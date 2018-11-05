Oasis Petroleum Inc. Announces Quarter Ended September 30, 2018 Earnings

HOUSTON, Nov. 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE: OAS) ("Oasis" or the "Company") today announced financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2018 and provided an operational update.

Recent Highlights:

Produced 65.9 thousand barrels of oil per day ("MBopd") in the third quarter of 2018, which represents a 27% increase over third quarter 2017. Oil volumes increased by over 8.2 MBopd sequentially, adjusting for the impact of acquisitions and divestitures, and exceeded midpoint guidance for the third quarter by approximately 1%.

Delivered production during the third quarter of 2018 of 85.4 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day ("MBoepd") with an oil cut of 77%. In August, Oasis Midstream Partner's ("OMP") first gas plant in Wild Basin experienced operational downtime for twelve days, which has since been fully resolved. Adjusting for this temporary gas plant outage, volumes would have been towards midpoint guidance on a BOE basis.

Improved oil differentials to $1.42 off of NYMEX West Texas Intermediate crude oil index price ("NYMEX WTI") in the third quarter of 2018, an approximate 22% decrease from the third quarter of 2017.

Lowered lease operating expenses ("LOE") per barrels of oil equivalent ("Boe") by over 17% to $6.18 per Boe in the third quarter of 2018 compared to $7.45 per Boe in the third quarter of 2017.

per Boe in the third quarter of 2018 compared to per Boe in the third quarter of 2017. Completed and placed on production 37 gross (24.4 net) operated wells, including 35 gross (22.4 net) operated wells in the Williston Basin and 2 gross (2.0 net) operated wells in the Delaware Basin, in the third quarter of 2018. The Company continues to expect to complete approximately 110 gross operated wells in 2018 in the Williston Basin and 6 to 8 gross operated wells in the Delaware Basin.

Since the closing of the Permian Basin Acquisition, successfully closed various acquisitions in Loving and Ward Counties, adjacent to the Company's existing Delaware position. Combined, the acquisitions total to 1,600 net acres and approximately $20,000 per net acre, after backing out production value.

Closed previously announced non-core divestitures that resulted in net proceeds of approximately $331 million during the third quarter of 2018.

during the third quarter of 2018. Delivered net cash provided by operating activities of $230.0 million and Adjusted EBITDA of $270.4 million for the third quarter of 2018. For a definition of Adjusted EBITDA and reconciliations of Adjusted EBITDA to net income (loss) including non-controlling interests and net cash provided by operating activities, see "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below.

"Oasis delivered another solid quarter and remains on track to deliver capital efficient growth in 2018," said Thomas B. Nusz, Oasis' Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "In the Williston, we continue to execute our development program, where extensive low-cost inventory differentiates us and supports high-returns growth for well over a decade. In the Delaware, well results continue to impress and our subsurface knowledge is building, moving us closer to full-field development. Oasis's diversified asset base provides deep, low-cost inventory which in combination with our integrated business model and world-class operating team puts us in an excellent position to generate attractive returns through the commodity cycle. Separately, Oasis Midstream Partners remains an important strategic asset for Oasis, and the startup of the second Wild Basin gas plant later this month puts us in a great position to capture and realize the full value of our gas production in North Dakota."

Financial and Operational Update

Continuing to see encouraging results from recent Painted Woods well and expect to complete two additional wells during the fourth quarter of 2018.

Delaware production during the third quarter of 2018 averaged 4.7 MBoepd, increasing 12% over the second quarter of 2018. Oasis plans a three well Wolfcamp A test in the fourth quarter of 2018, and will continue to delineate additional zones throughout 2019.

production during the third quarter of 2018 averaged 4.7 MBoepd, increasing 12% over the second quarter of 2018. Oasis plans a three well Wolfcamp A test in the fourth quarter of 2018, and will continue to delineate additional zones throughout 2019. CapEx before acquisitions was $316.8 million in the third quarter of 2018.

OMP Update

OMP mechanically completed its new 200 MMscfpd natural gas processing plant in October and expects volumes to start flowing at the end of November. Upon completion of this gas plant, OMP will be the second largest natural gas processor in the Williston Basin. OMP expects approximately 60% utilization in January 2019, consisting largely of volumes from Oasis, before increasing to above 80% by year-end 2019, as third-party volumes become more significant. In October, OMP successfully signed additional third-party agreements, which resulted in increased expectations for OMP EBITDA for 2019. Gas processing remains tight in the Williston Basin, and OMP continues to pursue additional opportunities with third-parties to further increase the utilization of its gas plant infrastructure.

