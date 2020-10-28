Oasis Midstream Partners Schedules Third Quarter 2020 Conference Call for November 4, 2020
Oct 28, 2020, 18:30 ET
HOUSTON, Oct. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Oasis Midstream Partners LP (Nasdaq: OMP) ("Oasis Midstream" or the "Partnership") plans to announce its Third Quarter 2020 financial and operational results on Tuesday, November 3, 2020 after the close of trading on NASDAQ. Additionally, the Company will host a live webcast and conference call on Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. Central Time to discuss Third Quarter 2020 financial and operational results.
Investors, analysts and other interested parties are invited to listen to the webcast or call:
|
Date:
|
Wednesday, November 4, 2020
|
Time:
|
10:00 a.m. Central Time
|
Live Webcast:
|
OR:
|
Dial-in:
|
888-317-6003
|
Intl. Dial-in:
|
412-317-6061
|
Conference ID:
|
0545071
|
Website:
A recording of the conference call will be available beginning at 11:30 a.m. Central Time on the day of the call and will be available until Wednesday, November 11, 2020 by dialing:
|
Replay dial-in:
|
877-344-7529
|
Intl. replay:
|
412-317-0088
|
Replay access:
|
10149670
The call will also be available for replay for approximately 30 days at www.oasispetroleum.com.
Additionally, Oasis Midstream Partners plans to participate in the following energy conferences and investor events:
November 19: RBC's 2020 Midstream and Energy Infrastructure Virtual Conference
December 9: Capital One Securities' 15th Annual Virtual Energy Conference
December 9: Well Fargo's 2020 Virtual Midstream and Utility Symposium
About Oasis Midstream Partners LP
Oasis Midstream is a growth-oriented, fee-based master limited partnership initially formed by Oasis Petroleum (Nasdaq: OAS) to own, develop, operate and acquire a diversified portfolio of midstream assets in North America that are integral to the oil and natural gas operations of Oasis Petroleum and strategically positioned to capture volumes from other producers. Oasis Midstream's initial assets are located in the Williston Basin area of North Dakota and Montana. For more information, please visit Oasis Midstream's website at www.oasismidstream.com.
Contact:
Oasis Midstream Partners LP
Bob Bakanauskas, (281) 404-9600
Director, Investor Relations
