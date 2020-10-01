Obesity Selects Journal Symposium Honorees

SILVER SPRING, Md., Oct. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The editors of Obesity have announced that four honorees will feature papers at the 8th annual Obesity Journal Symposium at the 38th Annual Meeting of The Obesity Society (TOS) at ObesityWeek® Interactive. The online, interactive event will take place Nov. 2–6, 2020 at www.obesityweek.org.

Innovative research designs providing the latest insights into preventing and treating obesity will be presented during the symposium hosted by the editorial team of Obesity, the flagship scientific journal of TOS. This symposium will take place on Channel 2 from 2:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. (EDT) on Nov. 5, 2020.

"The four winners of the 2020 Obesity Journal Symposium competition represent a range of topics, with something to attract most Obesity Society members," said Obesity Journal Symposium Chair Donna H. Ryan, MD, professor emerita at the Pennington Biomedical Research Center of the Louisiana State University System in Baton Rouge.

This year's presentations and honorees are:

"Effect of Obesogenic Medication on Weight- and Fitness-Change Outcomes: Evidence from the Look AHEAD Study," Rena Moon, MD, MPH, Orlando Regional Medical Center and Premier Inc.

"Is Dietary Nonadherence Unique to Obesity and Weight Loss: Results from a Randomized Clinical Trial," Emma J. Stinson, MPH, National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases

"Screening for Obstructive Sleep Apnea in a Diverse Bariatric Surgery Population" - Kimberly Kreitinger, MD, University of California, San Diego

"Experimentally Manipulated Low Social Status and Food Insecurity Alter Eating Behavior Among Adolescents: A RCT," Michelle Cardel, PhD, MS, RD, FTOS, University of Florida

An author of each featured paper will give a presentation followed by a group discussion. The selected papers also will be featured in a special section of the November 2020 edition of Obesity.