Key Operating Metrics and Guidance Update

Oasis has adjusted its completion timing during the fourth quarter of 2018 in order to minimize flaring in North Dakota and maximize capturing the value for gas volumes. Oasis now expects fourth quarter 2018 volumes to range between 87.5 and 90.0 MBoepd and its previously announced exit rates of 91 to 94 MBoepd remains intact. Oasis continues to anticipate volume growth of approximately 15% from exit 2018 to exit 2019, with no change to prior expectations surrounding the Delaware production exit guidance. Oasis continues to expect overall oil cuts of approximately 74% in 2019.

The following table presents actual results for the third quarter of 2018 as well as updated full year 2018 guidance for certain operating data:

Metric 3Q 2018 Actual Prior

Full Year

Guidance Updated

Full Year Guidance Differential to NYMEX WTI ($ per Bbl) $1.42 $1.50 - $2.50 $1.50 - $2.50 LOE ($ per Boe) $6.18 $6.00 - $7.00 $6.00 - $6.75 Marketing, transportation and gathering expenses ("MT&G") ($ per Boe)(1) $3.84 $2.75 - $3.25 $3.00 - $3.50 Production taxes (% of oil & gas revenue) 8.6% 8.5% - 8.7% 8.5% - 8.7% General and administrative expenses ("G&A") ($ in millions) $34.9 $105.0 - $115.0 $115.0 - $125.0 CapEx ($ in millions) E&P CapEx $900.0 - $930.0 $900.0 - $930.0 OMS and OWS CapEx $290.0 - $305.0 $290.0 - $305.0 Other CapEx $40.0 $40.0

___________________ (1) Excludes non-cash valuation charges on pipeline imbalances. For the third quarter of 2018, MT&G increased approximately $0.69 per Boe relative to the second quarter of 2018, for barrels shipped on long-haul pipelines and sold at coastal markets.

Operational and Financial Update

The following table presents select operational and financial data for the periods presented:

Quarter Ended: 9/30/2018 6/30/2018 9/30/2017 Production data: Oil (Bopd) 65,870 60,632 51,825 Natural gas (Mcfpd) 117,182 112,830 85,800 Total production (Boepd) 85,400 79,437 66,125 Percent Oil 77.1 % 76.3 % 78.4 % Average sales prices: Oil, without derivative settlements ($ per Bbl) $ 68.07 $ 65.47 $ 46.35 Differential to NYMEX WTI ($ per Bbl) 1.42 2.42 1.82 Oil, with derivative settlements ($ per Bbl)(1)(2) 57.25 54.53 47.93 Oil derivative settlements - net cash receipts (payments) ($ in millions)(2) (65.6) (60.4) 7.5 Natural gas, without derivative settlements ($ per Mcf)(3) 3.72 3.38 3.50 Natural gas, with derivative settlements ($ per Mcf)(1)(2)(3) 3.76 3.43 3.58 Natural gas derivative settlements - net cash receipts ($ in millions)(2) 0.4 0.5 0.6 Selected financial data ($ in millions): Revenues: Oil revenues $ 412.5 $ 361.3 $ 221.0 Natural gas revenues 40.1 34.7 27.6 Purchased oil and gas sales 46.4 57.6 21.2 Midstream revenues 31.2 29.3 18.8 Well services revenues 16.3 18.5 16.1 Total revenues $ 546.5 $ 501.4 $ 304.7 Net cash provided by operating activities 230.0 303.7 88.9 Adjusted EBITDA 270.4 241.2 179.6 Select operating expenses: LOE $ 48.5 $ 44.1 $ 45.3 Midstream operating expenses 8.7 7.7 4.3 Well services operating expenses(4) 11.4 13.6 10.3 MT&G(5) 30.1 23.1 15.2 Non-cash valuation charges 0.6 (0.2) (0.2) Purchased oil and gas expenses 46.1 57.2 21.7 Production taxes 38.7 34.0 21.1 Depreciation, depletion and amortization ("DD&A") 163.0 153.6 132.3 Total select operating expenses $ 347.1 $ 333.1 $ 250.0 Select operating expenses data: LOE ($ per Boe) $ 6.18 $ 6.11 $ 7.45 MT&G ($ per Boe)(5) 3.84 3.19 2.50 DD&A ($ per Boe) 20.74 21.24 21.75 E&P G&A ($ per Boe) 3.88 3.25 2.93 Production taxes (% of oil and gas revenue) 8.6 % 8.6 % 8.5 %

