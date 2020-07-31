Oasis Petroleum Schedules Second Quarter 2020 Conference Call for August 5, 2020
Jul 31, 2020, 16:35 ET
HOUSTON, July 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Oasis Petroleum Inc. (Nasdaq: OAS) ("Oasis" or the "Company") plans to announce its Second Quarter 2020 financial and operational results on Wednesday, August 5, 2020 before market open. Additionally, the Company will host a live webcast and conference call on Wednesday, August 5, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. Central Time to discuss Second Quarter 2020 financial and operational results.
Investors, analysts and other interested parties are invited to listen to the webcast and call:
|
Date:
|
Wednesday, August 5, 2020
|
Time:
|
10:00 a.m. Central Time
|
Live Webcast:
|
OR:
|
Dial-in:
|
888-317-6003
|
Intl. Dial-in:
|
412-317-6061
|
Conference ID:
|
6024862
|
Website:
A recording of the conference call will be available beginning at 12:00 p.m. Central Time on the day of the call and will be available until Wednesday, August 12, 2020 by dialing:
|
Replay dial-in:
|
877-344-7529
|
Intl. replay:
|
412-317-0088
|
Replay access:
|
10146766
The call will also be available for replay for approximately 30 days at www.oasispetroleum.com.
Additionally, Oasis Petroleum and Oasis Midstream Partners plan to participate in the following energy conferences and investor events:
|
August 12:
|
Citi's 2020 One-on-One Midstream / Energy Infrastructure Virtual Conference
About Oasis Petroleum Inc.
Oasis is an independent exploration and production company focused on the acquisition and development of unconventional oil and natural gas resources, primarily operating in the Williston and Delaware Basins. For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.oasispetroleum.com.
