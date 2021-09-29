Oasis Streamlines Document Review Management with Addition of DiscoveryMaster

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Oasis , private cloud and eDiscovery solutions provider, has introduced DiscoveryMaster into their suite of eDiscovery technology solutions to offer review managers and project managers a centralized view into their eDiscovery projects.

Tracking and monitoring progress a single matter at a time is the conventional way to approach managed review; a process that is extremely time consuming and error prone. DiscoveryMaster brings all Relativity matters together in one place, making it easy to analyze spend, trend, and performance in Relativity.

The intuitive dashboards provide a high-level view of the overall health of the project by tracking reviewer progress, review budget, and timeline through its capability to automate reporting across datasets. One login offers a secure, single view of all Relativity matters, whether they are hosted within Oasis' private Relativity instance or an outside Relativity instance.

"We recognize that DiscoveryMaster is the only tool of its kind and an essential for any legal professional managing in-house or remote document review," said Christine Porras, Director of Technology Solutions at Oasis. "Introducing it into our Suite of Technology adds a specialized project management layer to our already comprehensive selection of advanced eDiscovery software."

Oasis' private cloud integrates multiple layers of robust security and gives users the comfort and knowledge that their data is secure. With the addition of DiscoveryMaster, Oasis adds to its library of eDiscovery applications hosted in its secure environment and provides an enhanced ability to manage Relativity projects with ease.

"Oasis has a reputation for excellence in user experience and security, and a consultative approach to software budgeting and deployment. We're thrilled to partner with them," said Ryan Short, Vice President of DiscoveryMaster.

Oasis is proud to partner with DiscoveryMaster to offer clients efficient project management and the ability to provide more comprehensive reports faster. For more information about DiscoveryMaster in the Oasis Suite of Technology, contact [email protected]

About Oasis

Oasis was founded in 2012 to simplify the adoption of modern technology by providing compliant private cloud solutions, an eDiscovery software suite, and integrated technology solutions including data centers, infrastructure management, administration, cybersecurity, and all the service layers in between. The fully distributed company is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA. Learn more at oasisdiscovery.com or contact [email protected]

About DiscoveryMaster

DiscoveryMaster LLC is led by active litigators and eDiscovery/document review practitioners who apply innovation and imagination to make the document review process more efficient and effective. Our software is licensed to law firms, eDiscovery infrastructure providers, document review providers, and consulting firms across the globe. To learn more please write to [email protected] or visit www.discoverymaster.co.

SOURCE Oasis