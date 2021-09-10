OBHealthy and Dr. Ernest Rogers Creates Webinar to Address COVID-19 Concerns for Pets

SOUTH ORANGE, N.J., Sept. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- What's more important than your pet? Check out Dr. Ernest Rogers, a Veterinary Medicine Specialist in a free OBHEALTHY Q&A Physician Health Network zoom webinar on "Your Pet and COVID-19." Set for Saturday, Sept 11, ET 1-3 pm, click here to sign up early.

Dr. Rogers will answer questions about pet health and wellness. Specifically, he will talk about protecting your pet and COVID-19. In addressing pet owners concerns, he responds to preventive care, vaccinations, parasitic control, microchips and safety.

PETS MAKE PEOPLE FEEL LOVED. Check out "Your Pet and Covid-19" zoom webinar on OBHEALTHY Physician Health Network, Sat Sept 11, 1-3 pm ET. Get answers to pet care questions. Playback will be available on youtube.com

Always ready to offer safety tips, a person is advised not to walk pets on hot asphalt, as it burns their paws when the weather is hot. He highlights the avoidance of harmful treatment, and puts a strong emphasis on the owner's willingness to ask questions about care. In Dr. Rogers' opinion, owners can make a difference in the longevity of their pets.

About OBHealthy Webinar

OBHealthy Physician Health Network hosts a free zoom webinar from 1-3 pm ET on the second Saturday of each month. The "Ask Your Medical Questions" webinars help individuals get answers to medical questions from physicians and healthcare providers located in the New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania (Tri-State) area. Previous webinar sessions are available on youtube.com.

