Oasis Midstream Partners Schedules First Quarter 2020 Conference Call for May 18, 2020

HOUSTON, May 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Oasis Midstream Partners LP (Nasdaq: OMP) ("Oasis Midstream" or the "Partnership") plans to announce its First Quarter 2020 financial and operational results on Monday, May 18, 2020 before market open. Additionally, the Company will host a live webcast and conference call on Monday, May 18, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. Central Time to discuss First Quarter 2020 financial and operational results.

Investors, analysts and other interested parties are invited to listen to the webcast and call:

Date: Monday, May 18, 2020 Time: 11:00 a.m. Central Time Live Webcast: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/1777/34883



OR:

Dial-in: 888-317-6003 Intl. Dial-in: 412-317-6061 Conference ID: 1719488 Website: www.oasismidstream.com

A recording of the conference call will be available beginning at 1:00 p.m. Central Time on the day of the call and will be available until Monday, May 25, 2020 by dialing:

Replay dial-in: 877-344-7529 Intl. replay: 412-317-0088 Replay access: 10144339

The call will also be available for replay for approximately 30 days at www.oasispetroleum.com.

Additionally, Oasis Petroleum and Oasis Midstream Partners plan to participate in the following energy conferences and investor events:

June 2: RBC's 2020 Global Energy and Power Executive Virtual Conference June 17: J.P.Morgan's 2020 Energy, Power & Renewables Virtual Conference

About Oasis Midstream Partners LP

Oasis Midstream is a growth-oriented, fee-based master limited partnership initially formed by Oasis Petroleum (Nasdaq: OAS) to own, develop, operate and acquire a diversified portfolio of midstream assets in North America that are integral to the oil and natural gas operations of Oasis Petroleum and strategically positioned to capture volumes from other producers. Oasis Midstream's initial assets are located in the Williston Basin area of North Dakota and Montana. For more information, please visit Oasis Midstream's website at www.oasismidstream.com.

Contact:

Oasis Midstream Partners LP

Bob Bakanauskas

(281) 404-9600

Director, Investor Relations

SOURCE Oasis Midstream Partners LP

Related Links

http://www.oasismidstream.com

