.3

Total CapEx 100 %

9.6



9.6

Total OMP









DevCo operating income (loss)



$ (38.3)



$ (40.3)

Public company expenses



0.8



0.8

Partnership operating income (loss)



(39.1)



(41.1)

Depreciation, amortization and impairment



112.0



87.5

Equity-based compensation expense



0.1



0.1

Capitalized interest



0.2



0.2

Maintenance CapEx



2.0



1.4

Expansion CapEx



22.4



15.6

Total CapEx



24.7



17.2



__________________

(1) Represents OMP's ownership in each DevCo as of March 31, 2020. (2) Reflects immaterial differences between estimated capital expenditures accrued in a reporting period and actual capital expenditures recognized in a subsequent reporting period.

The following table shows actual throughput volumes for 1Q20 compared to volumes guidance for 1Q20:





Metric

1Q20 Actual

1Q20 Guidance Bighorn DevCo











Crude oil service volumes

MBopd

44.0

40 - 44 Natural gas service volumes

MMscfpd

242.4

225 - 230 Bobcat DevCo











Crude oil service volumes

MBopd

33.0

31 - 33 Natural gas service volumes

MMscfpd

280.3

250 - 260 Water service volumes

MBowpd

61.4

51 - 54 Beartooth DevCo











Water service volumes

MBowpd

133.4

120 - 130 Panther DevCo











Crude oil service volumes

MBopd

4.1

N/A(1) Water service volumes

MBowpd

30.2

N/A(1)

___________________

(1) No volumes guidance issued for the three months ended March 31, 2020.

Liquidity

As of March 31, 2020, the Partnership had cash and cash equivalents of $23.9 million, $487.5 million of borrowings outstanding under its revolving credit facility and an outstanding letter of credit of $1.7 million.

The aggregate commitments on the Partnership's revolving credit facility were $575.0 million at March 31, 2020, and the Partnership had an unused borrowing capacity of $85.8 million. The Partnership has the ability to further increase the commitments on the revolving credit facility to $775.0 million.

The Partnership was in compliance with the covenants under its revolving credit facility at March 31, 2020, except as follows:

As a result of ongoing internal oversight processes, the Partnership identified that a Control Agreement (as defined in the Partnership's amended credit agreement) had not been executed for a certain bank account (the "JPM Account") held at JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A. ("JPMorgan"), who is a lender under the Partnership's revolving credit facility. The Control Agreement serves to establish a lien in favor of the lenders under the Partnership's revolving credit facility with respect to the JPM Account. On May 11, 2020, the Partnership executed a Control Agreement with both Wells Fargo Bank, N.A., as administrative agent under the revolving credit facility, and JPMorgan, thereby completing the documentation required under the revolving credit facility. Despite the Control Agreement's execution, the failure to have had it in place before the JPM Account was initially funded with cash represents a past Event of Default (as defined in the Partnership's amended credit agreement). On May 15, 2020, the Partnership entered into a limited waiver (the "Limited Waiver") of this past Event of Default with the Majority Lenders (as defined in the Partnership's amended credit agreement), which provides forbearance of additional interest owed arising from this past Event of Default until the earlier of (i) November 10, 2020 and (ii) an Event of Default. Pursuant to the Limited Waiver, the Partnership recorded an additional interest charge of approximately $25.9 million in the unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements as of March 31, 2020. Additionally, the Limited Waiver excludes the additional interest from the calculation of the interest coverage ratio financial covenant.

Quarterly Distribution

Net cash from operating activities was $61.7 million and Distributable Cash Flow ("DCF") was $14.7 million for the three months ended March 31, 2020. Excluding the additional interest charge of $25.9 million that was accrued but not paid at March 31, 2020, DCF and distribution coverage would have been $40.6 million and 2.1x, respectively.

On May 18, 2020, the board of directors of OMP GP LLC (our "General Partner") declared the quarterly cash distribution for the first quarter of 2020 of $0.54 per unit. This distribution will be payable on June 8, 2020 to unitholders of record as of May 28, 2020. In addition, our General Partner will receive a cash distribution of $1.0 million attributable to its incentive distribution rights.

Qualified Notice

This release is intended to be a qualified notice under Treasury Regulation Section 1.1446-4(b). Brokers and nominees should treat one hundred percent (100.0%) of the Partnership's distributions to non-U.S. investors as being attributable to income that is effectively connected with a United States trade or business. Accordingly, the Partnership's distributions to non-U.S. investors are subject to federal income tax withholding at the highest applicable effective tax rate.

About Oasis Midstream Partners LP

Oasis Midstream Partners LP is a growth-oriented, fee-based master limited partnership formed by its sponsor, Oasis Petroleum Inc., to own, develop, operate and acquire a diversified portfolio of midstream assets in North America that are integral to the crude oil and natural gas operations of Oasis Petroleum Inc. and are strategically positioned to capture volumes from other producers. For more information, please visit the Partnership's website at www.oasismidstream.com.

