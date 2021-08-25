Oatey Co. Hosts its Social Media Ambassadors at Cleveland Headquarters, Oatey University Training Facility

Oatey's Social Media Ambassadors champion the Oatey family of companies (including Oatey, Dearborn, Hercules, Cherne and more) in the field, creating unique multimedia content to be shared across social media and other digital platforms. Throughout the year, Ambassadors receive curated Oatey swag and are given the opportunity to try Oatey's newest products firsthand. This year's class of Ambassadors also includes Bobby Drescher and Trey Young , who were unable to travel to Cleveland.

The Ambassadors' three-day visit included the ultimate Cleveland experience, such as dining at local restaurants, attending a Cleveland Browns game and sightseeing throughout the heart of the city. Additionally, Ambassadors were given a private tour of Oatey's manufacturing plant and completed hands-on training at Oatey University alongside the company's expert technical applications team. The Ambassadors also met with Oatey's product development team to give direct input about products and share their unique insights from the field.

"We're very fortunate to partner with these exceptionally talented professionals," says Katherine Lehtinen, Senior Vice President, Brand and Digital Marketing. "It was a pleasure having them in Cleveland and being able to celebrate our partnership, as well as build our relationships even further. We're looking forward to the continued growth of our Ambassador program in the years to come."

Individuals interested in becoming a future Oatey Ambassador can submit their information on the Oatey website for consideration. For additional information about Oatey's Social Media Ambassador Program, follow along on Instagram or visit oatey.com.

ABOUT OATEY CO.

Since 1916, Oatey has provided reliable, high-quality products for the residential and commercial plumbing industries, with a commitment to delivering quality, building trust and improving lives. Today, Oatey operates a comprehensive manufacturing and distribution network to supply thousands of products for professional builders, contractors, engineers and do-it-yourself consumers around the world.

Oatey is based in Cleveland, Ohio, and has locations in the United States, Canada, Mexico and China. For more information, visit www.oatey.com, call (800) 321-9532 or follow Oatey on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn or Instagram.

