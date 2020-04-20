Obsidian Insurance Holdings, Inc. Names Dan Larkin Chief Underwriting Officer

NEW YORK, April 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Obsidian Insurance Holdings, Inc., a new fronting insurance holding company, announced today that it is strengthening its senior management team with the appointment of Dan Larkin as Chief Underwriting Officer. Obsidian was recently formed in partnership with leading insurance industry executives and Genstar Capital.

William Jewett, Chief Executive Officer of Obsidian who has over 35 years of industry experience focused on building and managing insurance and reinsurance companies, said, "We are very excited that Dan has joined Obsidian, where he will be a strong addition to our growing team of executives and will support our growth. His underwriting experience and his strong relationships within the MGA and reinsurance communities are great assets to us as he leads our underwriting efforts and helps position the firm to achieve profitable growth."

Mr. Larkin joins Obsidian with over 25 years of experience in the insurance industry. He most recently served with Allianz as Northeast Zone Midcorp Program Director. Prior to that, he was with PartnerRe for 18 years, most recently as Senior Vice President, Head of Programs. Prior to that, Mr. Larkin served as Senior Property Underwriter for AXA Reinsurance, and began his career at Metropolitan Reinsurance as a Treaty Accountant.

Obsidian and Genstar have assembled a team of seasoned senior executives with broad, complementary, and relevant skill sets, each with a track record of success and experience starting, building and growing profitable insurance and reinsurance companies. Additional members of the team include 20-year industry veteran Craig Rappaport, who serves as Chief Operating Officer & Chief Financial Officer and Emily Canelo, Obsidian's Chief Legal Counsel, who previously served as Chief Counsel & Executive Vice President for Reinsurance and Insurance of Endurance Services Ltd.

About Obsidian

Obsidian Insurance Holdings, Inc., through its insurance carrier subsidiary Obsidian Insurance Company, is a new fronting insurance holding company to issue policies underwritten by Managing General Agents, Managing General Underwriters, and program managers. Obsidian will source, underwrite, and manage a diverse portfolio of property, casualty, and specialty insurance programs, and reinsure the majority of the business to select reinsurers. Obsidian received a financial strength rating of A- from A.M. Best. For more information, visit www.obsidianspecialty.com.

