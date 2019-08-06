Oasis Petroleum Inc. Announces Quarter Ended June 30, 2019 Earnings

HOUSTON, Aug. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE: OAS) ("Oasis" or the "Company") today announced financial and operating results for the second quarter of 2019.

Recent Highlights:

Delivered net cash provided by operating activities of $214.0 million and Adjusted EBITDA (1) of $249.6 million for the second quarter of 2019.

and Adjusted EBITDA of for the second quarter of 2019. Produced 84.5 MBoepd, an increase of 6.3% from the second quarter of 2018.

Temporary downtime in OMP's Wild Basin natural gas processing complex caused an estimated 3.0 MBoepd and $6 million in lost production and Adjusted EBITDA (1) , respectively. July production averaged approximately 89 MBoepd.

in lost production and Adjusted EBITDA , respectively. July production averaged approximately 89 MBoepd. Achieved positive free cash flow year to date and continues to expect to be free cash flow positive in 2019 for the E&P business (2) .

. Delaware Basin well costs are targeted at $9.6 million per ~10,000 foot lateral well.

Basin well costs are targeted at per ~10,000 foot lateral well. LOE totaled $7.32 per Boe in the second quarter of 2019, within the Company's guidance of $7.00 to $7.75 per Boe.

per Boe in the second quarter of 2019, within the Company's guidance of to per Boe. Both total Company G&A expense and E&P Cash G&A (1) expense decreased 10% from the first quarter of 2019.

expense decreased 10% from the first quarter of 2019. Improved crude oil differentials to $0.96 off of NYMEX WTI, a significant improvement from the fourth quarter of 2018.

(1) Non-GAAP measure. See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below for definitions of all non-GAAP measures included herein and reconciliations to the most directly comparable measures under United States generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). (2) For more detail on E&P free cash flow, see pages six and seven of the Company's investor presentation on the Company's website at www.oasispetroleum.com.

"Oasis continues to execute its plan of harvesting Williston free cash flow to fund growth in the Delaware," said Thomas B. Nusz, Oasis' Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "Our operational expertise and deep inventory in the Williston support full field development and we are expanding outside of Wild Basin with impressive results. In the Delaware, our learnings are advancing faster than expected, resulting in faster cycle times, lowered costs, and strong well performance. We are seeing strong performance from not only the Wolfcamp A wells, but also from recent Wolfcamp B and C wells. With assets focused in two of the best oil basins in the US, a team with a proven operating track record, and strong realizations in both basins, we are structured to succeed through volatile commodity markets."

Financial and Operational Update and Outlook

Production averaged 78.3 MBoepd (Williston Basin) and 6.2 MBoepd ( Delaware Basin). Oasis expects production in the third quarter of 2019 to range between 87 and 90 MBoepd (approximately 71.5% oil).

Basin). Oasis expects production in the third quarter of 2019 to range between 87 and 90 MBoepd (approximately 71.5% oil). Oasis updated its differential guidance to between $1.50 and $3.00 per barrel in 2019 as compared to between $1.50 and $3.50 per barrel previously.

and per barrel in 2019 as compared to between and per barrel previously. CapEx of $295 million consisted of $206 million of E&P and other, $83 million of consolidated midstream and $6 million of acquisitions. The Company now expects 2019 E&P and other CapEx to be approximately $620 to $640 million . The increase primarily reflects 1) an adjustment to deflation expectations related to a lower budgeted crude oil price, 2) improved cycle times in the Delaware Basin resulting in increased spuds with the two rig program, and 3) increased non-operated spending and a number of operating wells with higher working interests.

