Oasis Petroleum Schedules Fourth Quarter 2020 Conference Call for February 25, 2021

HOUSTON, Feb. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Oasis Petroleum Inc. (Nasdaq: OAS) ("Oasis" or the "Company") plans to announce its Fourth Quarter 2020 financial and operational results on Wednesday, February 24, 2021 at market close. Additionally, the Company will host a live webcast and conference call on Thursday, February 25, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. Central Time to discuss Fourth Quarter 2020 financial and operational results.

Investors, analysts and other interested parties are invited to listen to the webcast:

Date: Thursday, February 25, 2021 Time: 10:00 a.m. Central Time Live Webcast: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/1052/39882

Sell-side analysts wishing to ask a question may use the following dial-in:

Dial-in: 888-317-6003 Intl. Dial-in: 412-317-6061 Conference ID: 1269252 Website: www.oasispetroleum.com

A recording of the conference call will be available beginning at 12:00 p.m. Central Time on the day of the call and will be available until Thursday, March 4, 2021 by dialing:

Replay dial-in: 877-344-7529 Intl. replay: 412-317-0088 Replay access: 10152152

The call will also be available for replay for approximately 30 days at www.oasispetroleum.com.

Additionally, Oasis Petroleum and Oasis Midstream Partners plan to participate in the following energy conferences and investor events:

March 1: Credit Suisse's 26th Annual Virtual Energy Summit March 2: Morgan Stanley's 2021 Virtual Global Energy & Power Conference March 3: Raymond James' 42nd Annual Virtual Institutional Investors Conference March 23: Simmons Energy 21st Annual Energy Conference

About Oasis Petroleum Inc.

Oasis Petroleum, Inc. is an independent exploration and production company with quality and sustainable long-lived assets in the Williston and Delaware Basins. The Company is uniquely positioned with a best-in-class balance sheet and is focused on rigorous capital discipline and generating free cash flow by operating efficiently, safely and responsibly to develop its unconventional onshore oil-rich resources in the continental United States. For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.oasispetroleum.com.

