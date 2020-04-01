Observe National Car Care Month with a Driveway Vehicle Check

BETHESDA, Md., April 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- National Car Care Month in April is the perfect time for simple driveway car care to make sure your vehicle is operating safely and dependably for essential trips during this trying time, says the Car Care Council.

"A driveway vehicle check only takes about 10 minutes. These simple steps will help keep you on the road so you can run important errands and arrive safely to your destinations," said Rich White, executive director, Car Care Council. "If you find your vehicle needs service, automotive repair is considered essential, so call your trusted local repair shop. Many shops have remained open in stay-at-home areas and most have instituted polices to ensure limited personal contact, allowing you to drop off and pick up your vehicle quickly and safely."

The non-profit Car Care Council suggests inspecting the following items as part of a simple driveway vehicle inspection:

Check all fluids , including engine oil, power steering and brake and transmission, as well as windshield washer solvent and antifreeze/coolant.

, including engine oil, power steering and brake and transmission, as well as windshield washer solvent and antifreeze/coolant. Check the hoses and belts that can become cracked, brittle, frayed, loose or show signs of excessive wear. These are critical to the proper functioning of the electrical system, air conditioning, power steering and the cooling system.

that can become cracked, brittle, frayed, loose or show signs of excessive wear. These are critical to the proper functioning of the electrical system, air conditioning, power steering and the cooling system. Check the tires , including tire pressure and tread. Uneven wear indicates a need for wheel alignment. Tires should also be checked for bulges and bald spots.

, including tire pressure and tread. Uneven wear indicates a need for wheel alignment. Tires should also be checked for bulges and bald spots. Check the wipers and lighting so that you can see and be seen. Check that all interior and exterior lighting is working properly and inspect and replace worn wiper blades so you can see clearly when driving during precipitation. Keep the reservoir filled with solvent.