OASIS MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(UNAUDITED)





March 31, 2020

December 31, 2019









(In thousands, except unit data) ASSETS





Current assets





Cash and cash equivalents $ 23,901



$ 4,168

Accounts receivable 8,429



5,969

Accounts receivable – Oasis Petroleum 74,380



77,571

Inventory 5,267



—

Prepaid expenses 2,320



1,923

Other current assets 137



138

Total current assets 114,434



89,769

Property, plant and equipment 1,180,191



1,155,503

Less: accumulated depreciation, amortization and impairment (210,918)



(98,982)

Total property, plant and equipment, net 969,273



1,056,521

Operating lease right-of-use assets 4,462



5,207

Other assets 2,894



3,172

Total assets $ 1,091,063



$ 1,154,669

LIABILITIES AND EQUITY





Current liabilities





Accounts payable $ 3,168



$ 2,478

Accounts payable – Oasis Petroleum 29,549



27,139

Accrued liabilities 37,852



50,210

Accrued interest payable 26,375



508

Current operating lease liabilities 3,036



3,005

Other current liabilities 600



594

Total current liabilities 100,580



83,934

Long-term debt 487,500



458,500

Asset retirement obligations 1,767



1,747

Operating lease liabilities 1,445



2,216

Other liabilities 3,498



3,644

Total liabilities 594,790



550,041

Equity





Limited partners





Common units (20,061,366 and 20,045,196 issued and

outstanding at March 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019,

respectively) 171,625



225,339

Subordinated units (13,750,000 units issued and

outstanding at March 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019) 29,120



66,005

General Partner 1,027



1,026

Total partners' equity 201,772



292,370

Non-controlling interests 294,501



312,258

Total equity 496,273



604,628

Total liabilities and equity $ 1,091,063



$ 1,154,669



OASIS MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(UNAUDITED)



Three Months Ended March 31,

2020

2019









(In thousands, except per unit data) Revenues





Midstream services – Oasis Petroleum $ 81,993



$ 77,063

Midstream services – third parties 3,846



1,127

Product sales – Oasis Petroleum 20,788



15,652

Product sales – third parties —



10

Total revenues 106,627



93,852

Operating expenses





Costs of product sales 8,432



8,065

Operating and maintenance 16,840



19,690

Depreciation and amortization 10,197



8,991

Impairment 101,767



—

General and administrative 8,451



8,723

Total operating expenses 145,687



45,469

Operating income (loss) (39,060)



48,383

Other expenses





Interest expense, net of capitalized interest (30,257)



(3,969)

Other income (expense) (42)



—

Total other expenses, net (30,299)



(3,969)

Net income (loss) (69,359)



44,414

Less: Net income attributable to Delaware Predecessor —



1,075

Less: Net income attributable to non-controlling interests 2,040



21,796

Net income (loss) attributable to Oasis Midstream Partners LP (71,399)



21,543

Less: Net income attributable to General Partner 1,008



238

Net income (loss) attributable to limited partners $ (72,407)



$ 21,305

Earnings (loss) per limited partner unit





Common units – basic $ (2.14)



$ 0.63

Common units – diluted (2.14)



0.63

Weighted average number of limited partner units outstanding





Common units – basic 20,041



20,016

Common units – diluted 20,041



20,033



Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Cash Interest, Adjusted EBITDA and DCF are supplemental non-GAAP financial measures that are used by management and external users of the Partnership's financial statements, such as industry analysts, investors, lenders and rating agencies. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for interest expense, net income, operating income, net cash provided by operating activities or any other measures prepared under GAAP. Because Cash Interest, Adjusted EBITDA and DCF exclude some but not all items that affect interest expense, net income and net cash provided by operating activities and may vary among companies, the amounts presented may not be comparable to similar metrics of other companies.

Cash Interest

Cash Interest is defined as interest expense plus capitalized interest less amortization of deferred financing costs included in interest expense. Cash Interest is not a measure of interest expense as determined by GAAP. Management believes that the presentation of Cash Interest provides useful additional information to investors and analysts for assessing the interest charges incurred on the Partnership's debt, excluding non-cash amortization, and the Partnership's ability to maintain compliance with its debt covenants.