___________________ (1) Realized prices include gains or losses on cash settlements for commodity derivatives, which do not qualify for or were not designated as hedging instruments for accounting purposes. (2) Cash settlements represent the cumulative gains and losses on the Company's derivative instruments for the periods presented and do not include a recovery of costs that were paid to acquire or modify the derivative instruments that were settled. (3) Natural gas prices include the value for natural gas and natural gas liquids. (4) For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2017, well services operating expenses have been adjusted to include $1.2 million and $2.7 million, respectively, for certain well services direct field labor compensation expenses which were previously recognized in general and administrative expenses on the Company's Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations. (5) Excludes non-cash valuation charges on pipeline imbalances.

G&A totaled $34.9 million in the third quarter of 2018, $21.4 million in the third quarter of 2017 and $28.2 million in the second quarter of 2018. Amortization of equity-based compensation, which is included in G&A, was $7.5 million, or $0.95 per Boe, in the third quarter of 2018 as compared to $6.6 million, or $1.09 per Boe, in the third quarter of 2017 and $7.4 million, or $1.02 per Boe, in the second quarter of 2018. G&A for the Company's E&P segment totaled $30.5 million in the third quarter of 2018, $17.8 million in the third quarter of 2017 and $23.5 million in the second quarter of 2018.

MT&G, excluding non-cash valuation charges on pipeline imbalances, increased $14.9 million to $30.1 million in the third quarter of 2018, as compared to $15.2 million in the third quarter of 2017, primarily attributable to higher oil gathering and transportation expenses related to an increase in volumes being transported on the Dakota Access Pipeline to market the Company's equity barrels, which resulted in improved price realizations. MT&G, excluding non-cash valuation charges on pipeline imbalances, increased $7.0 million as compared to $23.1 million in the second quarter of 2018 primarily due to the higher aforementioned costs.

There was no impairment loss in the third quarter of 2018. Impairment loss totaled $0.1 million in the third quarter of 2017 and $384.1 million in the second quarter of 2018.

Interest expense was $39.6 million for the third quarter of 2018 as compared to $37.4 million for the third quarter of 2017 and $40.9 million for the second quarter of 2018. Capitalized interest totaled $4.5 million for the third quarter of 2018, $3.1 million for the third quarter of 2017 and $4.2 million for the second quarter of 2018. Cash Interest totaled $39.4 million for the third quarter of 2018, $36.2 million for the third quarter of 2017 and $40.5 million for the second quarter of 2018. For a definition of Cash Interest and a reconciliation of interest expense to Cash Interest, see "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below.

For the three months ended September 30, 2018, the Company recorded an income tax expense of $24.8 million, resulting in a 27.2% effective tax rate as a percentage of its pre-tax income for the quarter. The Company recorded an income tax benefit of $101.0 million, resulting in a 24.2% effective tax rate as a percentage of its pre-tax loss for the three months ended June 30, 2018.

For the third quarter of 2018, the Company reported net income of $62.3 million, or $0.20 per diluted share, as compared to a net loss of $41.2 million, or $0.18 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2017. Excluding certain non-cash items and their tax effect, Adjusted Net Income Attributable to Oasis (non-GAAP) was $25.6 million, or $0.08 per diluted share, in the third quarter of 2018, as compared to Adjusted Net Income Attributable to Oasis of $0.5 million, or $0.00 per diluted share, in the third quarter of 2017. For a definition of Adjusted Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Oasis and a reconciliation of net income (loss) attributable to Oasis to Adjusted Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Oasis, see "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below. Adjusted EBITDA for the third quarter of 2018 was $270.4 million, as compared to Adjusted EBITDA of $179.6 million for the third quarter of 2017. For a definition of Adjusted EBITDA and a reconciliation of net income (loss) including non-controlling interests and net cash provided by (used in) operating activities to Adjusted EBITDA, see "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below.

