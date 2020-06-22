Objex, Inc. Joins Google Cloud Partner Program

MONTRÉAL, June 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Objex, Digital Transformation Partners, today announced that it has joined the Google Cloud Partner Program as a Sales Partner giving Google Cloud customers the ability to hit the road running by utilizing its GCP expertise and certified cloud resources.

As a Google Cloud partner, Objex offers customers digital transformation resources. Key features include expertise in:

Infrastructure i.e., Compute Engine, Networking, Security

Workload management i.e., Microservices, GKE, Cloud Run, Cloud Functions, App Engine, Apigee, Istio

AX i.e, Google Analytics Platform, Stackdriver and Data studio

AI i.e., ML, AutoML, Google Cloud Vision, Natural Language and Speech APIs

Digital transformation is rethinking old operating models and to become more agile in your ability to experiment and respond to ever changing customer needs. Objex is a call away to help you in building your digital transformation platforms.

Call us: 1 (800)-908-0052 ext. 101 or

Visit: https://objex.tech

About Objex

Objex provides organizations with leading cloud infrastructure, cloud capabilities and enterprise solutions, along with consulting expertise, to transform their business with cloud computing infrastructure by certified cloud computing professionals. Our project management experts and application development teams are part of our delivery approach and ensure end-to-end solutions for customers.

SOURCE Objex, Inc.