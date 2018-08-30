Oasis Senior Advisors Adds Trio of New Franchises

BONITA SPRINGS, Fla., Sept. 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The need for senior housing solutions continues to grow, and so too does Oasis Senior Advisors. The Bonita Springs-based company has opened three new franchises, adding to the more than 72 franchises already in operation across the U.S.

"We see proof all the time that our model works," Oasis Senior Advisors CEO Tim Evankovich said. "We're proud of way every one of our advisors helps seniors and their families find the right place with personalized service every step of the way, and we're thrilled about our talented new additions."

Lifelong Boston-area resident Bill Cleary will lead Oasis Senior Advisors for Greater Boston. He knows firsthand the struggle families face when a loved one is no longer able to care for themselves. Navigating the confusing litany of nursing home options for his 91-year-old mother proved a daunting task.

"After struggling through the process with my own mother, I knew there had to be a better way," Cleary said. "My goal with Oasis is to assist families in this process and be as compassionate as possible. I want to let them know, to let you know, that you're not alone."

Eric Aasheim understands how challenging a transition from one home to another can be. He spent the last 20 years as an advisor to families relocating to foreign countries, helping them find and use resources for language learning, cultural skills training, translation and interpretation. Now, he'll guide seniors to the right resources they need for housing and more as the Oasis Senior Advisor for Western Massachusetts.

"I am thrilled to be part of Oasis Senior Advisors and to carry out their mission of helping seniors find a 'perfect fit' community," Aasheim said.

Kim Bertolino gained insider knowledge of multiple hospitals on Long Island in New York as a physical therapist and nursing student. She'll apply that to helping seniors and their families identify the right level of care as the Oasis Senior Advisor for the South Shore of Long Island.

"This opportunity allows me to help meet the tremendous need that is lacking in our community and provide the dignity and quality of life that our seniors deserve," Bertolino said.

About Oasis Senior Advisors

Founded in 2014 by Tim Evankovich, Oasis Senior Advisors provides free, personalized help in finding transitional housing solutions for seniors and their families that best fit their needs. This includes senior housing, hospital discharge, elder law, specialty care, and more. The company, based in Bonita Springs, Florida, operates a growing number of franchises across the U.S. Their personalized and caring approach to aid seniors and their families has helped many achieve satisfaction, comfort and peace of mind. Through client satisfaction and its strong partnerships with many top-rated senior living communities and services in the country, Oasis Senior Advisors is positioned for continued growth.

