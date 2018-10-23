Oberlin Business Partnership and LaunchHouse Join Forces to open CoWork Oberlin

At its Artino Street location, CoWork Oberlin occupies 4,500 usable square feet of space. CWO has small and large private offices (4 currently), an open shared work space, a dedicated alcove for quiet work, a garden café, a separate room for trainings and events, a small conference room, and a large conference room furnished with state-of-the-art video conferencing equipment. The space has expected business amenities such as printing and high-speed internet. Unique to CoWork Oberlin is a lactation room; the private room has a dedicated fridge, chair, small storage shelf, and other amenities to provide comfort.

The official opening party for CoWork Oberlin: Powered by LaunchHouse is Thursday, November 8, from 5:30 to 7:30 PM at CWO located at 235 Artino Street, Oberlin, Ohio. Before November 8, interested persons can schedule tours and join CWO at an inaugural discount. For more information, go to www.coworkoberlin.org.

CWO came to fruition as an outgrowth of a previous coworking pilot project and has been in the works for over a year. In the planning stage for CWO, OBP reached out to LaunchHouse for assistance with hiring and onboarding the community manager and providing a framework for launching CWO. CWO pays a revenue-dependent fee to LaunchHouse in return for this training and logistical support. In this instance, Oberlin will be LaunchHouse's 3rd location.

This new method of opening coworking spaces represents a shift for the coworking community LaunchHouse. In order to expand, LaunchHouse is looking for communities who have buildings to house a coworking space and the funds to pay for a community manager. In return for a licensing fee and ongoing membership royalties, LaunchHouse provides guidance in getting the coworking space off the ground, offering assistance with the hiring and training of the community manager, providing its coworking software for member management, and ongoing community manager support throughout the partnership. For more information on bringing a LaunchHouse to your community: www.launchhouse.com/licensing

SOURCE LaunchHouse

Related Links

www.launchhouse.com

