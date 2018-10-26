Observer Launches Its List of the Most Powerful People in the Nightlife and Dining Industry
NEW YORK, Nov. 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Observer today released its inaugural Nightlife & Dining Power List, a comprehensive look at the most influential players in America's nightlife and dining industry. The list offers a definitive survey of the restaurateurs, chefs and group owners making the biggest impact on the food and beverage business in 2018, from the investors and decision-makers behind the scenes to the game changers in dining tech and operations who are driving innovation and clearing the path for what's next.
"The Nightlife & Dining Power List provides our audience of urban professionals a truly robust resource to find information about the people changing the restaurant and nightlife worlds," said Observer Media President James Karklins. "Plenty of food-world stories exist in other publications, but the Observer will differentiate itself by not just focusing on chefs, but the power and money behind them. These powerful players are reinventing the traditional dining experience and forcing change on how the industry operates."
The Most Powerful People on Observer's 2018 Nightlife & Dining Power list:
|
Grant Achatz
|
Co-Owner, The Alinea Group
|
Richie Akiva
|
Founder, The Butter Group
|
Jose Andres
|
Executive Chef and Founder, Think Food
|
Dan Barber
|
Executive Chef, Blue Hill and Blue Hill at
|
Ashtin Berry
|
Bartender and Advocate
|
Kevin Boehm and Rob Katz
|
Co-Founders, Boka Restaurant Group
|
Anthony Bourdain
|
Writer and Television Personality
|
Patrick O. Brown
|
CEO, Impossible Foods
|
Mario Carbone, Rich Torrisi and Jeff
|
Founders, Major Food Group
|
David Chang
|
Founder, Momofuku and Majordomo Media
|
Roy Choi
|
Co-owner, Founder and Chef, Kogi BBQ,
|
Ashley Christensen
|
Chef and Proprietor, Ashley Christensen
|
Ravi DeRossi
|
Founder, DeRossi Global
|
Vinny Dotolo and Jon Shook
|
Co-Founders, AnimaL
|
Tom Douglas
|
Chef and Founder, Tom Douglas Seattle
|
Aaron Franklin
|
Founder, Franklin BBQ
|
Ken Fulk
|
Founder, Ken Fulk Inc.
|
Benjamin and Max Goldberg
|
Co-Founders, Strategic Hospitality
|
David Grutman
|
Founder, Groot Hospitality
|
Calvin Harris
|
DJ
|
Josh Harris
|
Founding Partner, The Bon Vivants
|
Jen Hidinger-Kendrick
|
Co-Founder and Spokesperson, The Giving Kitchen
|
Martha Hoover
|
Founder and CEO, Patachou, Inc.
|
Daniel Humm and Will Guidara
|
Founders, Make It Nice Hospitality
|
Meherwan Irani
|
CEO, Co-founder and Executive Chef, Chai
|
LeBron James
|
Investor, Blaze Pizza
|
Thomas Keller
|
Founder, Thomas Keller Restaurants
|
Amanda Kludt
|
Editor-in-Chief, Eater
|
Jessica Koslow
|
Chef-Owner, Sqirl
|
Ben Leventhal
|
Co-Founder and CEO, Resy
|
Donald Link
|
Executive Chef and CEO, Link Restaurant
|
Barbara Lynch
|
Chef-Owner, The Barbara Lynch Collective
|
Danny Meyer
|
Founder and CEO, Union Square
|
Amy Morris and Anna Polonsky
|
Co-Founders, The MP Shift
|
Gabriel Orta and Elad Zvi
|
Co-Founders, Bar Lab
|
Tejal Rao and Pete Wells
|
The New York Times Restaurant Critics
|
Clare Reichenbach
|
Brooks Reitz
|
Leon's Oyster Shop, Little Jack's Tavern
|
Charlie Reyes
|
Founder, Audio Culture LLC
|
Caroline Rosen
|
Executive Director, Tales of the Cocktail
|
Sebastien Silvestri
|
COO, The Disruptive Group
|
Mike Solomonov
|
Stephen Starr
|
Founder and CEO, Starr Restaurants
|
Michael Symon
|
Chef and co-owner, Lola Bistro, Angeline,
|
Noah Tepperberg
|
Co-Founder, Strategic Hospitality Group
|
Mike Thelin
|
Founder, Bolted Services
The most powerful people franchise is a series from Observer that explores how power affects the way we live. The lists include Fine Art, Residential Real Estate, Nightlife & Dining and PR and showcase the people and companies who have impacted their industry in a measurable way.
About Observer Media
Observer Media is a diversified media, information and services company with interests in digital media such as Observer and Commercial Observer, and information platforms including Realgraph.
About Observer
Observer is a digital media company, chronicling the world's power players in business, policy, entertainment, technology, art, travel, real estate and dining. Through credible, authoritative and thought-leadership content, Observer inspires and challenges an urban audience of global thinkers, business leaders and luxury consumers.