The following table presents a reconciliation of the GAAP financial measure of interest expense, net of capitalized interest, to the non-GAAP financial measure of Cash Interest for the periods presented:



Three Months Ended March 31,

2020(1)

2019









(In thousands) Interest expense, net of capitalized interest $ 30,257



$ 3,969

Capitalized interest 249



62

Amortization of deferred financing costs (271)



(191)

Cash Interest $ 30,235



$ 3,840

Less: Cash Interest attributable to Delaware Predecessor —



(248)

Less: Cash Interest attributable to non-controlling interests (3)



(2)

Cash Interest attributable to Oasis Midstream Partners LP $ 30,232



$ 3,590



__________________

(1) For the three months ended March 31, 2020, each of interest expense, Cash Interest and Cash Interest attributable to Oasis Midstream Partners LP includes an additional interest charge of $25.9 million pursuant to the Limited Waiver. Excluding the additional interest, Cash Interest attributable to Oasis Midstream Partners LP would have been $4.3 million for the three months ended March 31, 2020.

Adjusted EBITDA

Adjusted EBITDA is defined as earnings (loss) before interest expense (net of capitalized interest), income taxes, depreciation, amortization, impairment, equity-based compensation expenses and other similar non-cash adjustments. Adjusted EBITDA attributable to Oasis Midstream Partners LP is defined as Adjusted EBITDA less Adjusted EBITDA attributable to Oasis Petroleum's retained interests in two of the Partnership's DevCos, Bobcat DevCo and Beartooth DevCo. Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered an alternative to net income (loss), net cash provided by operating activities or any other measure of financial performance or liquidity presented in accordance with GAAP. Management believes that the presentation of Adjusted EBITDA provides information useful to investors and analysts for assessing the Partnership's results of operations, financial performance and the Partnership's ability to generate cash from its business operations without regard to the Partnership's financing methods or capital structure, coupled with the Partnership's ability to maintain compliance with its debt covenants. The GAAP measures most directly comparable to Adjusted EBITDA are net income (loss) and net cash provided by operating activities.

Distributable Cash Flow

DCF is defined as Adjusted EBITDA attributable to Oasis Midstream Partners LP less Cash Interest attributable to Oasis Midstream Partners LP and maintenance capital expenditures attributable to Oasis Midstream Partners LP. DCF should not be considered an alternative to net income (loss), net cash provided by operating activities or any other measure of financial performance or liquidity presented in accordance with GAAP. Management believes that the presentation of DCF provides information useful to investors and analysts for assessing the Partnership's results of operations, financial performance and the Partnership's ability to generate cash from its business operations without regard to the Partnership's financing methods or capital structure, coupled with the Partnership's ability to make distributions to its unitholders. The GAAP measures most directly comparable to DCF are net income (loss) and net cash provided by operating activities.

The following table presents reconciliations of the GAAP financial measures of net income (loss) and net cash provided by operating activities to the non-GAAP financial measures of Adjusted EBITDA and DCF for the periods presented:



Three Months Ended March 31,

2020

2019









(In thousands) Net income (loss) $ (69,359)



$ 44,414

Depreciation and amortization 10,197



8,991

Impairment 101,767



—

Equity-based compensation expense 66



119

Interest expense, net of capitalized interest 30,257



3,969

Adjusted EBITDA 72,928



57,493

Less: Adjusted EBITDA attributable to Delaware Predecessor —



1,358

Less: Adjusted EBITDA attributable to non-controlling interests 26,538



24,647

Adjusted EBITDA attributable to Oasis Midstream Partners LP 46,390



31,488

Less: Cash Interest attributable to Oasis Midstream Partners LP 30,232



3,590

Less: Maintenance capital expenditures attributable to Oasis Midstream Partners LP 1,433



1,667

Distributable Cash Flow attributable to Oasis Midstream Partners LP(1) $ 14,725



$ 26,231









Net cash provided by operating activities $ 61,665



$ 57,093

Interest expense, net of capitalized interest 30,257



3,969

Changes in working capital (18,723)



(3,377)

Other non-cash adjustments (271)



(192)

Adjusted EBITDA 72,928



57,493

Less: Adjusted EBITDA attributable to Delaware Predecessor —



1,358

Less: Adjusted EBITDA attributable to non-controlling interests 26,538



24,647

Adjusted EBITDA attributable to Oasis Midstream Partners LP 46,390



31,488

Less: Cash Interest attributable to Oasis Midstream Partners LP 30,232



3,590

Less: Maintenance capital expenditures attributable to Oasis Midstream Partners LP 1,433



1,667

Distributable Cash Flow attributable to Oasis Midstream Partners LP(1) $ 14,725



$ 26,231









Distributions declared





Limited partners $ 18,258



$ 15,884

Incentive distribution rights 1,027



238

Total distributions $ 19,285



$ 16,122









DCF coverage ratio(1) 0.8 x

1.6 x

__________________

(1) DCF attributable to Oasis Midstream Partners LP is reduced by an additional interest charge of $25.9 million for the three months ended March 31, 2020 pursuant to the Limited Waiver. Excluding the impact of the additional interest, DCF attributable to Oasis Midstream Partners LP and the DCF coverage ratio would have been $40.6 million and 2.1x, respectively.

