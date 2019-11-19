Obamacare Office in Miami Hialeah, Recognized by HealthCare.gov as Elite ACA 'AKA' Obamacare Agents in Miami Dade County

MIAMI, Nov. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Benavest's Obamacare Office in Miami Florida was recently recognized, for the third year in a row, as one of the top-performing brokerages in the country by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS). This nationwide recognition as a member of the HealthCare.gov Elite Circle of Champions goes to agents and brokers for their success during the 2019 Health Insurance Marketplace Open Enrollment.

BenaVest

"Agents and brokers, like the ones we have recognized, are there for people in the community," said Kevin Counihan, Marketplace CEO. "They help people get the coverage they need for their families, when they need it." Agents and brokers who are certified through the CMS's training process in order to assist people in enrolling in health insurance through the Marketplace via HealthCare.gov, receive recognition when they exceed 100 consumers making plan selections on HealthCare.gov.

While ACA aka "Obamacare" has been in the line of fire for the last couple of years, BenaVest is stepping in and adding more locations to help consumers enroll at local Obamacare Offices.

The 2020 Obamacare Open Enrollment Period set to begin Nov. 1, 2019, the 2020 Obamacare deadline stands at Dec. 15, 2019, for 2020, leaving only 45 days to enroll in a qualified plan. Mass amounts of people have piled through the doors of BenaVest's Obamacare Enrollment Center's and found themselves getting in and out with their new plans in just 5 to 10 minutes. BenaVest Agents are State Licensed CMS Certified Obamacare agents.

According to the manager of the company's Obamacare office in Hialeah Gardens, Claudia Puerto, they've adopted the motto of "...if we are going to be prepared to help people get new Obamacare plans in this shorter time frame that suite their needs, it's our job to know all of the 2020 Obamacare Plan Options. And with the marketplace system having its issues every year, we are prepared to stay until 1 a.m. every night, to get everyone enrolled if need be." People looking for an Obamacare Enrollment Center in Hialeah may visit https://www.benavest.com/obamacare-medicare-office-near-me.

You may find out more about affordable health plan options and find local help with Obamacare by visiting https://www.benavest.com.

3043 Johnson St. Hollywood Florida 33021

Phone # (877) 962-8332

Insurance agents that help people with Obamacare enrollments that are looking to get appointed with Bright Health for Obamacare may visit http://www.insureuniversity.com/contracting.