Metric

2Q 2019 Actual

Prior Full Year Guidance

Updated Full Year Guidance Production (MBoepd)

84.5

86.0 - 91.0

86.8 - 88.5 Differential to NYMEX WTI ($ per Bbl)

$0.96

$1.50 - $3.50

$1.50 - $3.00 Natural gas realized price (as a % of Henry Hub)

89%

N/A

85% Lease operating expenses ($ per Boe)

$7.32

$7.00 - $7.75

$7.00 - $7.75 Marketing, transportation and gathering expenses ($ per Boe)(1)

$3.69

$3.50 - $4.50

$3.50 - $4.50 E&P Cash G&A ($ in millions)(2)

$17.2

$77 - $81

$77 - $81 Production taxes (as a % of oil and gas revenues)

7.9%

8.1% - 8.4%

8.1% - 8.4% CapEx ($ in millions)











E&P & Other CapEx(3)

$206.4

$540 - $560

$620 - $640 Midstream CapEx

$82.6

$195 - $219

$219 - $230 Midstream CapEx attributable to Oasis (included in Midstream CapEx above)

$70.9

$11 - $13

$15 - $16

___________________ (1) Marketing, transportation and gathering expenses ("MT&G") exclude the effect of non-cash valuation charges on pipeline imbalances. (2) E&P Cash G&A represents general and administrative ("G&A") expenses less non-cash equity-based compensation expenses included in the Company's exploration and production ("E&P") segment. Total 2019 cash G&A for Oasis is estimated at $92 to $96 million, which excludes non-cash amortization of equity-based compensation of approximately $41 to $45 million. See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below. (3) Other CapEx includes well services and administrative capital and excludes estimated capitalized interest of approximately $15 million for 2019.

Midstream Update

OMP continues to successfully secure third party volumes to feed the Wild Basin natural gas processing complex. In June, the complex experienced temporary operational downtime, which was resolved in early July. The gas complex has recently been processing above 280 MMscfpd with the second natural gas plant processing at times above its 200 MMscfpd design capacity.

Oasis continues to work with third parties for gas infrastructure in the Delaware Basin and expects to provide an update in the coming months on the outcome of the selection process.

Basin and expects to provide an update in the coming months on the outcome of the selection process. Total Midstream CapEx is expected to range between $219 to $230 million for 2019, which reflects capturing additional third party business, incremental plant costs and an acceleration of spending from 2020 to 2019. Net CapEx from Oasis attributable to its retained interest is expected to range between $15 and $16 million .

to for 2019, which reflects capturing additional third party business, incremental plant costs and an acceleration of spending from 2020 to 2019. Net CapEx from Oasis attributable to its retained interest is expected to range between and . More details on OMP's performance can be found in OMP's second quarter 2019 press release issued on August 6, 2019 available on OMP's website at www.oasismidstream.com.

Operational and Financial Update

The following table presents select operational and financial data for the periods presented:



Quarter Ended:

June 30, 2019

March 31, 2019

June 30, 2018 Production data:









Crude oil (Bopd) 61,224

66,046

60,632 Natural gas (Mcfpd) 139,380

154,005

112,830 Total production (Boepd) 84,454

91,714

79,437 Percent crude oil 72.5%

72.0%

76.3% Average sales prices:









Crude oil, without derivative settlements ($ per Bbl) $ 58.87

$ 53.52

$ 65.82 Differential to NYMEX WTI ($ per Bbl) 0.96

1.30

2.07 Crude oil, with derivative settlements ($ per Bbl)(1) 56.79

55.79

54.88 Crude oil derivative settlements - net cash receipts (payments) ($ in millions)(2) (11.6)

13.5

(60.4) Natural gas, without derivative settlements ($ per Mcf)(2) 2.29

3.66

3.38 Natural gas, with derivative settlements ($ per Mcf)(1)(2) 2.43

3.65

3.43 Natural gas derivative settlements - net cash receipts (payments) ($ in millions)(2) 1.8

(0.1)

0.5 Selected financial data ($ in millions):









Revenues:









Crude oil revenues(3) $ 328.0

$ 318.1

$ 363.2 Natural gas revenues 29.0

50.7

34.7 Purchased oil and gas sales(3) 109.4

148.5

128.1 Midstream revenues 51.6

48.0

29.3 Well services revenues 11.4

10.4

18.5 Total revenues $ 529.4

$ 575.7

$ 573.8 Net cash provided by operating activities 214.0

174.9

303.7 Adjusted EBITDA(4) 249.6

269.3

241.2 Select operating expenses:









Lease operating expenses $ 56.2

$ 58.4

$ 44.1 Midstream expenses 17.4

16.7

7.7 Well services expenses 8.5

7.0

13.6 MT&G(5) 28.4

32.7

23.1 Non-cash valuation charges 0.1

2.3

(0.2) Purchased oil and gas expenses(3) 109.7

149.9

129.6 Production taxes 28.1

29.6

34.0 Depreciation, depletion and amortization 177.4

189.8

153.6 Total select operating expenses $ 425.8

$ 486.4

$ 405.5 Select operating expenses data:









