Observer Launches Its List of the Most Powerful People in the Nightlife and Dining Industry

NEW YORK, Nov. 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Observer today released its inaugural Nightlife & Dining Power List, a comprehensive look at the most influential players in America's nightlife and dining industry. The list offers a definitive survey of the restaurateurs, chefs and group owners making the biggest impact on the food and beverage business in 2018, from the investors and decision-makers behind the scenes to the game changers in dining tech and operations who are driving innovation and clearing the path for what's next.

"The Nightlife & Dining Power List provides our audience of urban professionals a truly robust resource to find information about the people changing the restaurant and nightlife worlds," said Observer Media President James Karklins. "Plenty of food-world stories exist in other publications, but the Observer will differentiate itself by not just focusing on chefs, but the power and money behind them. These powerful players are reinventing the traditional dining experience and forcing change on how the industry operates."

The Most Powerful People on Observer's 2018 Nightlife & Dining Power list:

The most powerful people franchise is a series from Observer that explores how power affects the way we live. The lists include Fine Art, Residential Real Estate, Nightlife & Dining and PR and showcase the people and companies who have impacted their industry in a measurable way.

