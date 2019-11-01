Obamacare Office in Palm Beach, Recognized by HealthCare.gov as Elite Obamacare Agents

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla., Nov. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- BenaVest's Obamacare Help Center in Boynton Beach Florida was recently recognized, for the fourth year in a row, as one of the top performing agents and brokers in the country by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS). This nationwide recognition as a member of the HealthCare.gov Elite Circle of Champions goes to agents and brokers for their success during the 2019 Health Insurance Marketplace Open Enrollment.

"Agents and brokers, like the ones we have recognized, are there for people in the community," said Kevin Counihan, Marketplace CEO. "They help people get the coverage they need for their families, when they need it."

Agents and brokers who are certified through CMS's training process in order to assist people in enrolling in health insurance through the Marketplace via HealthCare.gov, receive recognition when they exceed 100 consumers making plan selections on HealthCare.gov.

While ACA aka "Obamacare" has been in the line of fire for the last couple of years, BenaVest is stepping in and adding more locations to help consumers enroll at local Obamacare Offices.

The 2020 Obamacare Open Enrollment Period set to begin Nov. 1, 2019, the 2020 Obamacare deadline stands at Dec. 15, 2019, for 2020, leaving only 45 days to enroll in a qualified plan. Mass amounts of people have piled through the doors of BenaVest's Obamacare Enrollment Centers and found themselves getting in and out with their new plans in just five to 10 minutes, enrolling through BenaVest's Obamacare agents.

According to the manager of the company's Boynton Beach Obamacare office, Keith Barganier, they've adopted the motto of "...we are going to help more people get new Obamacare plans in this shorter time frame. Since we know what to expect every year with the marketplace system having it's glitches, we know that we may have to stay until 1 a.m. every night, to get everyone enrolled."