Lease operating expense ($ per Boe) $ 7.32

$ 7.08

$ 6.11 MT&G ($ per Boe)(5) 3.69

3.96

3.19 Depreciation, depletion and amortization ($ per Boe) 23.08

23.00

21.24 E&P G&A ($ per Boe) 3.35

3.33

3.25 E&P Cash G&A ($ per Boe)(4) 2.24

2.30

2.28 Production taxes (as a % of oil and gas revenues) 7.9%

8.0%

8.6%

___________________ (1) Realized prices include gains or losses on cash settlements for commodity derivatives, which do not qualify for or were not designated as hedging instruments for accounting purposes. Cash settlements represent the cumulative gains and losses on the Company's derivative instruments for the periods presented and do not include a recovery of costs that were paid to acquire or modify the derivative instruments that were settled. (2) Natural gas prices include the value for natural gas and natural gas liquids. (3) For the three and six months ended June 30, 2018, crude oil revenues, purchased oil and gas sales and purchased oil and gas expenses have been revised to correct errors related to the presentation of certain crude oil purchase and sale arrangements, which had no impact on reported net income (loss). The amounts presented herein reflect the impact of the revision. (4) Adjusted EBITDA and E&P Cash G&A represent non-GAAP measures. See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below for further information and reconciliations to the most directly comparable financial measures under GAAP. (5) Excludes non-cash valuation charges on pipeline imbalances.

G&A totaled $30.9 million in the second quarter of 2019, $28.2 million in the second quarter of 2018 and $34.5 million in the first quarter of 2019. Amortization of equity-based compensation, which is included in G&A, was $8.9 million, or $1.16 per barrel of oil equivalent ("Boe"), in the second quarter of 2019 as compared to $7.4 million, or $1.02 per Boe, in the second quarter of 2018 and $9.0 million, or $1.09 per Boe, in the first quarter of 2019. G&A for the Company's E&P segment totaled $25.8 million in the second quarter of 2019, $23.5 million in the second quarter of 2018 and $27.5 million in the first quarter of 2019.

MT&G, excluding non-cash valuation charges on pipeline imbalances, increased $5.3 million to $28.4 million in the second quarter of 2019, as compared to $23.1 million in the second quarter of 2018, primarily attributable to higher crude oil gathering and transportation expenses related to an increase in volumes being transported on the Dakota Access Pipeline to market the Company's equity barrels, which resulted in improved price realizations. MT&G, excluding non-cash valuation charges on pipeline imbalances, decreased $4.3 million in the second quarter of 2019, as compared to $32.7 million in the first quarter of 2019 primarily due to lower production volumes.

Interest expense was $43.2 million for the second quarter of 2019 as compared to $40.9 million for the second quarter of 2018 and $44.5 million for the first quarter of 2019. Capitalized interest totaled $3.6 million for the second quarter of 2019, $4.2 million for the second quarter of 2018 and $2.8 million for the first quarter of 2019. Cash Interest totaled $42.0 million for the second quarter of 2019, $40.5 million for the second quarter of 2018 and $42.6 million for the first quarter of 2019. For a definition of Cash Interest and a reconciliation of interest expense to Cash Interest, see "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below.

For the three months ended June 30, 2019, the Company recorded an income tax expense of $12.2 million, resulting in a 19.3% effective tax rate as a percentage of its pre-tax income for the quarter. The Company recorded an income tax benefit of $3.7 million, resulting in a 3.3% effective tax rate as a percentage of its pre-tax loss for the three months ended March 31, 2019.

For the second quarter of 2019, the Company reported net income of $42.8 million, or $0.14 per diluted share, as compared to a net loss of $320.2 million, or $1.02 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2018. Excluding certain non-cash items and their tax effect, Adjusted Net Income Attributable to Oasis was $11.0 million, or $0.03 per diluted share, in the second quarter of 2019, as compared to Adjusted Net Income Attributable to Oasis of $28.9 million, or $0.09 per diluted share, in the second quarter of 2018. Adjusted EBITDA for the second quarter of 2019 was $249.6 million, as compared to Adjusted EBITDA of $241.2 million for the second quarter of 2018. For definitions of Adjusted Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Oasis and Adjusted EBITDA and reconciliations to the most directly comparable GAAP measures, see "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below.