Capital Expenditures

The following table depicts the Company's total CapEx by category:

1Q 2018 2Q 2018 3Q 2018 YTD - 3Q 2018 (In millions) CapEx: E&P $ 176.9 $ 280.0 $ 247.9 $ 704.8 Well services 4.3 0.9 1.1 6.3 Other(1) 6.3 5.4 6.4 18.1 Total CapEx before acquisitions and midstream 187.5 286.3 255.4 729.2 Midstream(2) 88.8 68.6 61.4 218.8 Total CapEx before acquisitions 276.3 354.9 316.8 948.0 Acquisitions 890.9 3.6 55.6 950.1 Total CapEx(3) $ 1,167.2 $ 358.5 $ 372.4 $ 1,898.1

___________________ (1) Other CapEx includes such items as administrative capital and capitalized interest. (2) Midstream CapEx attributable to OMP was $16.7 million and $85.3 million for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2018, respectively. (3) Total CapEx reflected in the table above differs from the amounts for capital expenditures and acquisitions shown in the statements of cash flows in the Company's condensed consolidated financial statements because amounts reflected in the table above include changes in accrued liabilities from the previous reporting period for CapEx, while the amounts presented in the statements of cash flows is presented on a cash basis.

Hedging Activity

The Company's crude oil contracts will settle monthly based on the average NYMEX WTI for fixed price swaps and two-way and three-way costless collars. The Company's basis swaps for crude oil will either settle monthly based on the fixed basis differential from NYMEX WTI to Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. Brent crude oil index price ("ICE Brent") or Argus WTI Midland crude oil index price ("Midland") to NYMEX WTI. The Company's natural gas contracts will settle monthly based on the average NYMEX Henry Hub natural gas index price ("NYMEX HH") for fixed price swaps. The Company's basis swaps for natural gas will settle monthly based on the fixed basis differential from Inside FERC Northern Natural Gas Ventura ("IF NNG Ventura") to NYMEX HH. As of November 5, 2018, the Company had the following outstanding commodity derivative contracts:

Three Months Ending Six Months Ending September 30, 2018 December 31, 2018 June 30, 2019 December 31, 2019 Crude Oil (Volume in MBblpd) Fixed Price Swaps Volume 42.0 43.2 13.0 13.0 Price $ 53.14 $ 53.95 $ 53.47 $ 53.47 Collars Volume 3.0 8.5 11.0 11.0 Floor $ 48.67 $ 62.47 $ 58.18 $ 58.18 Ceiling $ 53.07 $ 68.40 $ 77.65 $ 77.65 3-Way Volume — — 11.0 9.0 Sub-Floor $ — $ — $ 40.91 $ 40.00 Floor $ — $ — $ 51.36 $ 50.56 Ceiling $ — $ — $ 69.29 $ 67.80 Total Crude Oil Volume 45.0 51.7 35.0 33.0 Basis Swaps (NYMEX WTI-ICE Brent) Volume 1.0 2.0 2.0 — Price $ (10.50) $ (9.68) $ (9.68) $ — Basis Swaps (Midland-NYMEX WTI) Volume — 1.3 2.0 — Price $ — $ (7.50) $ (7.50) $ — Total Crude Oil Basis Volume 1.0 3.3 4.0 — Natural Gas (Volume in MMBtupd) Fixed Price Swaps Volume 35,978 41,315 15,475 5,000 Price $ 3.02 $ 3.03 $ 2.91 $ 2.82 Total Natural Gas Volume 35,978 41,315 15,475 5,000 Basis Swaps (IF NNG Ventura-NYMEX HH) Volume 3,261 19,946 25,000 — Price $ (0.06) $ 0.01 $ 0.02 $ — Total Natural Gas Basis Volume 3,261 19,946 25,000 —

The September 2018 crude oil derivative contracts settled at a net $22.8 million paid in October 2018 and will be included in the Company's fourth quarter 2018 derivative settlements.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included in this press release that address activities, events or developments that the Company expects, believes or anticipates will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements. Without limiting the generality of the foregoing, forward-looking statements contained in this press release specifically include the expectations of plans, strategies, objectives and anticipated financial and operating results of the Company, including the Company's drilling program, production, derivative instruments, capital expenditure levels and other guidance included in this press release. These statements are based on certain assumptions made by the Company based on management's experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions, anticipated future developments and other factors believed to be appropriate. Such statements are subject to a number of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, which may cause actual results to differ materially from those implied or expressed by the forward-looking statements. These include, but are not limited to, changes in oil and natural gas prices, weather and environmental conditions, the timing of planned capital expenditures, availability of acquisitions, uncertainties in estimating proved reserves and forecasting production results, operational factors affecting the commencement or maintenance of producing wells, the condition of the capital markets generally, as well as the Company's ability to access them, the proximity to and capacity of transportation facilities, and uncertainties regarding environmental regulations or litigation and other legal or regulatory developments affecting the Company's business and other important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected as described in the Company's reports filed with the SEC.

Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which such statement is made and the Company undertakes no obligation to correct or update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

About Oasis Petroleum Inc.

Oasis is an independent exploration and production company focused on the acquisition and development of unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States. For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.oasispetroleum.com .

Oasis Petroleum Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) September 30, 2018 December 31, 2017 (In thousands, except share data) ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 16,892 $ 16,720 Accounts receivable, net 428,184 363,580 Inventory 31,409 19,367 Prepaid expenses 6,444 7,631 Derivative instruments — 344 Intangible assets, net 375 — Other current assets 192 193 Total current assets 483,496 407,835 Property, plant and equipment Oil and gas properties (successful efforts method) 8,671,144 7,838,955 Other property and equipment 1,088,781 868,746 Less: accumulated depreciation, depletion, amortization and impairment (2,859,788) (2,534,215) Total property, plant and equipment, net 6,900,137 6,173,486 Derivative instruments — 9 Long-term inventory 12,610 12,200 Other assets 20,188 21,600 Total assets $ 7,416,431 $ 6,615,130 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 17,206 $ 13,370 Revenues and production taxes payable 287,333 213,995 Accrued liabilities 307,526 236,480 Accrued interest payable 20,574 38,963 Derivative instruments 180,129 115,716 Advances from joint interest partners 3,878 4,916 Other current liabilities 40 40 Total current liabilities 816,686 623,480 Long-term debt 2,633,009 2,097,606 Deferred income taxes 230,504 305,921 Asset retirement obligations 51,357 48,511 Derivative instruments 33,017 19,851 Other liabilities 7,775 6,182 Total liabilities 3,772,348 3,101,551 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders' equity Common stock, $0.01 par value: 900,000,000 and 450,000,000 shares authorized at September 30, 2018 and December 31, 2017, respectively; 320,507,783 shares issued and 318,419,144 shares outstanding at September 30, 2018 and 270,627,014 shares issued and 269,295,466 shares outstanding at December 31, 2017 3,157 2,668 Treasury stock, at cost: 2,088,639 and 1,331,548 shares at September 30, 2018 and December 31, 2017, respectively (28,985) (22,179) Additional paid-in capital 3,070,642 2,677,217 Retained earnings 460,712 717,985 Oasis share of stockholders' equity 3,505,526 3,375,691 Non-controlling interests 138,557 137,888 Total stockholders' equity 3,644,083 3,513,579 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 7,416,431 $ 6,615,130

Oasis Petroleum Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2018 2017 2018 2017 (In thousands, except per share data) Revenues Oil and gas revenues $ 452,643 $ 248,648 $ 1,212,235 $ 704,533 Purchased oil and gas sales 46,356 21,195 121,971 56,917 Midstream revenues 31,187 18,767 88,451 48,939 Well services revenues 16,262 16,138 46,344 33,566 Total revenues 546,448 304,748 1,469,001 843,955 Operating expenses Lease operating expenses 48,534 45,334 137,456 133,871 Midstream operating expenses 8,652 4,301 24,325 10,891 Well services operating expenses 11,405 10,288 32,352 23,858 Marketing, transportation and gathering expenses 30,713 15,028 74,559 38,018 Purchased oil and gas expenses 46,088 21,701 121,251 57,683 Production taxes 38,722 21,052 103,748 60,322 Depreciation, depletion and amortization 162,984 132,289 465,819 384,246 Exploration expenses 22,315 854 23,701 4,010 Impairment — 139 384,228 6,021 General and administrative expenses 34,859 21,368 91,029 67,170 Total operating expenses 404,272 272,354 1,458,468 786,090 Gain on sale of properties 36,869 — 38,823 — Operating income 179,045 32,394 49,356 57,865 Other income (expense) Net gain (loss) on derivative instruments (48,544) (54,310) (239,945) 52,297 Interest expense, net of capitalized interest (39,560) (37,389) (117,616) (110,548) Loss on extinguishment of debt (47) — (13,698) — Other income (expense) 111 (605) 146 (755) Total other expense (88,040) (92,304) (371,113) (59,006) Income (loss) before income taxes 91,005 (59,910) (321,757) (1,141) Income tax benefit (expense) (24,782) 18,846 75,391 470 Net income (loss) including non-controlling interests 66,223 (41,064) (246,366) (671) Less: Net income attributable to non-controlling interests 3,882 150 10,907 150 Net income (loss) attributable to Oasis $ 62,341 $ (41,214) $ (257,273) $ (821) Earnings (loss) attributable to Oasis per share: Basic $ 0.20 $ (0.18) $ (0.84) $ 0.00 Diluted 0.20 (0.18) (0.84) 0.00 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 313,167 233,389 305,533 233,248 Diluted 316,387 233,389 305,533 233,248

