Oasis Senior Advisors Names CONRIC PR & Marketing as Agency of Record

BONITA SPRINGS, Fla., Aug. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Oasis Senior Advisors knows the value of a team. The national franchisor, well known for helping seniors who are in transition find the living community that's right for them, welcomes Fort Myers, Florida-based CONRIC PR & Marketing as its agency of record.

The agency will be working alongside the Oasis corporate team to develop, implement and manage internal and external communications. CONRIC will produce national integrated marketing campaigns and work with over 80 franchise owners across the country to expand audience reach.

Oasis Senior Advisors CONRIC PR & Marketing

"This is an important strategic move for us as a recognized national brand who values not only the seniors we serve and the partners we work with, but also the franchisees who count on us to provide the marketing strategy needed to succeed," says Tim Evankovich, CEO of Oasis Senior Advisors. "The award-winning strategies that the CONRIC team brings to the table will help us elevate our brand and increase our audience reach nationally with a clear and concise message."

Oasis Senior Advisors connects seniors with the housing communities that best fit their needs at no cost to seniors or their families. They act as liaisons, navigating families through a housing transition that could otherwise be difficult and confusing. The advisors sort through the options, taking individual needs into account and giving careful consideration to the level of care required, the value of independence, and each family's budget.

"We believe in Oasis Senior Advisors' mission and vision of helping seniors and their adult children navigate through what can often be difficult transitions in life," says CONRIC CMO and President Connie Ramos-Williams. "We look forward to working closely with Oasis Senior Advisors' franchise owners across the country as well as with the corporate team who are all purpose-driven and passionate about helping seniors."

For more information about Oasis Senior Advisors, franchise opportunities, or to connect with an advisor, visit oasissenioradvisors.com.

About Oasis Senior Advisors

Founded in 2014 by Tim Evankovich, Oasis Senior Advisors provides free, personalized assistance in finding senior living solutions for seniors and their families that best fit their needs. This includes independent living, assisted living, memory care, residential care homes, respite and more. The company, based in Bonita Springs, Florida, services a growing number of franchises across the United States. Their personalized and caring approach has built a dynamic network of partners such as hospital discharge planners, elder law attorneys, home care and more. Through client satisfaction and strong partnerships throughout the country, Oasis Senior Advisors is positioned for continued growth. Franchise opportunities are available nationwide. Visit oasissenioradvisors.com or call 888-455-5838 to learn more.

