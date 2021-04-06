OBI Pharma Announces Poster Presentations at AACR 2021 Annual Meeting for OBI-3424, OBI-998, Globo H and SSEA-4

TAIPEI, Taiwan, April 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- OBI Pharma, Inc. (TPEx: 4174) today announced the data highlighting the characteristics and antitumor efficacy of OBI-3424 and animal studies of OBI-998, as well as the T-cell inhibitory roles of Globo-H and SSEA-4 in the tumor microenvironment, will be presented at the American Association of Cancer Research (AACR) Virtual Annual Meeting from April 10–15, 2021.

OBI's Chief Scientific Officer, Ming-Tain Lai, Ph. D stated that "OBI Pharma is proud to present at the AACR Annual Meeting our latest findings on our Cancer portfolio products, OBI-3424 and OBI-998. OBI-3424's impressive anti-AKR1C3 tumor activities in various cancer models, and enhanced efficacy when used in combination with standard-of-care chemotherapy. We are also excited to share, for the first-time, results from our early development program of OBI-998, an SSEA-4 antibody-drug conjugate." "Our research team have revealed interesting T-Cell inhibitory activities of Globo H and SSEA-4 in the tumor microenvironment. We will continue our investigation on the immunosuppressive activities of Globo H and SSEA-4, and the potential combination uses of anti-Globo H and Anti-SSEA-4 products with other cancer immunotherapeutic agents," added Dr. Lai.

The e-posters will be available for browsing at the virtual AACR Annual Meeting from 8:30 a.m. ET on April 10–June 21 and on the OBI Pharma website (www.obipharma.com) on April 11.

Title: Selective and Broad Anti-tumor Activity of AKR1C3-activated Prodrug AST-3424/OBI-3424

Poster Number: 1220 / Abstract number: 1062

Authors: Fanying Meng 1, Wan-Fen Li 2, Donald Jung 1, Chun-Chung Wang 2, Tianyang Qi 1, Chi-Sheng Shia 2, Ren-Yu Hsu 2, Yin-Cheng Hsieh 2, Jianxin Duan 1.

(1) Ascentawits Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., Shenzhen, China.

(2) OBI Pharma, Inc., Taipei, Taiwan.

Title: Preclinical characterization of a novel SSEA4-targeting antibody drug conjugate, OBI-998

Poster number: 955 / Abstract number: 1238

Authors: I-Ju Chen, Chun-Chung Wang, Chi-Sheng Shia, Chung-Chen Su, Chi-Huan Lu, Hui-Wen Chang, Ping-Tzu Chiu, Yueh-Chin Wu, Ming-Tain Lai, Wei-Chien Tang, Hsin-Yi Tung, Ren-Yu Hsu.

(OBI Pharma, Inc., Taipei, Taiwan)

Title: Inhibitory activity of Globo-H and SSEA-4 on activated T cells

Poster number: 3176 / Abstract number: 1294

Authors: Tzer-Min Kuo, Chin-Chan Lee, Jiann-Shiun Lai, Chung-Chen Su and Ming-Tain Lai.

(OBI Pharma, Inc., Taipei, Taiwan)

About OBI-3424

OBI-3424 is a first-in-class novel small-molecule prodrug that selectively targets cancers overexpressing the enzyme aldo-keto reductase 1C3 (AKR1C3), and selectively releases a potent DNA alkylating agent in the presence of the AKR1C3 enzyme. This selective mode of activation distinguishes OBI-3424 from traditional alkylating agents, such as cyclophosphamide and ifosfamide, which are non-selective.

AKR1C3 overexpression has been documented in a number of treatment-resistant and difficult-to-treat cancers including hepatocellular carcinomas (HCC), castrate-resistant prostate cancer (CRPC), and T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (T-ALL). AKR1C3 is highly expressed in up to 15 solid and liquid tumors.

Furthermore, individualized patient selection by staining for AKR1C3 overexpression by immunohistochemistry can be performed based on tumor biopsies or circulating tumor cells to identify patients with other tumor types most likely to respond to treatment with OBI-3424, and thus offering the possibility for a streamlined clinical development strategy.

About OBI-998

OBI-998 is a novel ADC comprising a humanized anti-SSEA4 antibody that is conjugated to the highly potent microtubule-disrupting agent monomethyl auristatin E (MMAE). It possesses desired properties such as high target specificity, rapid internalization, potent cytotoxicity, and significant bystander effects. OBI-998 showed high level of deposition and persistent presence of MMAE in tumors and significant anti-tumor efficacy in variety of animal models. OBI-998 is currently in preclinical research and development.

About OBI Pharma

OBI Pharma, Inc., is a Taiwan biopharmaceutical company that was established in 2002. Its mission is to develop and license novel therapeutic agents for unmet medical needs against cancer targets such as Globo Series (including Globo H, SSEA-3, and SSEA-4), AKR1C3, and other promising targets.

The company's novel first-in-class immuno-oncology portfolio against Globo H includes: Adagloxad Simolenin (formerly OBI-822) and OBI 833, a Globo H active immunotherapy vaccine; OBI-888 (Globo H mAb) and OBI-999 (Globo H ADC). The company's novel first-in-class AKR1C3 targeted therapy is OBI-3424 (small-molecule prodrug) that selectively releases a potent DNA alkylating agent in the presence of the aldo-keto reductase 1C3 (AKR1C3) enzyme. Additional information can be found at www.obipharma.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements included in this press release that are not a description of historical facts are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements about future clinical trials, results and the timing of such trials and results. Such risk factors are identified and discussed from time to time in OBI Pharma's reports and presentations, including OBI Pharma's filings with the Taiwan Securities and Futures Bureau.

