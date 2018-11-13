obp Announces New ONETRAC Surgical Retractor Sizes

LAWRENCE, Mass., Nov. 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- obp, the leading global developer of single-use, self-contained, illuminating medical devices, today announced expansion of its ONETRAC® portfolio to include four new sizes. ONETRAC is the first single-use, cordless surgical retractor with integrated LED light source and smoke evacuation channel, delivering optimal access, illumination and exposure of a surgical site while reducing risk of cross-contamination. With seven sizes now available, 135mm x 30mm, 90mm x 22mm and 40mm x 20mm and new 175mm x 30mm, 135mm x 20mm, 105mm x 60mm and 55mm x 8mm Aufricht, ONETRAC is the ideal solution for retraction and illumination of a surgical tissue pocket or cavity.

Most surgical retractors—used to separate and/or hold back soft tissue and allow unobstructed access to a surgical site—are comprised of a reusable stainless-steel retractor and a fiber-optic cord that connects the device to an external light source. Fiber-optic retractors have been associated with patient injury, including burns. In addition, healthcare organizations currently clean, sterilize and reuse retractors and fiber-optic cords after each procedure. Beyond the high cost and complexity associated with device maintenance and reprocessing, a growing body of evidence suggests that even when healthcare professionals follow rigorous cleaning and disinfection protocols, the risk of cross-contamination and infection from improperly cleaned reusable parts remains.

ONETRAC sets a new standard for safe, easy-to-use surgical retractors by combining light with device. A fully integrated and cordless system, ONETRAC comes out of the package ready for use—no additional parts, assembly or fiber-optic cables required—and is disposed of in its entirety after a single procedure. As a result, it eliminates the need for reprocessing and reduces the risk of cross-contamination.

"ONETRAC offers numerous functional and safety benefits over autoclaved fiber-optic retractors and has become my 'go-to' technology for breast implant placement," said Steven Yarinsky, MD, FACS, Board Certified Plastic Surgeon at Saratoga Springs Plastic Surgery in Saratoga Springs, New York. "The device is lightweight, sturdy and easy to manipulate. Because there are no clumsy fiber-optic cables, I can move patients easily without any loss of visualization and I no longer have to worry about retractor sterility or cross-contamination—that's a win-win for my patients and my practice."

The new ONETRAC sizes boast new and unique features that further differentiate the technology from other retractors currently on the market. The 175mm x 30mm device features a second LED for increased illumination coverage. The 175mm x 30mm, 130mm x 20mm and 105mm x 60mm all feature a 45-micron blade surface to maximize tissue adherence. The 55mm x 8mm Aufricht is the first single-use Aufricht style retractor with an integrated cordless LED light source.

"Surgeons around the world are recognizing the many clinical, operational and patient safety advantages of ONETRAC," said Jason Swift, CEO of obp. "These new sizes and styles are part of obp's continued effort to meet the needs of our rapidly growing customer base enabling use of our cordless lighting technology across all cosmetic and reconstructive procedures."

All ONETRAC sizes are available for purchase at www.obpmedical.com. For more information about ONETRAC, please visit https://obpmedical.com/product/onetrac or contact obp at (978)291-6853.

