Observatory Named to Fast Company's World's Most Innovative Companies List for Second Straight Year

Especially meaningful, Fast Company's 2021 list honors the businesses that have not only found a way to be resilient in the past year but also turned those challenges into impact-making processes. These companies did more than survive; they thrived—impacting their industries and culture as a whole. This year's MIC list features businesses from 29 countries.

Observatory was ranked fifth out of the 10 most innovative companies globally in the advertising sector for its ability to push branded content to the next level. Fast Company recognized the agencies for transcending the cliches and producing exceptional, noteworthy work that succeeded in getting attention amid a universe of distractions.

"We're delighted to receive Fast Company's recognition for the second year in a row. 2020 was challenging in so many ways for so much of the world and to be recognized for servicing our clients through the tumult is both meaningful and validating," said Jae Goodman, Chief Executive Officer of Observatory. Goodman was also named to Fast Company's original Most Creative People in Business list in 2014. "As with many business sectors, this past year accelerated and amplified change in both worlds in which Observatory operates: advertising and entertainment. This positioned us well to help our clients navigate both sectors, creating content and campaigns that attract and engage audiences rather than interrupt and annoy them. From shows on HBO to brand partnerships with subscription streamers to brand content with strong cultural resonance, our clients moved beyond interruptive advertising while in many cases driving unprecedented business results."

2020 was the year that the agency's unique model of leveraging entertainment industry talent to create compelling stories for brands truly captivated people who were consuming digital content like never before. Observatory's storytelling magic, along with signature purpose-driven campaigns, attracted new business, including the return of former client, Chipotle.

Client campaigns that were recognized by the Fast Company panel of judges included work for Chipotle, Fender Foundation, a major streaming service, mass retailer, automaker and global footwear and apparel brand, done in stealth mode.

"We so appreciate Fast Company recognizing our achievements on behalf of, and in collaboration with, our brand clients," said Goodman.

"For Observatory, the upheaval of 2020 presented a once-in-50-year opportunity to reframe the relationship between brands and content," said Mark Penn, President and Managing Partner, the Stagwell Group and Chairman and CEO of MDC Partners. "With digital acceleration and a rapid increase of content consumption, advertisers felt left out. Observatory has cracked the code of creating thoughtful brand engagement that honors consumers' connection to the content."

Fast Company's editors and writers sought out the most groundbreaking businesses across the globe and industries. They also judged nominations received through their application process.

The World's Most Innovative Companies is Fast Company's signature franchise and one of its most highly anticipated editorial efforts of the year. It provides both a snapshot and a road map for the future of innovation across the most dynamic sectors of the economy.

"In a year of unprecedented challenges, the companies on this list exhibit fearlessness, ingenuity, and creativity in the face of crisis," said Fast Company Deputy Editor David Lidsky, who oversaw the issue with Senior Editor Amy Farley.

To coincide with the issue launch, Fast Company will host its first-ever Most Innovative Companies Summit on March 9-10 . This virtual, multiday summit will celebrate the Most Innovative Companies in business, provide an early look at significant business trends, and offer inspiration and practical insights on what it takes to innovate in 2021.

Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies issue (March/April 2021) is now available online here , as well as in-app form via iTunes and on newsstands beginning March 16, 2021. The hashtag is #FCMostInnovative.

ABOUT OBSERVATORY

Observatory is a 4x Emmy, 4x Cannes Lions Grand Prix, and Sundance-winning agency for the content era, building brands and driving business results through campaigns that attract and engage audiences rather than interrupt and annoy them. Honored as a Fast Company 2020 and 2021 World's Most Innovative Company, Observatory is a global full-service creative ad agency with deep roots in entertainment. Starting in 2006 as CAA Marketing (a division of Creative Artists Agency), the agency became independent in late 2017 with backing from The Stagwell Group. Observatory does not publish its client list. A range of work is available at www.observatoryagency.com .

ABOUT FAST COMPANY

Fast Company is the only media brand fully dedicated to the vital intersection of business, innovation, and design, engaging the most influential leaders, companies, and thinkers on the future of business. Since 2011, Fast Company has received some of the most prestigious editorial and design accolades, including the American Society of Magazine Editors (ASME) National Magazine Award for "Magazine of the Year," Adweek's Hot List for "Hottest Business Publication," and six gold medals and ten silver medals from the Society of Publication Designers. The editor-in-chief is Stephanie Mehta, and the publisher is Amanda Smith. Headquartered in New York City, Fast Company is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with our sister publication Inc., and can be found online at www.fastcompany.com .

SOURCE Observatory

Related Links

https://observatoryagency.com

