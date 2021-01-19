ObvioHealth and GI Alliance Partner to Bring Better GI Care to Patients

NEW YORK, Jan. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ObvioHealth, a global virtual research organization (VRO), and GI Alliance, one of the nation's largest independent gastroenterology services organization, jointly announce a new partnership to create better clinical trial experiences through the use of decentralized clinical trial designs.

The partnership pairs ObvioHealth's virtual trial capabilities with GI Alliance's network of more than 150 physician-led research centers, facilitating hybrid clinical trials that make research easier and safer for patients and provide better efficacy data for trial sponsors. ObvioHealth's proprietary platform and application enable easy integration of virtual elements, such as e-consent, electronic data capture (EDC), electronic patient-reported outcomes (ePRO), into on-site care from GI Alliance's team of gastroenterology experts.

"This partnership helps alleviate many of the burdensome requirements of clinical trials, allowing our physicians to concentrate on patient care and better support them through the clinical trial journey," said Dr. Tim Ritter, Senior Research Medical Director of GI Alliance. "We are excited to offer ObvioHealth's virtual capabilities to our clinical trial sponsors."

"Clinical studies for inflammatory bowel and liver diseases often require on-site procedures that cannot be done virtually. Our relationship with GI Alliance gives our clients access to one of the nation's most reputable network of sites across the U.S., providing expert care tailored to the needs of GI patients," said Ivan Jarry, CEO of ObvioHealth.

About ObvioHealth

ObvioHealth is an end-to-end Virtual Research Organization (VRO) that delivers better data to sponsors and an easier clinical trial experience for participants. The company developed and launched the first patient-centric app, downloadable on smartphones enabling people to participate in clinical trials from the comfort of their homes. To date, the company has been awarded 30 studies from 20 blue chip clients, implemented in 17 countries, in 13 different therapeutic areas.

About GI Alliance

GI Alliance is a physician-led and majority physician-owned GI services organization representing independent gastroenterologists operating in Arizona, Arkansas, Illinois, Indiana, Louisiana, Mississippi, Oklahoma, and Texas. GI Alliance prioritizes clinical excellence while offering an exceptional patient experience. GI Alliance provides operational support to the practices and empowers gastroenterologists to work collaboratively to improve the quality of care for patients.

