Objectway in WealthTech100 list of tech companies transforming the global investment and banking industries

LONDON, May 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Objectway, a leader in the Digital Wealth & Asset Management software, has been included in the annual WealthTech100 list for the third year in a row.

The 2021 WealthTech100 was launched today by specialist research firm FinTech Global. The prestigious list recognises the world's most innovative tech solution providers addressing the digital transformation challenges and opportunities faced by asset managers, private banks and financial advisors.

The WealthTech industry has grown dramatically over the last four years. Total funding to the sector has more than tripled since 2016 from $2.8bn to $9.3bn at the end of 2020, according to figures published by FinTech Global.

As a result, this year's process to identify the leading 100 companies in the WealthTech space was more competitive than ever. A panel of analysts and industry experts voted from a list of over 1,000 businesses. The finalists were awarded a place on the list for their innovative use of technology to solve a significant industry problem, or to generate cost savings or efficiency improvements across the investment value chain.

FinTech Global Director Richard Sachar said, "Established banks and investment firms need to be aware of the latest innovations to remain competitive in the current market, which is heavily focused on digital distribution and increased use of customer data, and even more so post Covid-19. The WealthTech100 list helps senior management filter through all the vendors in the market by highlighting the leading companies in sectors such as client acquisition, financial planning, portfolio management and digital brokerage."

Luigi Marciano, Objectway's Group CEO and Founder, commented, "The WealthTech 100 lists the firms that wealth and asset management leaders need to consider for their digital transformation strategies and new business models. The consecutive inclusion in the top 100 makes us proud and fosters our plans to constantly improve our cutting-edge proposition and effective delivery."

The full WealthTech 100 list can be found at http://www.wealthtech100.com.

