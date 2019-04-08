Obagi Medical Announces the Launch of Professional-C™ Microdermabrasion Polish + Mask

"We are thrilled to introduce the first-of-its kind Professional-C Microdermabrasion Polish + Mask as an extension to our top-selling Professional-C line. This transformational product supports our commitment to innovation and advanced skin science," said Jaime Castle, President of Obagi. "At Obagi, we focus on developing effective products for everyone, regardless of their skin type, skin tone, and overall skin care concerns. Now, we can deliver more solutions to help achieve brighter, smoother skin through the power of L-absorbic acid and our unique, dual-action technology. Obagi's 30-year legacy of scientifically-driven skin care innovations will continue to develop and evolve in a way that will serve patients looking for solution-oriented products to address their skin care needs, and the new Pro-C Polish + Mask is yet another step in that direction."

This new multi-tasking polish + mask features unique, dual-action technology and is designed to exfoliate and prep your skin for the absorption of vitamin C, helping to smooth skin texture, increase radiance, and reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. It is also rich in botanical skin conditioning oils to help minimize dryness and provide an instant, radiant glow. Results of a recent consumer study conducted by Obagi showed a total of 88% of participants saw immediate results when applying the new polish + mask and 98% saw lasting benefits with continued use.

"The Pro-C Polish + Mask harnesses the power of L-ascorbic acid, an ingredient that has been studied for more than 30 years, which means we can fully understand its benefits to the skin," said Laurence Dryer, Vice President, Research and Development at Obagi. "People today are looking for results they can see quickly and that provide lasting solutions to their skin care issues. This multi-tasking new formula both prepares and treats the skin all in one unique form."

The Professional-C Microdermabrasion Polish + Mask is available starting March 25, 2019 and can be purchased through professional skin care providers. To learn more, please visit www.obagi.com.

About Obagi Medical

Obagi Medical is an industry-leading, advanced skin care line formulated with scientifically proven ingredients and refined with a legacy of 30 years' experience. First known as leaders in the treatment of hyperpigmentation with the Obagi Nu-Derm® System, Obagi products are designed to restore your skin's natural radiance by correcting hyperpigmentation, smoothing skin texture, diminishing the appearance of premature aging, and treating acne. For more information on Obagi, connect with the brand on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

