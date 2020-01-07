Oatly Non-dairy Frozen Dessert Now Using Evergreen Packaging's Sentinel™ Renewable Ice Cream Board

Sentinel™ products from Evergreen Packaging come from renewable resources, paper derived from trees in forests where responsible forest practices are used and where overall growth exceeds use. The coating on this Sentinel™ Ice Cream Board is sugarcane-based polyethylene, making the board fully renewable, since both the paper and the coating come from sources that can be regenerated. Sentinel™ offers excellent converting performance, superior strength and outstanding print quality. No change to existing converting equipment was required to use Sentinel™.

"We were so glad to learn that Evergreen and Stanpac are committed to furthering their own sustainable offerings and that they came to Oatly as a partner to get those options into the world," said Oatly US General Manager Mike Messersmith. "As a company committed to developing new food options for sustainably-minded consumers, it's great to have packaging partners equally committed to lowering their footprints."

"We are pleased to be a part of helping Oatly expand its commitment to sustainability and responsible sourcing through the use of Sentinel™," said Chris Johns, Vice President of Paperboard Sales & Marketing for Evergreen Packaging. "Oatly's switch reinforces what we are hearing in the marketplace that the use of renewable materials is a value that is central to many brands. We believe it is not a trend, but the early stages of a total change in the marketplace for responsible companies."

"Since partnering with Oatly for their packaging, we have seen substantial growth," said Murray Bain, VP of Marketing for Stanpac. "The switch to Sentinel will certainly compliment the Oatly brand and their commitment to the environment."

Sentinel™ products are designed to be used in a variety of food service and retail food grade packaging applications with varying shelf life needs, including ice cream with its specific controlled environment requirements.

About Evergreen Packaging ®

Evergreen Packaging, a global leader in paper packaging solutions, makes paper and paperboard products from responsibly sourced fiber which are designed to deliver product freshness, brand distinction and supply chain confidence. Our products are manufactured globally in facilities in the US, Asia, Central America and the Middle East/North Africa. Fiber used in our products comes from forests in the US where responsible forestry practices are used and where overall growth exceeds harvest. www.evergreenpackaging.com

