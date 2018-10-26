Observer to Launch Annual Rankings of the Most Powerful People Influencing the Nightlife and Dining Industry

NEW YORK, Oct. 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Observer, the digital media company focused on chronicling the world's power players in business, policy, entertainment, technology, art, travel, real estate and dining, today announced that is expanding its coverage of nightlife and dining industry trends—most excitingly, with its 2018 annual ranking list of the most powerful people changing the nightlife and dining industry. The list, due to launch the week of November 20th, will feature expert-driven profiles of the most powerful people with the most significant effect on the restaurant and nightlife worlds—those who control the money and the decision-making, drive the innovation and clear the path for what's next.

The list will be available on the company's website at Observer.com and represents a unique opportunity for companies in the space to reach a well-established audience of industry insiders, dining enthusiasts, potential investors and peers in the media. The list offers partners the opportunity to align and integrate with the highly sought-after content.

Included on the list will be a mix of nightlife group owners and principals, chefs involved heavily on the business side of dining and influential media and social media pioneers.

"We want to offer our audience of urban professionals a truly robust resource to find information about the people changing the restaurant and nightlife worlds," said James Karklins, President, Observer Media. "Plenty of food-world stories exist in other publications, but the Observer will differentiate itself by not just focusing on chefs, but the power and money behind them. These powerful players are reinventing the traditional dining experience and forcing change on how the industry operates."

The most powerful people franchise is a series from Observer that explores how power affects the way we live. The lists include Fine Art, Residential Real Estate, Nightlife & Dining and PR and showcase the people and companies who have impacted their industry in a measurable way.

About Observer Media

Observer Media is a diversified media, information and services company with interests in digital media such as Observer and Commercial Observer, and information platforms including Realgraph.

About Observer

Observer is a digital media company, chronicling the world's power players in business, policy, entertainment, technology, art, travel, real estate and dining. Through credible, authoritative and thought-leadership content, Observer inspires and challenges an urban audience of global thinkers, business leaders and luxury consumers.

