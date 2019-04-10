Observables™ Integrates with SONOS®, Adds Music and Emergency Messaging

LAS VEGAS, April 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ISCWest, Booth 33045 -- The AlwaysON™ Premises Management Service Delivery Platform by Observables now integrates with award-winning Wireless Speakers from SONOS.

Dealers gain complete control over all speakers in the SONOS line, allowing the SONOS Connect to drive public announcements, advertising and music with existing overhead paging and amplified speaker systems.

Key features include:

Capture more recurring revenue opportunities by selling legal music subscription services for business: Pandora, Spotify and others.

Enable messaging including emergency notifications and general purpose notifications such as announcements (pre-scheduled or on-the-fly via uploaded voice file or text-to-talk interface), advertising, and paging.

Add music schedules and limit control to approved parties, increasing security.

Provide Interrupt-driven announcements - AlwaysON uses a patent-pending "layer of logic" between the services and the cloud. This programmable layer of intelligence includes Artificial Intelligence (AI) learning, advanced networking, configurable rules and interactive IoT features that can deliver specific announcements based on events detected by other parts of the system. For example, a pre-recorded evacuation announcement that plays when a fire sensor is tripped.

Partners use the AlwaysON™ Premises Management Service Delivery Platform to configure, monitor and maintain SONOS systems from a simple user interface. Manage SONOS from any tablet, computer or mobile phone. The AlwaysON™ interface enables dealers to control and manage other Premises Management systems in conjunction with their music and messaging such as access control, telephony, security, cameras, and networks.

"We are excited to bring SONOS speakers into the security ecosystem. This represents a major RMR opportunity for dealers to add music, messaging and emergency interrupt capabilities with the AlwaysON™ platform," said Abe Schryer, CEO of Observables.

The Observables-SONOS integration will be on display at ISC West 2019 in Booth #33045 and is available now. To learn more about Observables, visit www.observables.com.

About Observables:

Observables, Inc. provides business-class unified IoT solutions that make it easy to sell new managed services like video surveillance, access control, security alarms, and sensor monitoring. The IOBOT family and AlwaysON™ Premises Management Platform scale to handle business needs ranging from simple, plug-and-play installations to custom configurations to solve unique customer problems. Simplifies installs, integrates cyber offerings, lowers operating expenses, generates recurring revenue streaks and creates sticky relationships with happy customers. Observables is privately held in Santa Barbara, California.