Capital Expenditures and Completions

The following table depicts the Company's total capital expenditures ("CapEx") by category:



1Q 2019

2Q 2019

YTD - 2Q 2019





(In millions)



CapEx:









E&P $ 165.7

$ 202.1

$ 367.8 Well services 0.1

—

0.1 Other(1) 3.9

4.3

8.2 Total CapEx before midstream 169.7

206.4

376.1 Midstream(2) 57.1

82.6

139.7 Total CapEx before acquisitions 226.8

289.0

515.8 Acquisitions —

5.8

5.8 Total CapEx(3) $ 226.8

$ 294.8

$ 521.6

___________________ (1) Other CapEx includes such items as administrative capital and capitalized interest. (2) Midstream CapEx attributable to Oasis Midstream Partners ("OMP") was $45.2 million and $70.9 million for the three months ended March 31, 2019 and June 30, 2019, respectively. (3) Total CapEx (including acquisitions) reflected in the table above differs from the amounts shown in the statements of cash flows in the Company's condensed consolidated financial statements because amounts reflected in the table above include changes in accrued liabilities from the previous reporting period for CapEx, while the amounts presented in the statements of cash flows is presented on a cash basis.

Oasis completed and placed on production 27 gross (20.6 net) operated wells and 0.8 net non-operated wells during the second quarter of 2019. Completions included 24 gross (17.6 net) operated wells in the Williston Basin and 3 gross (3.0 net) operated wells in the Delaware Basin. The completions cadence was back weighted during the quarter with only 2 wells completed in April.

Liquidity and Balance Sheet

As of June 30, 2019, Oasis had cash and cash equivalents of $20.3 million, total elected commitments under the Oasis credit facility of $1,350.0 million and total elected commitments under the OMP credit facility of $475.0 million. In addition, Oasis had $531.0 million of borrowings and $14.0 million of outstanding letters of credit issued under the Oasis credit facility and $408.0 million of borrowings and $8.2 million of outstanding letters of credit under the OMP credit facility, resulting in a total unused borrowing capacity of $863.8 million for both revolving credit facilities as of June 30, 2019.

Hedging Activity

The Company's crude oil contracts will settle monthly based on the average NYMEX West Texas Intermediate crude oil index price ("NYMEX WTI") for fixed price swaps and two-way and three-way costless collars. The Company's basis swaps for crude oil will settle monthly based on the fixed basis differential from Argus WTI Houston crude oil index price ("Houston") to NYMEX WTI. The Company's natural gas contracts will settle monthly based on the average NYMEX Henry Hub natural gas index price ("NYMEX HH") for fixed price swaps. As of August 6, 2019, the Company had the following outstanding commodity derivative contracts:



Six Months Ending

December 31, 2019

June 30, 2020

December 31, 2020

June 30, 2021 Crude Oil (Volume in MBopd)













Fixed Price Swaps













Volume 23.8

10.0

3.0

— Price $ 57.35

$ 59.87

$ 58.85

$ — Two-Way Collars













Volume 14.0

5.0

2.0

— Floor $ 58.07

$ 51.50

$ 50.50

$ — Ceiling $ 74.64

$ 61.76

$ 60.70

$ — Three-Way Collars













Volume 12.0

13.0

12.0

2.0 Sub-Floor $ 40.00

$ 40.00

$ 40.00

$ 40.00 Floor $ 51.57

$ 54.13

$ 52.48

$ 50.00 Ceiling $ 65.40

$ 64.81

$ 63.86

$ 64.25 Total Crude Oil Volume 49.8

28.0

17.0

2.0 Basis Swaps (Houston-NYMEX WTI)













Volume 1.5

—

—

— Price $ 4.55

$ —

$ —

$ —















Natural Gas (Volume in MMBtupd)













