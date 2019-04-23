Oasis Senior Advisors Gain Tools, Knowledge at National Convention

BONITA SPRINGS, Fla., April 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Oasis Senior Advisors is dedicated to finding new ways to make navigating the maze of senior housing simpler and less stressful for seniors and their families. That's why more than 70 franchisees from around the country gathered along with the corporate team for the Bonita Springs, Florida-based company's annual convention, held April 4-6 at the Sheraton Westport Chalet Hotel in St. Louis. Leading experts in senior living, caregiving, networking, team building and more shared insight, and top-performing franchisees received awards.

Oasis Senior Advisors franchisees along with CEO Tim Evankovich and COO Tracy Hanavin at the company's annual convention in St. Louis.

"This is a time for us to come together as a family and sharpen our focus," Oasis Senior Advisors CEO Tim Evankovich said. "Our advisors regard the seniors and families who walk through our doors as an extension of our Oasis family, and that's at the root of everything we've accomplished."

Oasis Senior Advisors, founded in 2014, was placed on the GrowFL Florida Companies to Watch list for its rapid development, economic contributions and potential for further expansion. The national franchisor offers free, community-based referral placement assistance for seniors with an emphasis on dedicated, personalized service.

Dementia caregiving expert Teepa Snow, financial consultant Paul Stappas, and networking gurus Greg and Debby Peters were the speakers at the convention, where advisors received training and education designed to empower their success.

The event culminated in an awards ceremony that saw North Milwaukee franchisee Lauren O'Desky come away with top honors as Franchisee of the Year. Frederick, Maryland, franchisee Kriste Kidd earned the nod for Rookie of the Year. A pair of franchisee couples — Alan and Lee Ann Hoffman of Naperville, Illinois, and Paul and Susan Doyle of Westchester County, New York, and Fairfield County, Connecticut — won the Spotlight Award for contributions that have enhanced the company. And Denver Metro franchisees Daphne Jean and Lisa Theard earned Rising Star of the Year honors for their location's growth over the past year.

"These people are all amazing models of our vision to serve seniors and their families as trusted advisors they can count on through an important and challenging period of transition in their lives," Evankovich said. "We choose our advisors carefully, because what matters most is the trust and connection they're able to forge with the people we help every day."

Oasis Senior Advisors connect seniors with the housing communities that fit them best. They weigh options, taking each factor of the family's and individual's needs into account, including level of care, independence and budget. They provide support every step of the way, from the initial inquiry to move-in day and beyond.

For more information about Oasis Senior Advisors, franchise opportunities, or to connect with an advisor, visit oasissenioradvisors.com.

About Oasis Senior Advisors

Founded in 2014 by Tim Evankovich, Oasis Senior Advisors guides families and seniors, at no cost to them, through the process of selecting a senior living community that best fits their needs. The company, based in Bonita Springs, Florida, currently operates 67 franchise locations in 26 states. Their personalized and caring approach to aid seniors and their families during a transitional time in their lives has helped many achieve satisfaction, comfort and peace of mind. Through client satisfaction and its strong partnerships with many of the top-rated senior living communities in the country, Oasis Senior Advisors is positioned for continued growth. Franchise opportunities are available throughout the country. Visit oasissenioradvisors.com or call 888-455-5838 to learn more.

