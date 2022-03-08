Obsidian Announces Promotion of Kim Ho Lo to Chief Actuary

NEW YORK, March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Obsidian Insurance Holdings, Inc. ("Obsidian"), an insurance holding company that, through its A.M. Best Rated "A-" insurance carrier subsidiaries, is focused on facilitating and supporting growth in specialty programs, announced today the promotion of Kim Ho Lo to Chief Actuary. He will continue to report to Chief Executive Officer William Jewett.

Mr. Jewett commented, "Kim Ho joined Obsidian as Lead Actuary soon after we formed the company in 2020, and he has been a key member of our leadership team. He has extensive industry experience leading actuarial teams and has been instrumental over the past two years in establishing a very capable and effective actuarial and risk management unit. He has played a key role in delivering innovative solutions for our program partners differentiating Obsidian in a highly competitive marketplace."

"Kim Ho has also done excellent work developing a bespoke underwriting and actuarial data and performance management platform," Jewett continued. "We strongly believe that it will create significant value for our program partners and reinsurers."

Mr. Lo commented, "Obsidian has provided me with the resources, support and environment to create a cutting-edge actuarial practice driven by data and technology. It has been rewarding to be part of a client and relationship focused company that is intensely focused on data, analytics and technology to create value for all stakeholders."

Mr. Lo's career spans over 20 years of experience in pricing, reserving, rate filing, and risk management in both commercial and personal Lines. He joined Obsidian in 2020 as Lead Actuary, and, immediately prior to joining Obsidian, he was a Senior Pricing Actuary at Blackboard Insurance. He also served as Vice President and Senior Pricing Actuary at Sompo International and Actuarial Consultant at Perr&Knight. He began his career with Zurich North America. Mr. Lo is a graduate of New York University Stern School of Business.

About Obsidian

Obsidian Insurance Holdings, Inc. is an insurance holding company with admitted and non-admitted insurance carrier subsidiaries that issue policies underwritten by Managing General Agents, Managing General Underwriters, and program managers. Obsidian sources, underwrites, and manages a diverse portfolio of property, casualty, and specialty insurance programs, and reinsures the majority of the business to select reinsurers. Obsidian was formed in 2020 in partnership with leading insurance industry executives and Genstar Capital. For more information, visit www.obsidianspecialty.com.