Fixed Price Swaps













Volume 30,000

—

—

— Price $ 2.92

$ —

$ —

$ —

The June 2019 crude oil derivative contracts settled at a net $0.6 million received in July 2019 and will be included in the Company's third quarter 2019 derivative settlements.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included in this press release that address activities, events or developments that the Company expects, believes or anticipates will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements. Without limiting the generality of the foregoing, forward-looking statements contained in this press release specifically include the expectations of plans, strategies, objectives and anticipated financial and operating results of the Company, including the Company's drilling program, production, derivative instruments, capital expenditure levels and other guidance included in this press release. These statements are based on certain assumptions made by the Company based on management's experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions, anticipated future developments and other factors believed to be appropriate. Such statements are subject to a number of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, which may cause actual results to differ materially from those implied or expressed by the forward-looking statements. These include, but are not limited to, changes in crude oil and natural gas prices, weather and environmental conditions, the timing of planned capital expenditures, availability of acquisitions, the ability to consummate the previously announced Delaware acreage from Oasis to OMP and realize the anticipated benefits therefrom, uncertainties in estimating proved reserves and forecasting production results, operational factors affecting the commencement or maintenance of producing wells, the condition of the capital markets generally, as well as the Company's ability to access them, the proximity to and capacity of transportation facilities, and uncertainties regarding environmental regulations or litigation and other legal or regulatory developments affecting the Company's business and other important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected as described in the Company's reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which such statement is made and the Company undertakes no obligation to correct or update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

About Oasis Petroleum Inc.

Oasis is an independent exploration and production company focused on the acquisition and development of onshore, unconventional crude oil and natural gas resources in the United States. For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.oasispetroleum.com .

Oasis Petroleum Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)



June 30, 2019

December 31, 2018

(In thousands, except share data) ASSETS





Current assets





Cash and cash equivalents $ 20,258

$ 22,190 Accounts receivable, net 396,104

387,602 Inventory 30,056

33,128 Prepaid expenses 6,018

10,997 Derivative instruments 19,089

99,930 Intangible assets, net —

125 Other current assets 195

183 Total current assets 471,720

554,155 Property, plant and equipment





Oil and gas properties (successful efforts method) 9,283,462

8,912,189 Other property and equipment 1,301,835

1,151,772 Less: accumulated depreciation, depletion, amortization and impairment (3,416,183)

(3,036,852) Total property, plant and equipment, net 7,169,114

7,027,109 Derivative instruments 5,636

6,945 Long-term inventory 13,286

12,260 Operating right-of-use assets 20,054

— Other assets 30,478

25,673 Total assets $ 7,710,288

$ 7,626,142







LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY





Current liabilities





Accounts payable $ 15,155

$ 20,166 Revenues and production taxes payable 170,534

216,695 Accrued liabilities 315,450

331,651 Accrued interest payable 37,701

38,040 Derivative instruments 4,445

84 Advances from joint interest partners 4,076

5,140 Current operating lease liabilities 7,837

— Other current liabilities 3,230

— Total current liabilities 558,428

611,776 Long-term debt 2,896,524

2,735,276 Deferred income taxes 308,672

300,055 Asset retirement obligations 55,228

52,384 Derivative instruments —

20 Operating lease liabilities 18,021

— Other liabilities 6,957

7,751 Total liabilities 3,843,830

3,707,262 Commitments and contingencies





Stockholders' equity





Common stock, $0.01 par value: 900,000,000 shares authorized; 324,680,450 shares issued and 321,894,286 shares outstanding at June 30, 2019 and 320,469,049 shares issued and 318,377,161 shares outstanding at December 31, 2018 3,183

3,157 Treasury stock, at cost: 2,786,164 and 2,091,888 shares at June 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively (33,330)

