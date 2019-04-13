OBSBOT Tail, the Auto-Director AI Camera showcased at HK Electronics Fair 2019

In January 2019, OBSBOT Tail was introduced to crowd-funding community of Kickstarter and during the campaign raised 800%. OBSBOT Tail is mostly taken by artists and video creators because of its ability to track the subject and record in 4K without having someone to hold, tilt, zoom.

"We are very excited to showcase OBSBOT Tail at Hong Kong Electronic Fair, after smashing success at CES in Las Vegas," said Bo Liu, CEO and Founder of REMO TECH. "And we hope to introduce the groundbreaking capabilities that AI imaging technology can offer video creators under our brand OBSBOT."

The Fair takes place between April 13-16, 2019 in Hong Kong, where OBSBOT Tails will be located at Product Section / Thematic Zone : A.I. & Voice Recognition Booth Number : 5F-G20

To learn more about OBSBOT Tail, visit http://remo-ai.com/.

About OBSBOT

OBSBOT, an artificial intelligence camera brand by REMO TECH, is dedicated to connecting people and the imaging industry to the future, by pushing the boundaries of technology and inspiring more groundbreaking innovations in the field of photography.

With the first flagship product 'OBSBOT Tail' the brand offers a radical new way to easily capture footage with an all-in-one AI camera, capable of tracking, auto-zoom and gesture control, empowering you to be your own actor and director. OBSBOT Tail, first unveiled at CES 2019, where it was acclaimed as an "Innovation That Stole the Show" by Variety Magazine, while Slashgear hailed it as the "Best Content Creation Equipment" at CES. The OBSBOT Tail was also pegged as one of the "Coolest Tech" by USA Today.

With the wave of change gripping the imaging industry, sparked by the introduction of artificial intelligence technology, OBSBOT strives to break technological barriers and inspire the way people record their lives.