Oasis Petroleum Inc. Selected Financial and Operational Statistics (Unaudited) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2018 2017 2018 2017 Operating results (in thousands): Revenues Oil revenues $ 412,530 $ 221,004 $ 1,097,171 $ 623,603 Natural gas revenues 40,113 27,644 115,064 80,930 Purchased oil and gas sales 46,356 21,195 121,971 56,917 Midstream revenues 31,187 18,767 88,451 48,939 Well services revenues 16,262 16,138 46,344 33,566 Total revenues $ 546,448 $ 304,748 $ 1,469,001 $ 843,955 Production data: Oil (MBbls) 6,060 4,768 16,862 13,552 Natural gas (MMcf) 10,781 7,894 30,825 23,131 Oil equivalents (MBoe) 7,857 6,083 21,999 17,408 Average daily production (Boe per day) 85,400 66,125 80,583 63,764 Average sales prices: Oil, without derivative settlements (per Bbl) $ 68.07 $ 46.35 $ 65.07 $ 46.02 Oil, with derivative settlements (per Bbl)(1) 57.25 47.93 55.40 45.90 Natural gas, without derivative settlements (per Mcf)(2) 3.72 3.50 3.73 3.50 Natural gas, with derivative settlements (per Mcf)(1)(2) 3.76 3.58 3.77 3.53 Costs and expenses (per Boe of production): Lease operating expenses $ 6.18 $ 7.45 $ 6.25 $ 7.69 MT&G(3) 3.84 2.50 3.36 2.16 Production taxes 4.93 3.46 4.72 3.47 Depreciation, depletion and amortization 20.74 21.75 21.17 22.07 G&A(4) 4.44 3.51 4.14 3.86 E&P G&A 3.88 2.93 3.52 3.32

___________________ (1) Realized prices include gains or losses on cash settlements for commodity derivatives, which do not qualify for or were not designated as hedging instruments for accounting purposes. Cash settlements represent the cumulative gains and losses on the Company's derivative instruments for the periods presented and do not include a recovery of costs that were paid to acquire or modify the derivative instruments that were settled. (2) Natural gas prices include the value for natural gas and natural gas liquids. (3) Excludes non-cash valuation charges on pipeline imbalances. (4) For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2017, well services operating expenses have been adjusted to include $1.2 million and $2.7 million, respectively, for certain well services direct field labor compensation expenses which were previously recognized in general and administrative expenses on the Company's Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations.

Oasis Petroleum Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited) Nine Months Ended September 30, 2018 2017 (In thousands) Cash flows from operating activities: Net loss including non-controlling interests $ (246,366) $ (671) Adjustments to reconcile net loss including non-controlling interests to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation, depletion and amortization 465,819 384,246 Loss on extinguishment of debt 13,698 — Gain on sale of properties (38,823) — Impairment 384,228 6,021 Deferred income taxes (75,418) (470) Derivative instruments 239,945 (52,297) Equity-based compensation expenses 21,586 20,451 Deferred financing costs amortization and other 20,074 12,666 Working capital and other changes: Change in accounts receivable, net (61,275) (81,022) Change in inventory (12,076) (235) Change in prepaid expenses 1,196 823 Change in other current assets 1 276 Change in long-term inventory and other assets (490) (12,843) Change in accounts payable, interest payable and accrued liabilities 50,308 32,282 Change in other current liabilities — (10,490) Change in other liabilities (406) — Net cash provided by operating activities 762,001 298,737 Cash flows from investing activities: Capital expenditures (841,088) (443,649) Acquisitions (579,886) — Proceeds from sale of properties 333,029 4,000 Costs related to sale of properties (2,707) — Derivative settlements (162,013) (804) Advances from joint interest partners (1,038) (2,502) Net cash used in investing activities (1,253,703) (442,955) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from Revolving Credit Facilities 2,499,000 764,000 Principal payments on Revolving Credit Facilities (1,959,000) (732,000) Repurchase of senior unsecured notes (423,190) — Proceeds from issuance of senior unsecured notes 400,000 — Deferred financing costs (7,650) (96) Proceeds from sale of Oasis Midstream common units, net of offering costs — 115,813 Purchases of treasury stock (6,806) (6,182) Distributions to non-controlling interests (10,393) — Other (87) (55) Net cash provided by financing activities 491,874 141,480 Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 172 (2,738) Cash and cash equivalents: Beginning of period 16,720 11,226 End of period $ 16,892 $ 8,488 Supplemental non-cash transactions: Change in accrued capital expenditures $ 79,011 $ 63,499 Change in asset retirement obligations 2,854 3,112 Issuance of shares in connection with the Permian Basin Acquisition 371,220 — Installment notes from acquisition — 4,875