(29,025) Additional paid-in capital 3,096,355

3,077,755 Retained earnings 610,564

682,689 Oasis share of stockholders' equity 3,676,772

3,734,576 Non-controlling interests 189,686

184,304 Total stockholders' equity 3,866,458

3,918,880 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 7,710,288

$ 7,626,142

Oasis Petroleum Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2019

2018

2019

2018

(In thousands, except per share data) Revenues













Oil and gas revenues $ 357,004

$ 397,849

$ 725,786

$ 764,444 Purchased oil and gas sales 109,389

128,064

257,860

195,773 Midstream revenues 51,573

29,342

99,594

57,264 Well services revenues 11,439

18,496

21,897

30,082 Total revenues 529,405

573,751

1,105,137

1,047,563 Operating expenses













Lease operating expenses 56,228

44,141

114,672

88,922 Midstream expenses 17,368

7,688

34,097

15,673 Well services expenses 8,474

13,560

15,444

20,947 Marketing, transportation and gathering expenses 28,488

22,833

63,438

43,846 Purchased oil and gas expenses 109,662

129,579

259,566

200,173 Production taxes 28,142

34,026

57,760

65,026 Depreciation, depletion and amortization 177,358

153,570

367,191

302,835 Exploration expenses 887

617

1,717

1,386 Impairment 24

384,135

653

384,228 General and administrative expenses 30,926

28,230

65,385

56,170 Total operating expenses 457,557

818,379

979,923

1,179,206 Gain (loss) on sale of properties (276)

1,954

(3,198)

1,954 Operating income (loss) 71,572

(242,674)

122,016

(129,689) Other income (expense)













Net gain (loss) on derivative instruments 34,749

(120,285)

(82,862)

(191,401) Interest expense, net of capitalized interest (43,186)

(40,910)

(87,654)

(78,056) Loss on extinguishment of debt —

(13,651)

—

(13,651) Other income 279

218

233

35 Total other expense, net (8,158)

(174,628)

(170,283)

(283,073) Income (loss) before income taxes 63,414

(417,302)

(48,267)

(412,762) Income tax benefit (expense) (12,240)

101,001

(8,537)

100,173 Net income (loss) including non-controlling interests 51,174

(316,301)

(56,804)

(312,589) Less: Net income attributable to non-controlling interests 8,417

3,903

15,321

7,025 Net income (loss) attributable to Oasis $ 42,757

$ (320,204)

$ (72,125)

$ (319,614) Earnings (loss) attributable to Oasis per share:













Basic $ 0.14

$ (1.02)

$ (0.23)

$ (1.06) Diluted 0.14

(1.02)

(0.23)

(1.06) Weighted average shares outstanding:













Basic 314,982

313,072

314,724

301,652 Diluted 314,982

313,072

314,724

301,652

Oasis Petroleum Inc. Selected Financial and Operational Statistics (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2019

2018

2019

2018 Operating results (in thousands):













Revenues













Crude oil revenues(1) $ 327,977

$ 363,183

$ 646,098

$ 689,493 Natural gas revenues 29,027

34,666

79,688

74,951 Purchased oil and gas sales(1) 109,389

128,064

257,860

195,773 Midstream revenues 51,573

29,342

99,594

57,264 Well services revenues 11,439

18,496

21,897

30,082 Total revenues $ 529,405

$ 573,751

$ 1,105,137

$ 1,047,563 Production data:













Crude oil (MBbls) 5,571

5,517

11,515

10,802 Natural gas (MMcf) 12,684

10,268

26,544

20,045 Oil equivalents (MBoe) 7,685

7,229

15,940

14,142 Average daily production (Boe per day) 84,454

79,437

88,064

78,135 Average sales prices:













Crude oil, without derivative settlements (per Bbl) $ 58.87

$ 65.82

$ 56.11

$ 63.83 Crude oil, with derivative settlements (per Bbl)(2) 56.79

54.88

56.27

54.81 Natural gas, without derivative settlements (per Mcf)(3) 2.29

3.38

3.00

3.74 Natural gas, with derivative settlements (per Mcf)(2)(3) 2.43

3.43

3.07

3.77 Costs and expenses (per Boe of production):













Lease operating expenses $ 7.32

$ 6.11

$ 7.19

$ 6.29 MT&G(4) 3.69

3.19

3.83

3.10 Production taxes 3.66

4.71

3.62

4.60 Depreciation, depletion and amortization 23.08

21.24

23.04

21.41 G&A 4.02

3.91

4.10

3.97 E&P G&A 3.35

3.25

3.34

3.32

___________________ (1) For the three and six months ended June 30, 2018, crude oil revenues, purchased oil and gas sales and purchased oil and gas expenses have been revised to correct errors related to the presentation of certain crude oil purchase and sale arrangements, which had no impact on reported net income (loss). The amounts presented herein reflect the impact of the revision. (2) Realized prices include gains or losses on cash settlements for commodity derivatives, which do not qualify for or were not designated as hedging instruments for accounting purposes. Cash settlements represent the cumulative gains and losses on the Company's derivative instruments for the periods presented and do not include a recovery of costs that were paid to acquire or modify the derivative instruments that were settled. (3) Natural gas prices include the value for natural gas and natural gas liquids. (4) Excludes non-cash valuation charges on pipeline imbalances.

