Oasis Midstream Partners Schedules Third Quarter 2019 Conference Call for November 6, 2019

HOUSTON, Oct. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Oasis Midstream Partners LP (NYSE: OMP) ("Oasis Midstream" or the "Partnership") plans to announce its Third Quarter 2019 financial and operational results on Tuesday, November 5, 2019 after the close of trading on the NYSE. Additionally, the Company will host a live webcast and conference call on Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at 11:30 a.m. Central Time to discuss Third Quarter 2019 financial and operational results.

Investors, analysts and other interested parties are invited to listen to the webcast and call:

Date: Wednesday, November 6, 2019

Time: 11:30 a.m. Central Time

Live Webcast: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/1777/32113

Sell-side analysts wishing to ask a question may use the following dial-in:

Dial-in: 888-317-6003

Intl. Dial-in: 412-317-6061

Conference ID: 1033646

Website: www.oasismidstream.com

A recording of the conference call will be available beginning at 1:30 p.m. Central Time on the day of the call and will be available until Wednesday, November 13, 2019 by dialing:

Replay dial-in: 877-344-7529

Intl. replay: 412-317-0088

Replay access: 10136377

The call will also be available for replay for approximately 30 days at www.oasispetroleum.com.

Oasis Midstream Partners and Oasis Petroleum plan to participate in the following energy conferences and investor events:

November 13-14: BAML's 2019 Global Energy Conference – Miami, FL

November 20: RBC Capital Market's Midstream Conference – Dallas, TX

December 11: Capital One Securities' 14th Annual Energy Conference – Houston, TX

December 12: Wells Fargo's 18th Annual Midstream and Utility Symposium – New York, NY

About Oasis Midstream Partners LP

Oasis Midstream is a growth-oriented, fee-based master limited partnership initially formed by Oasis Petroleum (NYSE: OAS) to own, develop, operate and acquire a diversified portfolio of midstream assets in North America that are integral to the oil and natural gas operations of Oasis Petroleum and strategically positioned to capture volumes from other producers. Oasis Midstream's initial assets are located in the Williston Basin area of North Dakota and Montana. For more information, please visit Oasis Midstream's website at www.oasismidstream.com.

Contact:

Oasis Midstream Partners LP

Bob Bakanauskas, (281) 404-9600

Director, Investor Relations

