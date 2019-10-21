Oasis Petroleum Schedules Third Quarter 2019 Conference Call for November 6, 2019

HOUSTON, Oct. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE: OAS) ("Oasis" or the "Company") plans to announce its Third Quarter 2019 financial and operational results on Tuesday, November 5, 2019 after the close of trading on the NYSE. Additionally, the Company will host a live webcast and conference call on Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. Central Time to discuss Third Quarter 2019 financial and operational results.

Investors, analysts and other interested parties are invited to listen to the webcast and call:

Date: Wednesday, November 6, 2019 Time: 10:00 a.m. Central Time Live Webcast: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/1052/32112

Sell-side analysts wishing to ask a question may use the following dial-in:

Dial-in: 888-317-6003 Intl. Dial-in: 412-317-6061 Conference ID: 2649560 Website: www.oasispetroleum.com

A recording of the conference call will be available beginning at 12:00 p.m. Central Time on the day of the call and will be available until Wednesday, November 13, 2019 by dialing:

Replay dial-in: 877-344-7529 Intl. replay: 412-317-0088 Replay access: 10136374

The call will also be available for replay for approximately 30 days at www.oasispetroleum.com.

Additionally, Oasis Petroleum and Oasis Midstream Partners plan to participate in the following energy conferences and investor events:

November 13-14: BAML's 2019 Global Energy Conference – Miami, FL November 20: RBC Capital Market's Midstream Conference – Dallas, TX December 11: Capital One Securities' 14th Annual Energy Conference – Houston, TX December 12: Wells Fargo's 18th Annual Midstream and Utility Symposium – New York, NY

About Oasis Petroleum Inc.

Oasis is an independent exploration and production company focused on the acquisition and development of unconventional oil and natural gas resources, primarily operating in the Williston and Delaware Basins. For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.oasispetroleum.com.

Contact:

Oasis Petroleum Inc.

Bob Bakanauskas, (281) 404-9600

Director, Investor Relations

SOURCE Oasis Petroleum Inc.

