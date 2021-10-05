Oatey Co. Introduces Matte Black Shower Drain Finish, Offering Increased Design Versatility for Customers

Matte black remains popular among today's modern homeowners, designers and installers, as it is a classic style finish that will continue to stand the test of time and complement all major design trends, including traditional, contemporary and modern aesthetics. The sleek, neutral finish is also extremely versatile and pairs seamlessly with any bathroom wall, tile, hardware or fixture color/pattern – making it simple to mix and match with existing décor elements.

For customers looking to make a statement, a matte black drain brings a bold flair to the shower, creating a luxurious, spa-like feel that's ideal for both residential and hospitality applications.

The Matte Black finish is available in round and square strainer options. Availability may vary based drain compatibility. To learn more and explore a complete list of Oatey shower drain and finish availability, visit www.oatey.com or our Canadian website www.oatey.ca.

ABOUT OATEY CO.

Since 1916, Oatey has provided reliable, high-quality products for the residential and commercial plumbing industries, with a commitment to delivering quality, building trust and improving lives. Today, Oatey operates a comprehensive manufacturing and distribution network to supply thousands of products for professional builders, contractors, engineers and do-it-yourself consumers around the world.

Oatey is based in Cleveland, Ohio, and has locations in the United States, Canada, Mexico and China. For more information, visit www.oatey.com, call (800) 321-9532 or follow Oatey on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn or Instagram.

