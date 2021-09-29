Obaggo's Revolutionary New Appliance Solves the World's Plastic Bag and Packaging Film Waste Problem by Turning Them Into Recyclable Disks

BOSTON, Sept. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Obaggo, the world's first and only in-home plastic bag and packaging film recycling appliance became available for pre-order today though the Indiegogo crowdfunding platform, providing the first-ever solution to one of the most difficult recycling and pollution problems facing our planet.

Obaggo is a revolutionary new appliance that gives consumers the ability to be part of plastic waste solution by turning plastic bags and packaging film into recyclable disks that are the optimal shape and size for recycling.

Video: Obaggo is a revolutionary new appliance that gives consumers the ability to be part of plastic waste solution by turning plastic bags and packaging film into recyclable disks that are the optimal shape and size for recycling. Since David New's father founded one of the first recycling centers in the United States back in the 1970s, the unrecyclability of plastic bags and packaging has been a lifelong frustration that he knew he had to solve. This is why he invented Obaggo - the world's first and only in-home plastic bag and packaging film recycling appliance. (CNW Group/Obaggo)

"Many people don't realize it, but for decades, plastic bags and packaging film have been a contaminant in the recycling system," explained Obaggo Founder and CEO, David New. "When bags get sorted at recycling centers, their thin and flimsy nature tends to jam up the recycling machinery, causing shut-downs. Obaggo disks are specifically designed to hold together through the materials recovery facility sorting process."

Plastic bags and packaging film are both the fastest-growing type of packaging material and also the most difficult to recycle. This is partly because they're rarely accepted for recycling anywhere, and partly because the recycling labels are confusing or non-existent. Obaggo solves both problems by transforming plastic bags and packaging films into recyclable disks and by helping consumers understand what is and is not good to recycle.

"Less than 5% of plastic bags and packaging film are recycled and the rest are suffocating our oceans, killing marine life, birds and other animals, and causing significant problems everywhere they end up," continued New. "Since my father founded one of the first recycling centers in the United States back in the 1970s, the unrecyclability of plastic bags and packaging has been a lifelong frustration that I knew I had to solve."

Obaggo is now available for pre-order through Indiegogo – a platform for accepting pre-orders, getting projects off the ground, and shipping products after they have been manufactured. Pre-sales started today at a price of $249 USD. Product shipments are expected by November 2022. Pre-order your Obaggo now!

About Obaggo

Obaggo's mission is to help protect the environment by championing the reduction of plastic use, promoting plastic recycling, and achieving sustainability through innovation in packaging design and labeling. Obaggo transforms your loose plastic bags and packaging film into recyclable disks – and it looks great in your kitchen!

For more information about Obaggo, visit: https://www.obaggo.com

To pre-order your Obaggo, visit: https://www.indiegogo.com/projects/obaggo-turn-plastic-bags-into-recyclable-disks

SOURCE Obaggo

Related Links

https://www.obaggo.com/

