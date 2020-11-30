Obsidian Insurance Holdings, Inc. Names Andrew Aldorisio Chief Underwriting Officer

NEW YORK, Nov. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Obsidian Insurance Holdings, Inc., a program fronting insurance holding company, announced today the appointment of Andrew Aldorisio as Chief Underwriting Officer. The addition of Mr. Aldorisio, a seasoned program insurance executive with strong technical underwriting and business development background across various segments of the delegated authority, alternative markets, captive, and traditional program industry, further strengthens Obsidian's senior management team. Mr. Aldorisio's role includes responsibility for managing program underwriting and due diligence to ensure growth and profitability of the portfolio.

William Jewett, Chief Executive Officer of Obsidian who has over 35 years of industry experience focused on building and managing insurance and reinsurance companies, said, "We are excited to have Andrew join our team and bring his technical underwriting expertise and extensive program insurance experience to our platform. His addition continues the buildout of our hybrid program fronting carrier platform that will continue to bring creative, valuable, and efficient marketplace solutions to MGAs, risk aggregators, and reinsurers. Andrew's experience and skillset will further enhance and broaden Obsidian's underwriting capabilities as we continue to be a valued partner to those operating within the rapidly evolving program space."

Most recently, Mr. Aldorisio served as Vice President, Program Business at Scor where he was responsible for managing casualty and professional lines programs, as well as leading business development for Scor Re's primary insurance Programs Business Unit. Previously, he served as Vice President and Program Underwriter at Munich Re America, where he led all Alternative Risk Transfer programs in the unit including captive programs and RRG's. He began his career at Arch Insurance Group in their alternative markets group. Mr. Aldorisio is a graduate of Rutgers University with a B.A. in political science.

Obsidian was formed earlier this year in partnership with leading insurance industry executives and Genstar Capital. The company continues to assemble a team of seasoned senior executives with broad, complementary, and relevant skill sets, each with a track record of success and experience starting, building and growing profitable insurance and reinsurance companies. Additional members of the team include 20-year industry veteran Craig Rappaport, who serves as Chief Operating Officer & Chief Financial Officer; Emily Canelo, Obsidian's Chief Legal Counsel, who previously served as Chief Counsel & Executive Vice President for Reinsurance and Insurance of Endurance Services Ltd.; and Stacy Armstrong, Chief Client Officer who has over 25 years of experience in the insurance and reinsurance industry and most recently served with Cranmore, a division of Enstar Group.

About Obsidian

Obsidian Insurance Holdings, Inc., through its insurance carrier subsidiaries Obsidian Insurance Company and Obsidian Specialty Insurance Company, is a program fronting insurance holding company issuing policies underwritten by Managing General Agents, Managing General Underwriters, and program managers. Obsidian sources, underwrites, and manages a diverse portfolio of property, casualty, and specialty insurance programs, and reinsures the majority of the business to select reinsurers. The Obsidian Insurance Group carries a financial strength rating of A- from A.M. Best. For more information, visit www.obsidianspecialty.com.