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Cash Interest is a supplemental non-GAAP financial measure that is used by management and external users of the Company's financial statements, such as industry analysts, investors, lenders and rating agencies. The Company defines Cash Interest as interest expense plus capitalized interest less amortization and write-offs of deferred financing costs and debt discounts included in interest expense. Cash Interest is not a measure of interest expense as determined by United States generally accepted accounting principles, or GAAP.

The following table presents a reconciliation of the GAAP financial measure of interest expense to the non-GAAP financial measure of Cash Interest for the periods presented:

Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2018 2017 2018 2017 (In thousands) Interest expense $ 39,560 $ 37,389 $ 117,616 $ 110,548 Capitalized interest 4,531 3,137 13,209 8,773 Amortization of deferred financing costs (1,813) (1,729) (5,511) (5,128) Amortization of debt discount (2,852) (2,591) (8,201) (7,426) Cash Interest $ 39,426 $ 36,206 $ 117,113 $ 106,767

Adjusted EBITDA and Free Cash Flow are supplemental non-GAAP financial measures that are used by management and external users of the Company's financial statements, such as industry analysts, investors, lenders and rating agencies. The Company defines Adjusted EBITDA as earnings before interest expense, income taxes, depreciation, depletion, amortization, exploration expenses and other similar non-cash or non-recurring charges. The Company defines Free Cash Flow as Adjusted EBITDA less Cash Interest and CapEx, excluding capitalized interest. Adjusted EBITDA and Free Cash Flow are not measures of net income (loss) or cash flows as determined by GAAP.

The following table presents reconciliations of the GAAP financial measures of net income (loss) including non-controlling interests and net cash provided by (used in) operating activities to the non-GAAP financial measures of Adjusted EBITDA and Free Cash Flow for the periods presented:

Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2018 2017 2018 2017 (In thousands) Net income (loss) including non-controlling interests $ 66,223 $ (41,064) $ (246,366) $ (671) Gain on sale of properties (36,869) — (38,823) — Loss on extinguishment of debt 47 — 13,698 — Net (gain) loss on derivative instruments 48,544 54,310 239,945 (52,297) Derivative settlements(1) (65,190) 8,095 (162,013) (804) Interest expense, net of capitalized interest 39,560 37,389 117,616 110,548 Depreciation, depletion and amortization 162,984 132,289 465,819 384,246 Impairment — 139 384,228 6,021 Exploration expenses 22,315 854 23,701 4,010 Equity-based compensation expenses 7,456 6,628 21,586 20,451 Income tax (benefit) expense 24,782 (18,846) (75,391) (470) Other non-cash adjustments 574 (208) 557 491 Adjusted EBITDA 270,426 179,586 744,557 471,525 Adjusted EBITDA attributable to non-controlling interests 5,194 190 14,647 190 Adjusted EBITDA attributable to Oasis 265,232 179,396 729,910 471,335 Cash Interest (39,426) (36,206) (117,113) (106,767) Capital expenditures(2) (372,343) (240,373) (1,898,105) (523,143) Capitalized interest 4,531 3,137 13,209 8,773 Free Cash Flow $ (142,006) $ (94,046) $ (1,272,099) $ (149,802) Net cash provided by operating activities $ 229,985 $ 88,876 $ 762,001 $ 298,737 Derivative settlements(1) (65,190) 8,095 (162,013) (804) Interest expense, net of capitalized interest 39,560 37,389 117,616 110,548 Exploration expenses 22,315 854 23,701 4,010 Deferred financing costs amortization and other (9,556) (3,795) (20,074) (12,666) Current tax expense (93) — 27 — Changes in working capital 52,831 48,375 22,742 71,209 Other non-cash adjustments 574 (208) 557 491 Adjusted EBITDA 270,426 179,586 744,557 471,525 Adjusted EBITDA attributable to non-controlling interests 5,194 190 14,647 190 Adjusted EBITDA attributable to Oasis 265,232 179,396 729,910 471,335 Cash Interest (39,426) (36,206) (117,113) (106,767) Capital expenditures(2) (372,343) (240,373) (1,898,105) (523,143) Capitalized interest 4,531 3,137 13,209 8,773 Free Cash Flow $ (142,006) $ (94,046) $ (1,272,099) $ (149,802)