Oasis Petroleum Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited)



Six Months Ended June 30,

2019

2018

(In thousands) Cash flows from operating activities:





Net loss including non-controlling interests $ (56,804)

$ (312,589) Adjustments to reconcile net loss including non-controlling interests to net cash provided by operating activities:





Depreciation, depletion and amortization 367,191

302,835 Loss on extinguishment of debt —

13,651 (Gain) loss on sale of properties 3,198

(1,954) Impairment 653

384,228 Deferred income taxes 8,617

(100,293) Derivative instruments 82,862

191,401 Equity-based compensation expenses 17,924

14,130 Deferred financing costs amortization and other 12,245

10,518 Working capital and other changes:





Change in accounts receivable, net (12,914)

(5,866) Change in inventory 3,029

(4,721) Change in prepaid expenses 3,918

573 Change in accounts payable, interest payable and accrued liabilities (36,514)

40,849 Change in other assets and liabilities, net (4,473)

(746) Net cash provided by operating activities 388,932

532,016 Cash flows from investing activities:





Capital expenditures (525,501)

(536,959) Acquisitions (5,781)

(524,255) Proceeds from sale of properties —

2,236 Derivative settlements 3,629

(96,823) Other —

(933) Net cash used in investing activities (527,653)

(1,156,734) Cash flows from financing activities:





Proceeds from revolving credit facilities 1,178,000

1,933,000 Principal payments on revolving credit facilities (1,025,000)

(1,265,000) Repurchase of senior unsecured notes —

(423,143) Proceeds from issuance of senior unsecured notes —

400,000 Deferred financing costs (482)

(6,790) Purchases of treasury stock (4,305)

(6,064) Distributions to non-controlling interests (10,093)

(6,846) Other (1,331)

(87) Net cash provided by financing activities 136,789

625,070 Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents (1,932)

352 Cash and cash equivalents:





Beginning of period 22,190

16,720 End of period $ 20,258

$ 17,072 Supplemental non-cash transactions:





Change in accrued capital expenditures $ (30,598)

$ 90,040 Change in asset retirement obligations 3,840

5,407 Issuance of shares in connection with acquisition —

371,220

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

E&P Cash G&A is defined as the total general and administrative expenses included in the Company's exploration and production segment less non-cash equity-based compensation expenses included in its exploration and production segment. E&P Cash G&A is not a measure of general and administrative expenses as determined by GAAP. Management believes that the presentation of E&P Cash G&A provides useful additional information to investors and analysts to assess the Company's operating costs in comparison to peers without regard to equity-based compensation programs, which can vary substantially from company to company.

The following table presents a reconciliation of the GAAP financial measure of general and administrative expenses included in its exploration and production segment to the non-GAAP financial measure of E&P Cash G&A for the periods presented:

Exploration and Production

Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2019

2018

2019

2018

(In thousands) E&P general and administrative expenses $ 25,761

$ 23,492

$ 53,288

$ 46,971 Equity-based compensation expenses (8,522)

(7,012)

(17,102)

(13,463) E&P Cash G&A $ 17,239

$ 16,480

$ 36,186

$ 33,508

Cash Interest is a supplemental non-GAAP financial measure that is used by management and external users of the Company's financial statements, such as industry analysts, investors, lenders and rating agencies. The Company defines Cash Interest as interest expense plus capitalized interest less amortization and write-offs of deferred financing costs and debt discounts included in interest expense. Cash Interest is not a measure of interest expense as determined by GAAP.

The following table presents a reconciliation of the GAAP financial measure of interest expense to the non-GAAP financial measure of Cash Interest for the periods presented: