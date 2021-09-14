ObvioHealth Announces Key C-Suite Hires, Plans to Add 20 Jobs by Year's End

NEW YORK, Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ObvioHealth, a global virtual research organization (VRO), announces key hires to round out its executive leadership team. Seeded four years ago by SGI, ObvioHealth has entered into a phase of more rapid growth and a need for an upsized team to address market demand.

Since taking the helm at ObvioHealth, CEO and Co-founder Ivan Jarry, has grown the company 13-fold. Ivan leveraged advances in digital technology to tackle the inefficiencies in clinical research, designing one of the first patient-centric apps for decentralized clinical trials. Since then, he has put agile teams and processes in place to quickly scale the business.

Recent additions to the C-Suite include:

Matty Culbreth-Notaro , BSN, RN has recently been promoted from Senior Vice President of Global Operations to Chief Operating Officer. Matty has nearly 30 years' experience in clinical research, first as a critical care nurse and later, in leadership roles developing and implementing clinical research programs for MemorialCare in Southern California and Nemours Children's in Florida.

has recently been promoted from Senior Vice President of Global Operations to Chief Operating Officer. Matty has nearly 30 years' experience in clinical research, first as a critical care nurse and later, in leadership roles developing and implementing clinical research programs for MemorialCare in and Nemours Children's in Florida. Scott Clark assumes the role of Chief Commercial Officer. Scott brings 25 years' expertise in the pharmaceutical and CRO industries to ObvioHealth, including stints at Pfizer and Quintiles where he developed new business entities.

assumes the role of Chief Commercial Officer. Scott brings 25 years' expertise in the pharmaceutical and CRO industries to ObvioHealth, including stints at Pfizer and Quintiles where he developed new business entities. Leslie Pascaud is transitioning from Chief Marketing Officer at SGI to focus exclusively on ObvioHealth. Leslie's 25+ years' experience building purpose-built brands for blue-chip clients at Kantar Consulting and Publicis has been key to boosting ObvioHealth brand awareness and visibility across all marketing channels over the past year.

is transitioning from Chief Marketing Officer at SGI to focus exclusively on ObvioHealth. Leslie's 25+ years' experience building purpose-built brands for blue-chip clients at Kantar Consulting and Publicis has been key to boosting ObvioHealth brand awareness and visibility across all marketing channels over the past year. Craig Gravina , Chief Technology Officer, transitioned from SGI at the beginning of the year to lead the product development and technology team at ObvioHealth. Craig's prior experience includes several healthcare product and platform disruptions, including a digital therapy platform for Ieso Digital and cognitive assessment solutions at Cogstate. He also led the development of an analytics & population health platform and portfolio at Allscripts.

Chief Technology Officer, transitioned from SGI at the beginning of the year to lead the product development and technology team at ObvioHealth. Craig's prior experience includes several healthcare product and platform disruptions, including a digital therapy platform for Ieso Digital and cognitive assessment solutions at Cogstate. He also led the development of an analytics & population health platform and portfolio at Allscripts. Rounding out the C-Suite is Jeff Evitts , ObvioHealth's Global Head of Clinical Sales and Strategy with 20 years of sales experience in the life sciences industry, including his role at Oracle's Health Science Global Business Unit, where he focused on SaaS solutions for clinical and R&D development. Jeff's understanding of sponsor needs has helped to drive ObvioHealth's steep sales curve over the past 18 months.

ObvioHealth has added 45 employees to its staff since the beginning of the year and the company has plans for 20 additional hires in the US and Asia by the end of 2021. The Singapore office will become the company's regional technology hub, collaborating with the US platform team to drive expansion of decentralized trials to APAC.

These developments come at an exciting time for ObvioHealth, as the company recently announced the first close of its series B financing round. The digital tech start-up has also signed strategic partnership agreements with Asia-Pacific biotech-specialist CRO Novotech, Europe-based healthcare software company Dedalus, and IQVIA Consumer Health, expanding ObvioHealth's global reach and capabilities.

"We started this company with a handful of employees and a vision to make clinical research more efficient," said Ivan Jarry, CEO of ObvioHealth. "Four years later, we are pleased with our growth trajectory as we continue to pioneer new ways to collect data through virtual research."

About ObvioHealth

ObvioHealth is an end-to-end Virtual Research Organization (VRO) that delivers better data to sponsors and an easier clinical trial experience for participants. The company developed and launched one of the first DCT apps, downloadable on smartphones enabling people to participate in clinical trials from the comfort of their homes. In the 4 years since launch, the company has been awarded 40+ studies from 28 blue chip clients, implemented in 28 countries, in 16 different therapeutic areas. For more information, visit https://www.obviohealth.com.

About SPRIM Global Investments

SPRIM Global Investments (SGI) is a healthcare and life science-focused investment company with offices in New York and Singapore with major focuses on healthcare IT and biotech across stages and therapeutic areas. Further information can be found at www.sprim.com.

SOURCE ObvioHealth

Related Links

https://www.obviohealth.com/