___________________ (1) Cash settlements represent the cumulative gains and losses on the Company's derivative instruments for the periods presented and do not include a recovery of costs that were paid to acquire or modify the derivative instruments that were settled. (2) Capital expenditures (including acquisitions) reflected in the table above differ from the amounts shown in the statements of cash flows in our condensed consolidated financial statements because amounts reflected in the table include changes in accrued liabilities from the previous reporting period for capital expenditures, while the amounts presented in the statement of cash flows are presented on a cash basis. Acquisitions totaled $55.6 million and $1.1 million for the three months ended September 30, 2018 and 2017, respectively, and $950.1 million and $5.9 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2018 and 2017, respectively.

The following tables present reconciliations of the GAAP financial measure of income (loss) before income taxes including non-controlling interests to the non-GAAP financial measure of Adjusted EBITDA for our three reportable business segments on a gross basis for the periods presented:

Exploration and Production Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2018 2017 2018 2017 (In thousands) Income (loss) before income taxes including non-controlling interests $ 59,375 $ (88,835) $ (423,470) $ (71,999) Gain on sale of properties (46,459) — (48,413) — Loss on extinguishment of debt 47 — 13,698 — Net (gain) loss on derivative instruments 48,544 54,310 239,945 (52,297) Derivative settlements(1) (65,190) 8,095 (162,013) (804) Interest expense, net of capitalized interest 39,398 37,369 117,009 110,528 Depreciation, depletion and amortization 158,630 129,626 453,083 376,818 Impairment — 139 384,228 6,021 Exploration expenses 22,315 854 23,701 4,010 Equity-based compensation expenses 7,102 6,344 20,565 19,741 Other non-cash adjustments 574 (208) 557 491 Adjusted EBITDA $ 224,336 $ 147,694 $ 618,890 $ 392,509

___________________ (1) Cash settlements represent the cumulative gains and losses on the Company's derivative instruments for the periods presented and do not include a recovery of costs that were paid to acquire or modify the derivative instruments that were settled.

Midstream Services Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2018 2017 2018 2017 (In thousands) Income before income taxes including non-controlling interests $ 30,959 $ 25,179 $ 100,754 $ 69,046 Loss on sale of properties 9,590 — 9,590 — Interest expense, net of capitalized interest 162 20 607 20 Depreciation, depletion and amortization 7,373 4,163 20,902 11,375 Equity-based compensation expenses 442 392 1,222 1,104 Adjusted EBITDA $ 48,526 $ 29,754 $ 133,075 $ 81,545 Well Services Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2018 2017 2018 2017 (In thousands) Income before income taxes including non-controlling interests $ 9,158 $ 10,832 $ 25,316 $ 9,195 Depreciation, depletion and amortization 3,940 3,196 11,560 9,417 Equity-based compensation expenses 354 281 1,149 1,015 Adjusted EBITDA $ 13,452 $ 14,309 $ 38,025 $ 19,627

Adjusted Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Oasis and Adjusted Diluted Earnings (Loss) Attributable to Oasis Per Share are supplemental non-GAAP financial measures that are used by management and external users of the Company's financial statements, such as industry analysts, investors, lenders and rating agencies. The Company defines Adjusted Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Oasis as net income (loss) after adjusting first for (1) the impact of certain non-cash items, including non-cash changes in the fair value of derivative instruments, impairment, and other similar non-cash charges, or non-recurring items, (2) the impact of net income attributable to non-controlling interests and (3) the non-cash and non-recurring items' impact on taxes based on the Company's effective tax rate applicable to those adjusting items in the same period. Adjusted Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Oasis is not a measure of net income (loss) as determined by GAAP. The Company defines Adjusted Diluted Earnings (Loss) Attributable to Oasis Per Share as Adjusted Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Oasis divided by diluted weighted average shares outstanding.

The following table presents reconciliations of the GAAP financial measure of net income (loss) attributable to Oasis to the non-GAAP financial measure of Adjusted Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Oasis and the GAAP financial measure of diluted earnings (loss) attributable to Oasis per share to the non-GAAP financial measure of Adjusted Diluted Earnings (Loss) Attributable to Oasis Per Share for the periods presented: