Oasis Senior Advisors Distribute Face Shields for Healthcare Workers

BONITA SPRINGS, Fla., May 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- A deep desire to help healthcare workers. A commitment to its communities. A decades-long friendship. That was the package built out of passion and caring that has enabled Oasis Senior Advisors to provide plastic face shields for hospitals and skilled nursing facilities across the country.

Certified Senior Advisor Susan Doyle delivering face shields to healthcare workers Healthcare worker in Connecticut with box of face shields donated Oasis Senior Advisors

Oasis Senior Advisors is a nation-wide network of compassionate advisors who connect seniors and their families to the resources they need and help make the transition to a senior living community that is the right fit. That compassion took on new meaning recently as Oasis Senior Advisors President John Benbrook took an idea, connected with an old friend and soon thousands of face shields were being produced for hospitals and skilled nursing facilities that partner with Oasis Senior Advisors.

"We really felt like we could help in a good way, help our partners who need it most," Oasis Senior Advisors President John Benbrook said.

Benbrook reached out to high school friend Don Terwilliger, president of Digital Color Concepts, a high-tech printing company based in Mountainside, N.J., to inquire about their operation producing the shields.

"They jumped all over it," Benbrook said. "They saw the hotspots in New Jersey, New York and Maryland. It was no mystery to them. It literally took us five minutes to put this plan together."

To date, the printing facility has produced thousands of shields that have been distributed to Oasis Senior Advisors franchisees who have donated them to 51 hospitals and 91 skilled nursing facilities. Digital Color Concepts has the capability of producing 500 shields a day and could make up to 17,000. The company is making them for hospitals, nursing homes and food and beverage companies.

"And this is at zero cost to those receiving the shields," Benbrook said. There are shipping costs involved but those are being donated by the franchises distributing the masks.

"In the face of change and in the face of challenges, you focus on what you can control and where you can have a positive impact," said Benbrook, who also thanks his good friend for stepping up so quickly. "There is 35 years of trust there."

In this difficult time, Oasis Senior Advisors franchisees continue to work with senior living communities, skilled nursing facilities and partners in every industry to connect seniors and their families to the right resources.

"In this uncertainty and doubt, it is easy to get paralyzed," Benbrook said. "Our value is how we communicate. We are finding creative ways to connect to families and business partners through virtual tours and utilizing safety protocols."

Learn more about Oasis Senior Advisors and their locations throughout the United States at OasisSeniorAdvisors.com.

About Oasis Senior Advisors

Founded in 2014 by Tim Evankovich, Oasis Senior Advisors provides free, personalized assistance in finding senior living solutions for seniors and their families that best fit their needs. This includes independent living, assisted living, memory care, residential care homes, respite and more. The company, based in Bonita Springs, Florida, services a growing number of franchises across the United States. Their personalized and caring approach has built a dynamic network of partners such as hospital discharge planners, elder law attorneys, home care and more. Through client satisfaction and strong partnerships throughout the country, Oasis Senior Advisors is positioned for continued growth. Franchise opportunities are available nationwide. Visit oasissenioradvisors.com or call 888-455-5838 to learn more.

CONTACT

John Benbrook

President, Oasis Senior Advisors

610-574-8643

[email protected]

MEDIA

Josh Milton

CONRIC PR & Marketing

239-690-9840

[email protected]

