Oasis Senior Advisors to Appear on Lifetime TV

BONITA SPRINGS, Fla., Oct. 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- A national television audience will soon see what Oasis Senior Advisors is all about. The Bonita Springs, Florida-based franchisor will be featured on "Designing Spaces" airing on Lifetime at 7:30 a.m. Friday, Nov. 9. The episode of the award-winning home improvement show follows Oasis Senior Advisor Beth Friesen as she guides a mother and daughter through the Oasis Process to find a senior living community that's the right fit.

Oasis Senior Advisors will appear on 'Designing Spaces' on Lifetime at 7:30 a.m. on Friday, November 9.

"We're very grateful to 'Designing Spaces' and Lifetime for helping us share our story," Oasis Senior Advisors CEO Tim Evankovich said. "Compassionate, personalized service to seniors and their families is at the heart of our business. We exist to help them find the right place and guide them every step of the way."

"Designing Spaces" travels the country to remodel, redecorate and redesign the spaces we call home. Each episode is made up of segments that profile innovative decorating ideas, do-it-yourself projects and step-by-step transformations.

The Nov. 9 episode will focus on seniors and the many options they have when it comes to safe, viable living options. For many seniors, staying at home is not a safe choice, but they are faced with overwhelming options when they need to transition outside their homes for care. Thousands of senior living communities across the country create an unwieldy maze of choices, but Oasis Senior Advisors are there to alleviate that confusion at no cost to seniors and their families.

The service has proven popular and effective as Oasis has grown rapidly since its inception in 2014. The company now has 75 franchises in 26 states, and GrowFL recently named Oasis Senior Advisors to its 2018 Florida Companies to Watch list. National TV producers are taking notice.

"Designing Spaces" cameras went with Friesen to the home of the mother and daughter for an initial consultation. The cameras observed them getting acquainted, talking about senior housing and discussing the best available options. Friesen was filmed setting up a community tour and joining the mother and daughter for an up-close look. Finally, "Designing Spaces" interviewed the mother and daughter to hear just how helpful the experience was for them.

"'Designing Spaces' did an excellent job documenting the Oasis process and showing how attentive and responsive our advisors are to every senior and family we meet," Evankovich said. "I think watching this episode will give viewers an excellent idea of what sets Oasis apart."

See all the ways Oasis is helping seniors and families at oasissenioradvisors.com.

About Oasis Senior Advisors

Founded in 2014 by Tim Evankovich, Oasis Senior Advisors provides free, personalized help finding transitional housing solutions that best fit the needs of seniors and their families. This includes senior housing, hospital discharge, elder law, specialty care, and more. The company, based in Bonita Springs, Florida, operates a growing number of franchises across the U.S. Their personalized and caring approach to aid seniors and their families has helped many achieve satisfaction, comfort and peace of mind. Through client satisfaction and its strong partnerships with many top-rated senior living communities and services in the country, Oasis Senior Advisors is positioned for continued growth. Franchise opportunities are available nationwide. Visit oasissenioradvisors.com or call 888-455-5838 to learn more.

